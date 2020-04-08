2020 is the year of nostalgia: Digimon and Pokémon fans celebrate the two souls on the net

Share it:

In recent years there has been a great return of franchises from the past, thanks to reboots, sequels or spin-offs. This also involved the anime world, with fans seeing new versions of those universes. And in this 2020 we are witnessing the stories of two rival franchises, those of Pokémon and Digimon.

The two worlds, as different as they are alike, have always been in competition. Although in different ways, Pokémon and Digimon tried to entertain fans with the various animated series, but in recent months they seem to have both wanted to use nostalgia to conquer old and new fans.

The Pokémon franchise, after concluding the Sun and Moon series, launched a new anime in November 2019 that however radically deviates from the previous canons: In fact, Ash Ketchum has trodden Galar's soil a few times and is instead traveling to places already known together with the new partner Go. This also applies to the catches, since his team is enriched with pokémon of previous generations.

These first days of April 2020 have also marked the return of the rival franchise, Digimon, which after having shown in the cinemas the conclusion of that 1999 story with Digimon Adventure Last Evolution: Kizuna, decided to restart with a reboot. Digimon Adventure: Psi has arrived on Crunchyroll and fans could not help but notice many references to the 1999 series.

For this reason, many enthusiasts from both universes have indulged in nostalgia on the web, following what they have seems to have gone back 20 years. Leaving aside the struggle between the two franchises, are you happy with the new anime versions?