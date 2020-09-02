2030 – Escape to the future, the sci-fi review with Nicolas Cage

Share it:

In 2030 Noah Kross is an experienced Humanity Bureau agent who finds himself doing his uncomfortable job every day: tracking down individuals now considered useless to society and promising them a bright future in the mysterious town of New Eden. His last assignment is that relating to deportation of a single mother, Rachel Weller, and her son Lucas, just eleven, who live on a secluded desert farm. After meeting them, Kross gives them an extra day than expected and in the meantime makes contact with a member of the resistance who gives him a mysterious key.

Change the world

Dystopias always contain elements strongly linked to our contemporary and also 2030 – Escape to the future is no exception.

The setting indeed promises a disturbing tomorrow, due to the devastating effects of climate change and the consequent repercussions on the productive and social layer.

The script ends up exasperating the assumption beyond belief, with implications that not even the most dramatic conspiracy theories would imagine and this takes away partial likelihood of a title otherwise proud of its b-movie soul.

Director Rob W. King, fresh from the popular miniseries with a historical background Tokyo Trial, is aware of the scarcity of the means at his disposal and builds a deliberately bare film, starting with a desaturated photograph and the minimal management of settings and characters, transforming the general coldness into one of the strengths of the operation.

Shipped to the destination

2030 – Escape for the future obviously pays obvious limits in staging in the long run and the introduction entrusted exclusively to superimposed writings is approximate, with the sporadic action scenes that have to deal with the lack of means.

Nevertheless, the ninety minutes of viewing are able to arouse a fair amount of curiosity about the fate of the characters involved and a couple of twists and turns reinvigorate an otherwise linear narrative.

Among suggested criticisms of Trumpian politics and the canon discourse on the class struggle between rich and poor, the story proceeds straight on its own path without excessive contortions or second thoughts whatsoever, bringing to mind dynamics already seen in other themed productions such as The Island (2005) in Michael Bay.

Nicolas Cage is once again grappling with a tailor-made role: without ever letting go of jerks of his most authentic and iconic histrionics, the actor wears the monolithic occasion mask from start to finish, proving to be incredibly suitable for a film that precisely in its uniform and rough compactness finds pros and cons in equal measure.