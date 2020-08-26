Share it:

2021 New Audi E-Tron S Detailed High-Performance Focus

Audi built a new era of electric Tron SUV cars, with origin Audi’s DNA. New Audi -Tron S is a medium-sized SUV luxury type of cars. Here the ‘S’ represents the added power, sportier suspension, and more fantastic brakes into the E-Tron model. As per global news, the new Audi E-Tron will approachable in couple and wagon-style models. The new Audi E-Tron is an electric crossover SUV car model. According to the latest instruments of top electric SUV model brands in 2021, the Audi E-Tron is approachable in the list.

Highlights

With three electric motor board mainly at the face side and two at the rear side so, there is no for each shaft. The two motors offer the extreme powers at the back side. The Audi E-Tron uses a standard 95-kWh battery DC charging equipment located in the E-Tron by almost around to 3 kWh to 86.5 kWh. For the boost efficiency of charging, there is a 150kW fast DC charger is provided. The Audi promise for the dual ports for charging facility, one at the right side, and second is lest side. This facility is available to both model E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback.

The catch is, charging facility in ports is highly time-saving. For 52 to 54 miles, it will take almost 10 minutes to fulfill the 98 percent so it will provide the more considerable interest of the public. For a great experience of handling, the is a torque vectoring facility provided.

The Audi E-Tron quick pick-up speed is 100(km/h) km per hour in just around 4.2 to 4.5 seconds, the top speed limit of this model is 210(km/h) km per hour.

To reduce the drag problem, there are three types of wheels available: 20 inches and others are 21 and 22, which are optional. The wheels are developed in such a manner that it is curved by two additional inches so the wheels could be more strong enough.

As per the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), the Audi E-Tron model runs 223 miles on the scale.

Price

The basis price of Audi E-Tron starting at around $83,395 on the scale.

