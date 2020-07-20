20,000 Dollars to the beloved streamers: so a little boy squandered his mother's money

Share it:

According to reports from the US portal Dot Esport, the boy would have dried up the mother's account, withdrawing an amount equal to 19.870,94 Dollars, in a period of just over two weeks, between 14 and 30 June.

The mother, after having failed several attempts to get back the money spent by her son, turned to Reddit. His post, which obviously attracted a lot of attention, explained how "years of savings" disappeared within 17 days.

According to the mother, who later attached the bank statement, the money would go to people like Tfue, Gorb and Ewokttv; even to professional sportsmen like Kurt Benkert is Meyers Leonard.

Her son was said to have been given a prepaid card to buy lunches at school, the mother said. The small business owner, however, began to transfer money from his mother's account into his card to pay for transactions through online banking.

The mother, at this point, thought that the son may have seen his password or perhaps not disconnected from the online banking services from the home PC.

Given that the lady was used to checking the balance of her account only twice a month (very bad, ed), she did not notice the transactions except after drying up.

"I contacted my bank as soon as I found out and they blocked all our accounts and his card was canceled"he said."Unless you file a complaint against my son, they won't help …".

The mother said she has trouble reaching Twitch and Amazon. She claims that Twitch has not responded for over two weeks and Amazon has told her to contact Twitch directly.

He appealed to Twitch's CEO and Amazon's legal team, but claims he has not yet received a response. He also contacted the streamers to get a refund. So far only the two athletes, Benkert and Leonard, have responded.

The woman also admitted her guilt. "I work too many hours and I haven't paid enough attention to what he was doing online"he said."Her knowledge of the Internet has surpassed mine … Now my focus is trying to understand why she did it, so I can make sure this is the only gigantic mistake she will make in her life."

We wouldn't be so sure. We are sure of one thing: the mother from now on will pay much more attention to finances and to enforce the safety distance from these by the boy.