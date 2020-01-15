2020 begins with delays: how are the months of March and April

Share it:

After several days of peace of mind in the news, the video game industry reminded us that 2020 It will be a hectic year today of the same; not only for the arrival of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 to the market but for all the titles that will be put on sale before that time. Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers have stirred the waters with their respective delays.

Because we already saw it in the most anticipated videogame agenda for the year 2020: the calendar was very tight and all the publishers want to be on the shelves of the stores in the key weeks of the season. The end of this fiscal year is approaching and there are dozens, perhaps hundreds, of the reasons that can lead a company to delay its games, not just development problems.

In case of Square enix With these two expected productions, at least officially, it is due to the need to polish the game so that it reaches the desired quality standards for an AAA in this category. From March 3 we go to April 10th. Not that April was going to be a quiet month, precisely.



Final Fantasy VII Remake

Minutes later it was the name of Marvel’s Avengers that opened the video game magazines; this time to announce a much larger interval than the original JRPG of the first PlayStation: from May 15 to 4th of September. That summer will serve Crystal Dynamics to "offer a campaign with an original story, an attractive cooperative mode and enough content to cover the coming years." They do not want the game to feel short or insufficient.

Chance or not, Eternal DOOM He warned his own and strangers that they are no longer late, that March was and continues to be the appointment (initially it was going to be launched in November 2019, but it was also delayed), and they surprised us with a new trailer that we can think of Many superlative adjectives to define it. The appointment begins on March 20.

As also with Resident Evil 3 Remake. Capcom has said it several times: the announcement of the game was made to beg because they wanted to make sure everything was channeled when they revealed it. His new trailer, with Raccoon City, Nemesis and the hunters looking better than ever, anticipates that the April 3 thousands of fans will cancel all their plans for that weekend. It is not bluffing.



Resident Evil 3 Remake

Will the domino effect occur? That's the way things are

However, the gap that each game leaves free when it is delayed inevitably implies that its place becomes news in another month of the calendar. March breathes, but April drowns. Half-Life: Alyx will be the appetizer for those who can afford to know the new Valve; from there, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Nioh 2, Fairy Tail, Animal Crossing New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Persona 5 Royal and Bleeding Edge.

All this without taking into account that Nintendo has its first semester scheduled until March 2020. We know other titles, even without date, such as Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, but for the past five years, the Japanese company has been accustomed to having a Nintendo Direct in the face of what is to come in these first months of the year, including launches with only a couple of months seen. We have no information on a possible Nintendo Direct for the next few weeks, it must be said.

What is certain is that Resident Evil 3: Remake, Final Fantasy VII: Remake and Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in a matter of two weeks, and not all fans of all three games will have the necessary savings to get this trident one after another. CD Projekt RED has not ruled on this, but in May it hopes The Last of Us: Part II, who has no intention of moving from there. And you, do you think there will be more delays?

