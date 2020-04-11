20 influences and ingredients that shaped the Wachowski masterpiece

Share it:

Martial arts, revolutionary special effects, cyberpunk for the masses … two decades ago, in 1999, 'Matrix' revolutionized science fiction cinema and the Hollywood mainstream with unprecedented success. The feeling in the Wachowski sisters' film was that literally nothing similar had ever been seen on the movie screen. And yet it had been seen.

'Matrix' was a cocktail of diverse elements but very balanced, suitably seasoned to look revolutionary and innovative, but not giving up its prideful mishmash nature of references. Anime, kung fu, Keanu Reeves, superheroes …

'Matrix' seemed like a listing of everything that was cool in the late nineties, which established curious metanarrative bridges with the plot of the film. At the end of the day, if as the film tells you can generate an illusory reality to your liking, you are not going to be done adam or give up some good katas.

What is clear is that the Wachowski were compulsive eaters of popular culture, and stuffed a good selection of what they liked into the 'Matrix' grinder. We are going to decipher which ingredients gave rise to the substantial mega-success, some very obvious and others not so much. Proper names, cultural trends, current trends. These and not others are the ingredients of the masterpiece that is now two decades old.

The previous films of the Wachowski

That is to say, the debut in the direction of the sisters, the extraordinary 'Lazos ardientes' and the somewhat less round but also very juicy 'Asesinos'. The first, although it is a tribute to the atmosphere of the movie classics not to go with a history of gangsters and robberies that has nothing to do with 'Matrix', exhibits two very interesting main characters, played by Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon immersed in a lesbian relationship that does not become, however, the excuse for a few risque sequences typical of Canal Playboy. Both are good precedents for Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity and its almost militant androgyny, also – like them – an excellently built female character without needing to depend on the hero on duty.

On the other hand, 'Assassins' is directed by Richard Donner, but the script is theirs. Although he underwent drastic changes that led them to try to remove his name from the credits, an atmosphere of rivalry / friendship persists in the film between the assassins embodied by Sylvester Stallone and Antonio Banderas who clearly drinks from samurai cinema and its codes of honor, as well as from John Woo's masterpiece 'The killer' and its gunpowder festivals. That is to say, that already there they pointed towards the eastern affiliations that would be patent in 'Matrix'.

Joel Silver

The producer of 'Matrix' almost blindly trusted the rookies' project for a different action movie, but he knew what he was doing by letting himself be carried away by his instincts. His nose for detecting talent in action cinema led him to produce classics such as 'Predator', 'The Crystal Jungle', 'Lethal Weapon' or 'The Last Boy-Scout', which although time has placed on the pedestal of the genre cinema milestones, in their day they took considerable risks and were seen as strange pieces and not as infallible at the box office as today might be thought.

Kung fu cinema

One of the inescapable references of 'Matrix' and, together with the ankle-length raincoats, the chunda-chunda to set action sequences and piecemeal slow motion, one of the visual stamps that would soak genre cinema for years to come. Today seems hard to imagine, but when 'Matrix' came, martial arts cinema was far from being well regarded: Since the explosion of the seventies and the death of Bruce Lee, only specific stars like Jackie Chan or Jet Li were known in Hollywood (and they would be much more after 1999), and films like 'Tiger and Dragon' were, quite simply, inconceivable.

The knowledge that the Wachowski have of martial arts cinema has a lot of devotion of fans without complexes: they like to play around with the topics (the dojo, the teacher and the student) and burst them with the sci-fi comics, as happens with the popular scene in which Neo is injected with multiple combat styles (including that of the Drunken Monkey). 'Matrix' would revolutionize kung fu cinema, but it does so after firmly settling its feet in the tradition of the genre.

Anime

Then we will mention a specific example to which 'Matrix' plundered a few ideas, but in general, it is clear that the anime aesthetic, its rhythm and its icons feel like a glove to 'Matrix'. The Wachowski have never denied their devotion to Japanese animation, to which they would pay explicit tribute with their extraordinary adaptation of 'Speed ​​Racer' and with the fabulous compilation of shorts 'Animatrix', perhaps the best product derived from the original 1999 film.

The pace of the 'Matrix' action sequences drinks a lot from how the action is set in anime like 'Ninja Scroll', a bombshell from the VHS era to which 'Matrix' owes a lot: pause the action, freeze time so that we see faces of pain, bullet impacts, churrigueresque shots, expressionism of violence to rethink the space … that is, what the Wachowski would purify with their sophisticated bullet-time drink in bulk from the anime aesthetic.

Philip K. Dick

The master of conspiracy science fiction is one of the two great legs of the genre on which the Matrix sits. Despite this, the Wachowski film not too amused by what was really the essence of books like 'Ubik' or 'An eye in the sky': Reality is not what it was, and an intelligence outside this universe has us locked up here for fun, contention, accident, or simply because it is what it is. That is, 'Matrix' does not go into analyzing reality as much as a substance that almost melts before our eyes, but the influence is undeniable.

Dick did not generate environments as technologically sophisticated as those of 'The Matrix' (nor did it happen with another novel that greatly influenced the film, 'I have no mouth and I must scream', by Harlan Ellison, in which a group of humans are subjected to successive artificial worlds by an evil supercomputer), but anyone who has read Dick you will have a feeling of familiarity in the opening part of the film, when Neo perceives that reality is not entirely real. Ideas like deja vu Conceived as system failures they are also highly Dickian: tricks of the mind like computer viruses.

John Woo

All oriental cinema (in real or animated image) leaves a very deep mark on 'Matrix', but if there is a proper name that influences it without a doubt, that is John Woo. Although his stories of honorable assassins and policemen double-playing triads have nothing to do with Neo's worlds, there are. a lot of his fetishism for firearms and cockiness when shooting two-handed and almost without looking, leaving tens, hundreds of empty casings to pile up on the ground.

There's also a lot of Woo's visual planning in 'The Matrix,' his way of putting together action sequences that is nothing but a sophistication of the style of classical martial arts film masters such as Chang Cheh or Liu-kar Liang. This is: long shots of the action, often underlined with lateral travellings that place characters in space, combined with medium shots for combat or shooting, and inserted again with wide shots, always fleeing from the confused and inept montage of the American action cinema of the nineties.

Plato and friends

The myth of Plato's cave has taken him for a walk as far as Wismichu, but in 1999 it was not so usual that a shooting and kung fu movie put it on the table so naturally with the red and blue pill speech, also seasoned with ideas taken from Descartes and his "I think, therefore I exist", or as Morpheus says, "The body cannot live without the mind". The philosophical thread runs well into the twentieth century: Peter Unger in 'Ignorance' and Hilary Putman in 'Reason, Truth and History' speak of hypothetical experiments, symbolic mad surgeons, and juggled brains led to lead normal lives, and how that defines "the real".

The language of action video games

The mechanics of action video games have a great impact on The Matrix, whose plot progression draws a lot from the nature of interactive fictions: sometimes Neo seems to be advancing on his journey at the stroke of power ups, and There are many metaphors related to weaponry and shootings that seem to be taken from video game tropes. (from the arsenal where thousands of rifles line up in display cases to enemies identical to each other that attack in a comical straight line, as they came out of 'Gauntlet' style generators).

Without referring to any specific video game (the Wachowski refrain from giving us the sometimes it seems that inevitable framing in the first person with a revolver in the foreground, a la FPS), 'Matrix' is pure narrative and video game aesthetics. Of course, the impact of bullet-time in post-premiere video games of 'Matrix' he is well known, and stands out especially in 'Max Payne', Remedy's superb police video game from 2001.

Geof Darrow

Unfortunately very little prolific, this North American cartoonist influenced by Moebius-style European science-fiction comic, but with the potentiometers of violence and baroqueism at eleven, he created his magnum opus with the indescribable miniseries 'Hard Boiled', scripted by Frank Miller and published between 1990 and 1992. His inimitable style, his visualization of heavy artillery, meat and metal, and his way of freezing time to maximize visual impact would be very much to the liking of the Wachowski, who hired him to make conceptual designs in all three movies. Its graphic style is especially noticeable in the aspect of the insectoids that attack Neo in the capsules where they cultivate humans.

Postmodernism, roughly

Obviously, we are not going to dive into a topic that gives for your own article, or even your own wikipedia. But the truth is that 'Matrix' made a moment in the history of cinema its own when pop postmodernism was reaching a certain height: This current, as it was understood then, was formulated by Jean-François Lyotard in 'The postmodern condition', which spoke of how culture became a commodity. The loss of the legitimacy of institutionalized knowledge (hello, internet) leads to the reformulation, regurgitation and mutation of the classical cultural categories.

I mean, never before in history has a blockbuster He had quoted immediately after Homer's 'The Odyssey' and 'Ghost in the Shell', the Bible and Sergio Leone, video games and Philip K. Dick. Of course, 'Matrix' did not invent postmodernism in the cinema (which was already around with those things in the days of Buster Keaton), but it can be considered one of its most perfect incarnations: it puts at the same level great ideas of classical philosophical thought (the colored pills of marras) and landmarks of popular culture, trivializing -if you want- the former and magnifying the latter. This disintegration of barriers is pre-Internet postmodernism in its purest state (the concept has continued to mutate, of course) in times prior to the absolute massification of digital.

The Bible

The religions in general and the Christian in particular are part of the aesthetic essence of 'Matrix', as well as its multiple messages, which we advise from here not to be taken too seriously, because at the end of what this is going to be shooting. But it's clear that Neo's messianic component is total to the point that, well, they call him The Messiah. There are those who have come to describe the trilogy directly as Zionist propaganda that has been accentuated since the second installment. (which is called Zion the point of human resistance, there is nothing), but in the first 'Matrix' it is all more New Testament, Christ death and resurrection included.

The references to the Holy Scriptures are multiple: for example, the ship where Neo and his people move is called Nacubodonosor, a biblical king who symbolizes the wrath of God. The idea of ​​the first perfect Matrix mentioned by Smith is reminiscent of the Garden of Eden that, of course, failed. And more, of course: Trinity is called Trinity with very little dissimulation and Cifra is a transcript of Judas, among many other things. It is not the only religion present in the Matrix, in any case: Buddhism is very aesthetically represented in the film -even more so in the aftermath with those children who look like little lamas- through symbolism typical of eastern religions, such as mirrors. And there are those who have spoken of the history of Neo as a transcript of the Buddhist prince Siddharta.

'Alice in Wonderland'

An inescapable reference when we talk about mirrors, reflections, dream worlds and other distortions of reality. In 'Matrix' reference is made to the immortal work of Lewis Carroll with the idea of ​​following a white rabbit, which in this case is a tattoo. And there are explicit references to dropping down a burrow, quotes from Alice in Morpheus' speech, and certain unmistakable Wonderland airs in the first installment of the film, when the narrative plays on the idea of ​​waking sleepers. In fact, 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' stresses again and again the idea of ​​dreams that are confused with reality, and there is a conversation with Tararí and Taará that could be a trippy version of the one Morpheus and Neo have before pills.

Jean Baudrillard

This French philosopher is essential when talking about three vector themes in 'Matrix': drills, reality and its relationship with postmodern society. His philosophy is so basic to 'The Matrix' that he is explicitly quoted: Neo's first appearance is retrieving a floppy disk that he has hidden in a copy of Baudrillard's book 'Culture and Simulacrum'. And in a scene that was never shot, Morfeus snapped at Neo "As in Baudrillard's vision, you have spent your entire life on the map, not the territory"

Baudrillard's theory is as pessimistic as the bleak start of the Wachowski film: according to the French theorist, we have lost the ability to distinguish models from modeling, to the point that simulation has replaced reality. The soulless cities the author describes have a lot to do with the vision of the dehumanized Chicago of 'The Matrix'. And of course, how could it be otherwise, seen today, this 1981 book by Baudrillard falls short, since he could not predict the Internet (at least, not as well as William Gibson did in 'Neuromancer'), a nightmare identity that advances to the right a good part of his theories.

Jorge Luis Borges

The phrase we quoted above from the scene that was not included in the final montage of the film and that quoted Baudrillard with "you have spent your entire life on the map, not in the territory"It is a reference to a story by Borges, 'Of rigor in science'. In it, imperial cartographers make a map so exact and rigorous that when it begins to fray with the passage of time, the strips that it becomes they appear in the authentic desert. That is, just the opposite of what Baudrillard's theses say, who suggests that could have been inspired by this story by Borges for his famous phrase "Welcome to the desert of the realThat, of course, is quoted in 'Matrix'.

'Neuromancer' and William Gibson

'Matrix' is, perhaps, one of the most notorious visualizations of the concepts that the current of literary science-fiction known as cyberpunk, born in the eighties and whose most prominent representative is William Gibson. In cyberpunk come to the fore the constructed realities, the high dehumanizing technology, the desolate futures and the relations mediated by the pottery shop. 'Matrix' does not affect aspects such as political commentary or the portrait of the lower classes in an evolved society, but it does affect others such as the perverse use of cutting-edge technology (which here becomes aware).

Paradoxically, Keanu Reeves had starred in Gibson's irregular but sympathetic adaptation 'Johnny Mnemonic' shortly before 'Matrix', but in Matrix he almost unofficially adapted it. The term Matrix itself is Gibson's invention, developed in stories like 'Burning Chrome', his masterpiece 'Neuromancer' or other books that are developed in the world of the Ensanche. The Gibson Matrix is ​​what we understand today by cyberspace (another author's term), but more visual: an infinite grid where you can navigate and perform operations of all kinds (closer to the graphic style of 'Tron').

Superhero comics

Although not overtly, 'Matrix' is also a superhero movie. In his conclusion, which you have up there, Neo reaches culmination as a comic book character, and takes off with clearly protective intentions. (or ascending to the heavens, if the most pious interpretation is sought), with the raincoat acting as a cape. The fact that characters have idealized outfits and appearances in the world where they can perform superhuman feats is clearly superheroic code.

But also the aesthetics of superhero comics has a lot of what 'Matrix' drinks: the Wachowski They find a way to visualize onomatopoeias. When the bullets pass by the characters, the sound is muffled and the image is deformed. Images slow down as in spectacular splash-pages superheroic. It is impossible not to go through 'Matrix' without having the feeling of reading a fiction from Marvel or DC.

'Ghost in the Shell'

In addition to the indisputable influence of the aesthetics and rhythm of the anime, a specific title makes its influence noticeable above others in The Matrix. This is this 1996 production by Masamune Shirow, based on the manga of the same name, and which presents a future world where the confusion between virtual reality and the tangible is total. An artificial intelligence is created to monitor this non-physical environment, but becomes aware of itself and decides that "thinking" is equivalent to "existing", even if it doesn't have a body. Special cyber agents sent to arrest him, including a female protagonist who has little left of human components, will begin to experience terrible hallucinations.

Beyond the plot similarities, the aesthetic coincidences are curious. The famous 'rain' of computer characters is taken from 'Ghost in the Shell' and the dirty and greenish aesthetics of the real world, with human bodies as ugly and sticky capsules of the physical, are the perfect bridge between 'Matrix' and 'Neuromancer'. The three make up a trilogy of proposals in a desolate future and in which the machines dominate our perceptions, which go from the pop verbena of 'Matrix' to the almost abstract bitterness of Gibson, passing through this fast-paced and cyborg anime.

'Dark City'

Along with 'The Invisibles', the eternal reference of the detractors of 'The Matrix' to demonstrate that the Wachowski film is nothing more than a jumble of other people's ideas. The truth is that it is less clear here: this film was released only a few months before, but the truth is that the similarities are astonishing, starting with that post-industrial greenish aesthetic of the time. Replacing the epic cyberpunk with an original tone not to go, 'Dark City' tells how a man wakes up in a sleeping city, and discovers that there is an alien conspiracy implanting false memories in all humans. Incidentally, that same year, coincidences of life were released, the sympathetic 'Level 13' and the monumental 'Existez', also with many thematic crossings with 'Matrix'.

'The invisible ones'

What for many is the masterpiece of screenwriter Grant Morrison (although some prefer his stage at the helm of 'Doom Patrol') tells the complex and unclassifiable story of a group of rebels in eternal struggle against power. Based quotes from Philip K. Dick to Discordianism and from Lord Byron to Thomas Pynchon, this splendid eventCryptic and rabid, she ends up becoming an encyclopedia of pop terrorism.

Morrison himself accused the Wachowski in his day of drawing inspiration from his comic, from the broad outlines of the plot to leather and skinhead aesthetics, bug-like machines or empowered agents. In the case of 'The Invisibles', however, the false realities that intermingle are much more liquid and labyrinthine, rather in the style of the sequels to 'Matrix'. It is as if Morrison's benchmark had been the most gnostic Dick of 'Valis' or 'Free Radio Albemut', rather than the merely paranoid of 'Ubik'.

Keanu Reeves

Our final reference is the protagonist himself, who as we know was about to be embodied by Will Smith, which makes us imagine a film very different from the 'Matrix' that we know. The fact is that Reeves' career was taking off at the time, but it was already significant when it came to laying the foundations that would converge in the Matrix: Films like 'Speed', 'They Call Him Bodhi' or 'Chain Reaction' made it clear that he was fluent in action movies without losing his normal boy appearance.

AND his exotic features made the oriental touches of 'Matrix' philosophy especially appropriate, as well as his forays into kung fu via neural connection. Also, Reeves had already adapted William Gibson in 'Johnny Mnemonic'. It cannot be said that it was the first choice to give life to Neo, but it is clear that it helped shape the film as we know it.