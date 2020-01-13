20 Oscar-nominated films you won't believe

One, two, three … Splash (1984)

Once upon a time there was a mermaid who saves a human when he was little, and who many years later saves him from drowning. This short encounter causes a crush on the mermaid, who comes out of the water for the first time in his life to find and fall in love. This argument received a warm applause in the 1984 awards, becoming Oscar nominee for Best Screenplay. See if it was good that a few years later Disney used it for 'The Little Mermaid'.