2019 Christmas Lottery: Schedule and where to see the Extraordinary Christmas raffle

He Christmas Lottery draw for 2019 It will be held on December 22 at the Teatro Real in Madrid, located in the central Plaza de Isabel II. It will start at 9:00. If you live in Madrid, you can go to the Teatro Real to see the raffle in person. It is free and there is no need to make a reservation. The entrance is in order of arrival.

If you do not have the opportunity to go to the Royal Theater, you will like to know that you can follow the Christmas Lottery by radio, television and Internet.

How to watch the Christmas Lottery draw 2019

One of the most comfortable and simple ways to follow the raffle from anywhere is to do it online, through the official website of the Christmas Lottery. The broadcast will begin live at 8:00 next December 22.

You can also follow the draw on television, starting at 8:00 on TVE.

The Christmas lottery It is done following the traditional system: a hype for prizes and another for numbers. The children of San Ildefonso will be the ones who extract a ball from the hype of numbers and another from the prize pool. It is interesting to know that all the balls measure and weigh exactly the same, and are made of boxwood.

Once the children of San Ildefonso sing the balls, place them in the table wires. The wires are grouped in a table, to have a total of 200 balls of each class, placed as follows: 20 wires with 20 number balls or 20 prize balls each.