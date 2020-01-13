         2021 Golden Globes: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will present the gala for the fourth time

Share it:

The Golden Globes It seems that they have made the decision to risk the minimum when choosing the presenters of their galas. This 2020 they had Ricky Gervais for the sixth – and last time – and for the 2021 edition It has already been announced that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler They will be in charge of it for the fourth time.

Betting on insurance?

The great duo formed by Fey and Poehler was already in charge of the Golden Globes gala in the 2013, 2014 and 2015 editions, it happened that they were also preceded by Gervais at the time. The applause to his work was almost unanimous and it would not surprise me that the organization of these awards had already tried to count on them again without achieving it until now.

Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the group that awards these awards – has highlighted the following about them: "There is no denying that the comic chemistry between Tina and Amy is contagious. We can't wait to see the return to the Golden Globes stage of this dynamic duo".

The truth is that the work of Gervais in the last gala received a lot of criticism and the audience fell slightly compared to last year. I would not be surprised that behind this decision there were certain pressures from NBC, the channel that will broadcast the gala on a date yet to be determined from 2021.

In the meantime, the Oscar They have opted not to have a traditional presenter for the second consecutive year. In 2019 it worked well for them, but as there is a new drop in monitoring by the public, it would not be unusual for them to change their minds by 2021.

