The boy band completely seized, accompanied by the force of ARMY, the Jingle Ball 2019 of 102.7 KIIS F.M. which took place on December 6 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Bangtan was included to perform at the annual holiday event along with several other international singers such as Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Lizzo, Normani and Louis Tomlinson.