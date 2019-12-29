2020 Frames Calendar

The awards SILVER PHOTOGRAPHS They turn 70 years old. Seven decades of the celebration of a great family, that of the cinema, applauding the talent of the new and respect for the veteran. You and our magazine commemorate in 2020 the most festive of the anniversaries. And we celebrate it with this calendar that invites us to review the stars that have illuminated 70 years of a movie love.
In 1950 there were no events, briefings, caterings or delivery teams. Everything was closer, simple and homemade, but no less elegant or less passionate to celebrate. That is why the first Plaques San Juan Bosco (the patron of the cinema), the ancestor of the Silver Frames, were delivered to the house of the founder and director of the magazine, Antonio Nadal-Rodó, a home that dressed as a party and where businessmen and artists drank and ate in the company of the child Pablito Calvo, Isabelita de Pomés, Jorge Mistral, Pepe Isbert, Juan Antonio Bardem and even Charlton Heston, Symbol of an era that was to come, and in which our country would become a great international set.
In 1970, the awards are renamed as the magazine, and with news: the winners of television, music and theater arrive. Ana Belén, Francisco Rabal and Fernando Fernán Gómez continued to accumulate awards among progress, intellectuals of the gauche divine and models of huge necklaces. A few years later, La Movida would end everything and the honoree would be confused in the darkness of the Bocaccio or Pachá nightclubs with the distributions of Pedro Almodóvar's films. The Spanish Oscars were delivered, as the press came to call them before the Goya arrived, and everything was congratulations, urgent questions (What are you with now?) and looks of complicity. 70 years later we continue like this, celebrating because, as Concha Velasco once said in his presentation work, Without PHOTOGRAPHS we could not live those who love cinema.
JANUARY 2020 – JAMES DEAN AND LIZ TAYLOR
Two myths that became accomplices at first sight, as reflected in this precious moment of intimacy. On a weekend break at a ranch in Dallas, Texas, capital letter Giant (George Stevens, 1956), she takes a nap while he reports on his friend's family in one of the magazines that marked a trend at that time.
FEBRUARY 2020 – AUDREY HEPBURN
Is there a common cinematic place more revered than the elegance of Audrey Hepburn? Probably not, but the only daughter of the baroness Ella van Heemstra – descendant of King Edward III of England, with which we see that her princely grace came from family – was much more than the 50's style icon. As Billy Wilder said after seeing her work in Sabrina (1954), One day God kissed her on the cheek, and here she is.
MARCH 2020 – MICHAEL CAINE
With blond hair, blue eyes and 1.88 meters tall, Maurice Joseph Micklewhite, aka Michael Caine, never went unnoticed, especially when he also opened his mouth and heard his accent cockney of the most popular London. After a miracle surviving the Korean War, his noble officer of Zulu (Cy Endfield, 1964) forced him to vocalize and put it on the map, and Alfie (Lewis Gilbert, 1966) made him a star.
APRIL 2020 – BRIGITTE BARDOT
The great predator, as Simone de Beauvoir called her, never wanted to be an actress, but a cover of Elle It changed everything. Roger Vadim claimed her and she fell madly in love with this adventurer who wanted to be a director. God created the woman … but the devil created BB, They said about her. If the Truffaut, Godard and company were the New Wave, the Bardot was the impetuous tsunami of French cinema. A phenomenon of nature.
MAY 2020 – DUSTIN HOFFMAN
When he played Benjamin Braddock, the 20-year-old boy who falls in love with Mrs. Robinson, Hoffman was already 30, only six less than Anne Bancroft. It is the first oddity in the career of a star that irritated the pink press in Hollywood for his short stature and his smile from ear to ear. It will never come to anything, they affirmed. Seven nominations, two Oscars, six Golden Globes later, his peculiar style remains.
JUNE 2020 – GOLDIE HAWN
I had a plan for my life, but it didn't work, says Goldie Hawn, who at 20 wanted to get married, have children and open a dance academy. But his almost first movie arrived, Cactus flower (Gene Saks, 1969) with his Oscar and his Golden Globe, and everything began to turn vertiginously. He became an icon of free and happy femininity until he had to stop. They stopped calling me, and I decided to help others.
JULY 2020 – KIM BASINGER
Someday, the public will know the four-hour version that I keep at home. It has nothing to do with what they saw on the screen, secures the heroine of the 80 over 9 and a half weeks (A. Lyne, 1986), that film that tells nothing, but tells everything about that decade. The Oscar would come later (L.A. Confidential), but those years, with titles like Blind Date (B. Edwards, 1987) and Batman (T. Burton, 1989), were his.
AUGUST 2020 – TOM HANKS
The explanation is simple: I didn't know what you could say no. This is how Hanks justifies his frantic pace of work in the 80s, a decade in which he personified the laugh of America. And to make laugh, with the arrival of the 90s, to be the official heir of James Stewart playing everyday heroes, full and close men who finished polishing his crown of good kind. And, of course, the Oscars arrived.
SEPTEMBER 2020 – KEANU REEVES
Before being the most beloved on the Internet, Keanu – a word of Hawaiian origin that means ‘fresh mountain breeze’ – started the 90s looking for the perfect wave and robbery in They call him Bodhi (K. Bigelow, 1991), followed at full speed in Speed (J. De Bont, 1994) and ended up being the chosen Neo of Matrix (H. Wachowski, 1999). Neither the years nor Hollywood make a dent in a fireproof actor.
OCTOBER 2020 – WINONA RYDER
Of girl hippie a woman with a nervous smile, a lively childhood in a commune protesting against the CIA, a symbol of the domesticated Generation X and, finally, an emblem of everything cool in the 90s a star that takes advantage of nostalgia. A life reflected in the hardcover paper and a career in which he has crossed paths with Francis F. Coppola, Tim Burton, Martin Scorsese or Woody Allen. Who can say the same?
NOVEMBER 2020 – COLIN FARRELL
The outbursts of this extroverted Dubliner summarize the confusion of the beginning of the century as nothing. An actor who When I was a kid I went to the airports to see people arrive and imagine stories. When he was older he ran after Tom Cruise in Minority Report (S. Spielberg, 2002), faced Oliver Stone himself and ended up shooting with Yorgos Lanthimos and Sofia Coppola. The years of rebellion have passed, their jobs remain.
DECEMBER 2020 – KEIRA KNIGHTLEY
I want to be like Beckham (G. Chadha, 2002) marked his star, but the decade ended without the Oscar for the most chic actress in the star system, who grew up worshiping the saga The Godfather Y Wanting to be Al Pacino. Unforgettable in Pride and prejudice (J. Wright, 2005) or Atonement, beyond passion (J. Wright, 2007), tenacious in A dangerous method (D. Cronenberg, 2011), Knightley still pursues that dream in which Caribbean pirates, real love and new beginnings intersect.
