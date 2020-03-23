20 million copies in circulation for Food Wars, exceeded One-Punch Man and Monster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump revealed that the 36 volumes of the manga opera Food Wars !: Shokugeki no Soma of Yuto Tsukuda have reached the figure of ben 20 million copies in circulation. This is an incredible result for a work focused on the culinary sector, especially considering the young age of the author.

Tsukuda started working on Food Wars at the age of 25, with no previous experience in the comics field. In an interview published by ANN in 2017, the mangaka declared: "The concept was by Saeki-sensei (editor's note: Shun Saeki, manga designer), one day came to me with this idea of ​​a "girl who went into ecstasy eating food" and we started working on it together. Obviously he just wanted to take care of the illustrations, so I made the story myself. For a long time there were only three of us: me, Saeki-sensei and Ueno-san, our publisher. We never imagined we could build a work of this magnitude".

Food Wars ended its serialization after seven years, with 36 volumes and a total of 318 published chapters. With over 20 million copies printed, the series has temporarily surpassed the colossal One-Punch Man ONE and Murata, stopping a few hundred thousand copies sold less.

Food Wars will be back on TV soon with a fifth and final season, in which chapters 264 to 318 will be adapted. In case you haven't already done so, don't miss the chance to take a look at the brand new Food trailer Wars 5 recently released by JC Staff.