20 photos of Prince Harry in military uniform so as not to miss it after #Megxit

After following the news on the withdrawal of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Royal Family with incredible attention, being passionate about Queen Elizabeth's answers on the issue and having probed the social networks to find out what she is doing Meghan Markle together with Archie in Canada (spoiler: he enjoys it) we had a flash that led us to re-evaluate the whole story of the farewell of Harry and Meghan: one of the consequences of #Megxit is that we will never see again photo of Prince Harry in military uniform.
Harry he has been in the army for 10 years and has obtained a series of military titles not bad, including some inherited from his grandfather Prince Philip, like Captain General of the Royal Marines and Honorary Commander of the Royal Air Force Honington. Let's talk about the past because among the consequences of leaving the Royal Family, Prince Harry had to come to terms (despite himself) with the news that will lose all these titles and you must accept the fact that you will no longer see your favorite dilf in uniform . But before we fall into the #maiunagioia loop, let's refresh your memory: we found the funniest, most significant, and above all hot photos of Prince Harry in military uniform. So when you miss them you can browse them and remember the good old days. Don't thank us!
Prince Harry, the most beautiful uniformed photos
You have seen Prince Harry in military uniform and in full uniform many times because in 10 years he has made a really good career. With the departure from the Royal Family after the decision made with Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth opted for a drastic solution, including that of the renunciation of the titles obtained by Harry on the field. And it is perhaps the thing that burns him the most, as he revealed in his speech without filters at the dinner of his Sentebale association. Of course, it is not said that you will not see him on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for example to celebrate the birthday of the grandmother at Trooping The Color 2020, but he certainly won't wear the uniform. So, run for cover with us: here are her most beautiful uniform and uniform photos ever, not to forget.
# 1 A vintage photo of Harry
# 2 With Prince William in 2006
# 3 Our favorite: with grandma Betty
# 4 In Afghanistan in 2008
# 5 Prince Harry in white has his why
# 6 But even when the uniform is taken off it's not bad
# 7 In 2009 before boarding his military plane
# 8 And you don't want a photo of Prince Harry in his blue beret?
# 9 At William and Kate's Royal Wedding
# 10 On the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Kate in 2014
# 11 In 2015 in one of his best uniforms ever
# 12 In 2016 it was even better
# 13 Not to mention her look in 2017
# 14 At the Royal Wedding with Meghan Markle
# 15 One more, come on
# 16 At Trooping The Color 2018
# 17 One of Harry's last official uniformed events
# 18 What if it's better in military uniform than in uniform?
à19 In 2019 at an official event
# 20 The last photo of Harry in uniform (sigh)
Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.
SIGN UP HERE
. (tagsToTranslate) prince harry (t) harry of sussex (t) prince harry and meghan markle (t) prince harry uniform photo (t) prince harry military uniform photo (t) photo of Harry of Sussex (t) photo of Harry of Sussex in military uniform (t) harry and meghan (t) megxit
Add Comment