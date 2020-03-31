20 titles where the mafia is the protagonist

It is a story that never goes out of style. Despite being bloodthirsty, frivolous and acting completely outside the law, the stories about characters from the mafia they fascinate us and always will. In these days of being at home we review some classics that are always welcome on sofa evenings and we point out some more titles recent that you may not have seen yet. And yes, we know there will be a missing name. It is impossible to list all the gangster stories that cinema has given us … But here are 20.
The trilogy of 'The Godfather'
No list of mafia film projects can start without putting the big one par excellence: the trilogy of 'The Godfather'. Little presentation requires this masterpiece by Francis Ford Coppola that debuted in 1972 with an eternal Marlon Brando as the patriarch of the Corleones and two sequels that would arrive in 1975 and 1990, being, the second movie Until, we would almost dare to say, superior than the first.
'Death among the flowers'
This classic by the Coen brothers presents us with the empire of a gangster Irish who is threatened when his henchman associates with an ambitious criminal. Set in the prohibition era, this 1990 film is one of the directorial duo's best masterpieces.
'One of ours'
Another great film classic, also released in 1990, is the Martin Scorsese film starring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. His synopsis reads that "Henry, a thirteen-year-old boy from Brooklyn, lives fascinated by the gangster world. His dream comes true when he enters the Pauline family." And we won't say anything else, only that nothing is what it seems …
'The Sopranos'
Let's switch to the small screen. If there is a series par excellence that conquered fans of mafia stories, that is 'The Soprano'. With six seasons behind him, this fiction is perfect to do a marathon these days at home and be hooked on the family of Tony Soprano (and all the problems that he tells his psychologist).
'Gomorrah'
The Italian camorra has her best description in this title than the novel by Roberto Saviano uncovered and that later the cinema adapted. Based on the real events that the book uncovered, the feature film arrived in 2008 to introduce us to the Italian clan of Savastano while the series debuted last 2014 to delve fully into each of the characters (the release of its fifth season on Sky is also pending).
'The Immortal', the sequel to 'Gomorra'
In case 'Gomorra' is not enough (or you have already seen it) it will soon reach Sky its sequel. 'The Immortal' will premiere on April 14 on the platform. This spin-off feature film is directed and starred by Marco D'Amore (the protagonist of the series 'Gomorra') and will show us the origins of the character Ciro Di Marcio in a story interspersed with the present (which coincides with the end of the third season but that can be seen independently).
Peaky Blinders
Because the mafia is not just one Cosa Nostra. Criminal organizations have been present in many countries, being Birmingham a new reference scenario with the arrival of the BBC series 'Peaky Blinders'. The Shelby clan, like a good gangster, gets into trouble, shady business and does everything for the family. Headed by Cillian Murphy, This series available on Netflix will hook you from the first episode. And there are five seasons to run a marathon before the sixth arrives.
American gangster '
Ridley Scott introduced us in 2007 to this story of African American gangsters. With Denzel Washington as the so-called "Godfather of Harlem," he will have to deal with Richie Roberts, an excluded cop who plays masterfully. Russell Crowe.
'The untouchables of Eliot Ness'
Brian Palm He introduces us in this 1987 classic to a group of honest policemen led by Eliot Ness who goes to war against the king of organized crime, an Al Capone disguised as Robert De Niro.
'The Wire'
Consecrated as one of the best series of the 20th century, 'The Wire' plunges us fully into the operation of organized gangs in the slums of Baltimore,
'Road to Perdition'
Sam Mendes gave us in 2002 this story that shows the other side of the mafia: the Black Hand that happens to dominate everything and that shows that no life is worth. It's the thirties, near Chicago and Michael Sullivan (Tom Hanks) is the Irishman's henchman John Rooney (a superb Paul Newman), the boss of a mafia gang. One rainy night, the lives of Sullivan and her only son will change forever, embarking on a dangerous flight to Perdition, a small coastal town where they hope to find peace.
'Eastern promises'
The Russian mafia presents it to us Viggo Mortensen in this crude portrait of violence and human trafficking. The actor plays a former prisoner under the command of one of the largest Russian organized crime families in London, commanded with an iron fist by Semyon (Armin Mueller-Stahl) and his brutal son Kirill (Vincent Cassel). This underworld teeters when Luzhin meets Anna (Naomi Watts), a midwife also of Russian origin who accidentally discovers a plot that may endanger the family.
'Suburra'
Returning to the Italian mafia, a movie and a series that later came to Netflix With two seasons, he takes us into the battle to turn a coastal town near Rome into a gambling paradise, exposing the chaotic world of crime and corruption on a large scale under the perspective of two families fighting to get all the cake.
'Scarface: The Price of Power'
We couldn't leave out Scarface most famous in cinema. Tony and his top of the world end very badly, but they are also the most exciting, violent and stark rise to criminal power in the history of cinema with an unforgettable Al Pacino as the King of Miami.
'The Irish'
Speaking of Al Pacino, last 2019 he met again with Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro under the command of Martin Scorsese. In this tape based on an autobiographical novel, we meet 'The Irish', Frank Sheeran, a World War II veteran, swindler, and hitman who remembers his involvement in the mafia world and his role in the murder of Jimmy Hoffa, a legendary union leader. It was the debut of the legendary filmmaker on Netflix.
'Casino'
Another classic by Martin Scorsese, this older one. In 1995 Scorsese leaves the streets of New York to go to the lights and colors of a casino in Las Vegas where De Niro and his wife (Sharon Stone) enrich themselves at the expense of the mafia, until running into a thug Joe Pesci. From the credits of the great Saul Bass, a round film.
'The Capo de Corleone'
This six-episode miniseries reveals the true story of the rise to power of the Sicilian gangster Toto Riina, one of the most feared names in the Cosa Nostra. Born in Corleone, in the second half of the 20th century this name made anyone tremble.
Nicknamed as The beast, this hypnotic Italian story concentrates the life of Toto Riina from her tender 13 years to her arrest in Palermo after three decades eluding justice. With more than 1,000 murders behind him, the one that most shocked the country was the attack on judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.
'I cento passi'
Another Italian story that in the country of La Bota is a must. 'I cento passi' is a hard story based on real facts which follows the story of Peppino, a young Sicilian activist whose family has ties to the mafia but who decided to express his rejection of organized crime as no one had ever dared to do.
'Romanzo Criminale'
A man of the law (Kim Rossi Stuart) becomes obsessed with the leader (Anna Mouglalis) of a gang trying to control the underworld of Rome. He is one of the great mafia classics in Italian cinema. This 2005 film, which later had a series with two seasons, introduces us to Lebanese, Freddo and Dandi, three members of the Roman band of the Magliana that operated from the late 1970s to the early 1990s.
'Infiltrators'
Another recital of tension and narrative intrigue of Scorsese that can not be missing in this list. On the one hand we have Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon playing to the limit when getting into the enemy lines. On the other, a huge and overwhelming Jack nicholson like Marlon Brando badly spoken and vulgar. What can go wrong?
