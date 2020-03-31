20 titles where the mafia is the protagonist

17

'The Capo de Corleone'

This six-episode miniseries reveals the true story of the rise to power of the Sicilian gangster Toto Riina, one of the most feared names in the Cosa Nostra. Born in Corleone, in the second half of the 20th century this name made anyone tremble.

Nicknamed as The beast, this hypnotic Italian story concentrates the life of Toto Riina from her tender 13 years to her arrest in Palermo after three decades eluding justice. With more than 1,000 murders behind him, the one that most shocked the country was the attack on judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.