20 classics to see

There are times when we think: I feel like seeing one of those classics that I have always wanted to see and have never had time, but I am unable to remember right now what they are. Well, we are not going to be able to read your mind from here, but we are going to recommend you twenty scores for you to delete from your list as soon as possible. Twenty films that, for different reasons and at different times between the 50s and 80s, became cult movies and have reached our days as essentials.
Are they the best? Not necessarily. But we assure you that they will not leave you indifferent, especially if the monkey has entered to see something legendary. From comedies to musicals, from dramas to suspense, from terror to action, we have options here for all your possible moods in the form of immortal classics. All of them are available on different Spanish platforms, such as Filmin, Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime Video.
1
Midnight Cowboy (John Schlesinger, 1969)
Available in: Filmin, Rakuten TV.
One of the first films that began to change things in Hollywood, to open new artistic frontiers in what we would later know as New Hollywood. John Schlesinger He directs this drama in which a Texas cowboy moves to New York hoping to fulfill the American Dream, but what he finds is a job as a prostitute for the wealthiest women in Manhattan. Starring Jon Voight Y Dustin Hoffman, is one of those bitter classics that closed the crazy 60s.
two
All that jazz (Bob Fosse, 1979)
Available in: HBO.
If you have seen 'Fosse / Verdon' (and if not, what are you waiting for?), You will already know that this film is a crazy, musical and excessive representation of the life of Bob Fosse. The filmmaker and choreographer left his soul in this film starring Roy Scheider, which guides us through the lights and shadows of show business, which draws artists into a whirlwind of pleasures and disappointments from which it is almost impossible to get away with. A true classic of musical cinema.
3
American Graffiti (George Lucas, 1973)
Available in: Movistar +.
Before going gold with the 'Star Wars' saga, George Lucas signed this classic of the Hollywood of the 70s led by Richard Dreyfuss and that it had a very young Harrison Ford, in the first role that would give him notoriety in the industry. The film takes place in the late summer of 1962, where a group of teenagers have fun before accepting their responsibilities as adults that will lead to the start of the new course. Lucas focuses on social life, parties, and character relationships in one night to remember.
4
Yentl (Barbra Streisand, 1983)
Available in: Filmin.
One of the most successful and multifaceted women in Hollywood history, Barbra Streisand, she carried out this musical film as a producer, co-writer, director and leading actress. In it, she plays a Jewish woman from the early 20th century who disguises herself as a man in order to study at a university where women are prohibited from entering. Mythical songs, a romantic story and the portrait of an era in the same great movie.
5
Network, a relentless world (Sidney Lumet, 1976)
Available in: Filmin.
Possibly one of the best journalism movies ever made, courtesy of Sidney Lumet. As a denunciation of the mechanisms that television channels use to capture audiences, it tells the story of a veteran news presenter who is fired after losing popularity and decides to commit suicide live. The barrage of reactions that this will provoke in the media is the material that the filmmaker uses to fuel his social criticism and analyze the power of television in the 1970s.
6
The ghost of paradise (Brian de Palma, 1974)
Available in: Filmin.
Before 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' was 'The Ghost of Paradise'. Brian de Palma made his own version of 'The Phantom of the Opera'centering history on the pop music industry, with references ranging from' The Portrait of Dorian Gray 'to' Psychosis'. The result is an irreverent musical filled with mind-blowing songs, violence, and ravenous criticism of a show business where you have to sell your soul to the devil to succeed. A classic still undervalued.
7
Wild Bull (Martin Scorsese, 1980)
Available in: Filmin, Rakuten TV.
Boxing looks much better in black and white. The demo is in this movie, which is among the best and most acclaimed of Martin Scorsese and why Robert de Niro won an Oscar. In it he plays Jake La Motta, a boxer who dreams of becoming a champion, but whose aggressive and paranoid personality takes his loved ones on the path of bitterness. When success comes, everything will get worse, between his infidelities and the pressures of the mafia.
