2020 Frames Calendar

The awards SILVER PHOTOGRAPHS They turn 70 years old. Seven decades of the celebration of a great family, that of the cinema, applauding the talent of the new and respect for the veteran. You and our magazine commemorate in 2020 the most festive of the anniversaries. And we celebrate it with this calendar that invites us to review the stars that have illuminated 70 years of a movie love.

In 1950 there were no events, briefings, caterings or delivery teams. Everything was closer, simple and homemade, but no less elegant or less passionate to celebrate. That is why the first Plaques San Juan Bosco (the patron of the cinema), the ancestor of the Silver Frames, were delivered to the house of the founder and director of the magazine, Antonio Nadal-Rodó, a home that dressed as a party and where businessmen and artists drank and ate in the company of the child Pablito Calvo, Isabelita de Pomés, Jorge Mistral, Pepe Isbert, Juan Antonio Bardem and even Charlton Heston, Symbol of an era that was to come, and in which our country would become a great international set.

In 1970, the awards are renamed as the magazine, and with news: the winners of television, music and theater arrive. Ana Belén, Francisco Rabal and Fernando Fernán Gómez continued to accumulate awards among progress, intellectuals of the gauche divine and models of huge necklaces. A few years later, La Movida would end everything and the honoree would be confused in the darkness of the Bocaccio or Pachá nightclubs with the distributions of Pedro Almodóvar's films. The Spanish Oscars were delivered, as the press came to call them before the Goya arrived, and everything was congratulations, urgent questions (What are you with now?) and looks of complicity. 70 years later we continue like this, celebrating because, as Concha Velasco once said in his presentation work, Without PHOTOGRAPHS we could not live those who love cinema.