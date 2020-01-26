20 photos of Prince Harry in military uniform so as not to miss it after #Megxit

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After following the news on the withdrawal of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Royal Family with incredible attention, being passionate about Queen Elizabeth's answers on the issue and having probed the social networks to find out what she is doing Meghan Markle together with Archie in Canada (spoiler: he enjoys it) we had a flash that led us to re-evaluate the whole story of the farewell of Harry and Meghan: one of the consequences of #Megxit is that we will never see again photo of Prince Harry in military uniform.

How much will we miss Prince Harry in full uniform !? Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Harry he has been in the army for 10 years and has obtained a series of military titles not bad, including some inherited from his grandfather Prince Philip, like Captain General of the Royal Marines and Honorary Commander of the Royal Air Force Honington. Let's talk about the past because among the consequences of leaving the Royal Family, Prince Harry had to come to terms (despite himself) with the news that will lose all these titles and you must accept the fact that you will no longer see your favorite dilf in uniform . But before we fall into the #maiunagioia loop, let's refresh your memory: we found the funniest, most significant, and above all hot photos of Prince Harry in military uniform. So when you miss them you can browse them and remember the good old days. Don't thank us!

Prince Harry, the most beautiful uniformed photos

You have seen Prince Harry in military uniform and in full uniform many times because in 10 years he has made a really good career. With the departure from the Royal Family after the decision made with Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth opted for a drastic solution, including that of the renunciation of the titles obtained by Harry on the field. And it is perhaps the thing that burns him the most, as he revealed in his speech without filters at the dinner of his Sentebale association. Of course, it is not said that you will not see him on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for example to celebrate the birthday of the grandmother at Trooping The Color 2020, but he certainly won't wear the uniform. So, run for cover with us: here are her most beautiful uniform and uniform photos ever, not to forget.

# 1 A vintage photo of Harry

A photo from 2007, when Harry had just started his military career. Anwar Hussein Collection / ROTAGetty Images

# 2 With Prince William in 2006

Another of the things you will hardly see after #Megxit: Prince Harry and Prince William in uniform chatting together. Here in a shot from 2006. Getty ImagesGetty Images

# 3 Our favorite: with grandma Betty

One of our favorite uniformed Harry photos of all time: when during a parade in Surrey in 2006 his grandmother Betty goes to check on the soldiers and they exchange a smile. How to forget? Tim GrahamGetty Images

# 4 In Afghanistan in 2008

Harry went to Afghanistan in 2008 to earn military titles directly on the field. Anwar Hussein Collection / ROTAGetty Images

# 5 Prince Harry in white has his why

In 2013 Prince Harry flew to Australia with his Navy uniform and it must be said that even in white he has his why. SAEED KHANGetty Images

# 6 But even when the uniform is taken off it's not bad

During a 2008 rugby match in Afghanistan. Pool / Tim Graham Picture LibraryGetty Images

# 7 In 2009 before boarding his military plane

Harry "Wales" from the surname acquired thanks to the title of his father Carlo (Prince of Wales) is also a skilled Air Force pilot. Here in 2009. Anwar HusseinGetty Images

# 8 And you don't want a photo of Prince Harry in his blue beret?

Prince Harry at a commemoration in England in 2010. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

# 9 At William and Kate's Royal Wedding

Perhaps it was at Brother William's wedding in 2011 that you first saw Harry in his most beautiful uniform. James DevaneyGetty Images

# 10 On the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Kate in 2014

One of the consequences of Harry and Meghan Markle's withdrawal to Canada: we will no longer see many photos like this together with Kate Middleton, who for years has been like a sister to him. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

# 11 In 2015 in one of his best uniforms ever

But how cute is the coat of Prince Harry's uniform? 2015 is also the year in which his beard appears, to remember. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

# 12 In 2016 it was even better

In 2016, just before formalizing his affair with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry proudly sported his military honors at a parade. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

# 13 Not to mention her look in 2017

Perhaps one of his best military uniform looks in 2017. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

# 14 At the Royal Wedding with Meghan Markle

We stay there all: the photo of Harry in the best uniform is that of the day of his wedding with Meghan, in 2018. ODD ANDERSENGetty Images

# 15 One more, come on

Also at the Royal Wedding, on May 19th 2018. CHRIS JACKSONGetty Images

# 16 At Trooping The Color 2018

Since they have given up their role, it is unlikely that we will see them on the balcony of BUckingham Palace for the Trooping 2020. Or will the Queen grant us the honor, but without Harry in a military outfit? Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

# 17 One of Harry's last official uniformed events

Together with Meghan in 2018 for the centenary of the Royal Air Force. Anwar HusseinGetty Images

# 18 What if it's better in military uniform than in uniform?

Prince Harry in 2019. Finnbarr WebsterGetty Images

à19 In 2019 at an official event

And now tell us you don't want to be that glove. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

# 20 The last photo of Harry in uniform (sigh)

In June 2019, when the Sussex were still active members of the Royal Family and Prince Harry could fill us with joy by wearing his uniform. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE