2021 Academy Awards, Demon Slayer challenges Soul: Ufotable makes the film’s nomination official

Japan News Network just reported that Ufotable, the studio responsible for producing the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, announced special programming in North America for Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, set two days before the closing of the selections for the 2021 Oscar Awards.

According to the official rules of the Academy Awards, they are eligible for an Oscar all films screened in North America between January 2020 and February 2021, and the exclusive screening of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train is set for February 26 in Miami, Florida, for a total of seven days. The representative of Ufotable confirmed that “the screening has been agreed only to allow the election to the Academy Awards 2021” and that “the film will be released in all US theaters once the work is finished”.

The great success of the film would seem to be able to guarantee the nomination, if only because among the palpable candidates for the Oscar for animation stand out only Wolfwalkers – The wolf people (Apple TV+), Soul (Disney/Pixar), Onward – Beyond the magic (Disney / Pixar) and Over the Moon – The fantastic world of Lunaria (Netflix). Earwig and the Witch turned out to be a flop, so the chances for Studio Ghibli would seem to be really minimal.

The awards for the 93rd edition of the Academy Awards will be held live on April 25, 2021, while the nominations will be revealed on March 15. In a little less than a month, therefore, we will find out if Ufotable will have failed to accomplish the feat.

What do you think of it? Will Demon Slayer be able to win a nomination? Let us know yours with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that the film is also expected in Italy, where it will be released in 2021.