8
Breakfast with Diamonds (Blake Edwards, 1961)
Available in: Netflix.
Maybe we don't have the same glamor sleeping (or doing anything else) as Audrey Hepburn, but we can certainly see it over and over again for inspiration. In this adaptation of the novel by Truman Capote, the young and stylish Holly Golightly walks the streets of New York with a 'croissant' and a pearl necklace, living beyond her means and without the slightest notice.
9
Green Heart (Elaine May, 1971)
Available in: Filmin.
At some point we will have to recognize Elaine May as one of the great Hollywood filmmakers of the 70s. At the moment, it is best to enjoy this fun comedy, in which a single man (Walter Matthau) desperately searches for a source of money to pay a debt to his father, and finds it in a wealthy girl (May) whom he cajoles to marry and keep his estate.
10
Irma the sweet (Billy Wilder, 1963)
Available in: Filmin.
Teacher Billy Wilder reunited Jack lemmon Y Shirley McLaine on the big screen after 'The Apartment' to star in one of his best movies. In it, a policeman falls in love with a prostitute, for whom he is willing to do anything. An impossible love? What it is, of course, is a different and at times tragic romantic comedy, which continues to surprise after more than 50 years.
eleven
The price of power (Brian de Palma, 1983)
Available in: Netflix.
As the protagonist of this film says, the eyes never lie. And those of Al Pacino they are completely deranged in the role of Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant turned drug trafficker in Miami. Its objective? Controlling the cocaine business at all costs. This movie from Brian de Palma, whose story has already been adapted by Howard Hawks in 1932 in 'Scarface, the terror of Hampa', it brings great doses of action, violence and organized crime. A classic from the 80s.
12
The Violinist on the Roof (Norman Jewison, 1971)
Available in: Filmin.
One of the most famous musicals of the decade, directed by Norman Jewison and starring Topol. Teyve is a milkman in a small Ukrainian town, where he lives with his wife and five daughters, until one day he meets a young man with ideals as revolutionary as his own and invites him to stay at home. With unforgettable songs, the film reflects through its protagonist (who breaks the fourth wall) on issues such as faith, poverty and the heritage of the Jewish community.
13
Rocky (John G. Avildsen, 1976)
Available in: HBO.
Few characters have been in the cinema as mythical (and long-lived) as Rocky Balboa. The boxer played by Sylvester Stallone through a whopping eight films (including the two in 'Creed', where he becomes secondary) he lives on in the cinephile memories that began to be built in this 1976 film, where a neighborhood boxer measures his strength with the champion Apollo Creed, proving to all who did not believe in him that he is a true champion. And who has the tiger's eye.
14
The diabolical (H.G. Clouzot, 1955)
Available in: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin.
The French horror classic from inspired Alfred Hitchcock (The filmmaker unsuccessfully attempted to acquire the rights to the novel and was eventually inspired by it for 'Psychosis'). Directed by H.G. Clouds, tells the story of two women (one, the wife of a school principal; the other, his lover) who decide to kill him so that he stops playing with his feelings. A film that surpasses the idea of the criminal story and it aspires to create an atmosphere of uncertainty as a consequence of the loss of values in the society of the time.
fifteen
Screams and whispers (Ingmar Bergman, 1972)
Available in: Amazon Prime Video.
One of the most complex films in Ingmar Bergman, in which he composes a song to life through death. Three sisters meet at the old family mansion after being notified by the doctor of the upcoming death of the third of them, and in that setting they remember their past lives. A film as tormented, hypnotic and risky as its Swedish director, who found in it one of his great masterpieces.
16
Shark (Steven Spielberg, 1975)
Available in: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +.
Of course they needed a bigger boat. The marine animal that has generated the most nightmares in theaters (and at home) found its best representation in this film by Steven spielberg, a classic of suspense with a simple soundtrack (two notes to terrify us all) and a villain that we hardly see on screen. The terror of what we cannot see is exploited in this masterpiece from the 70s, which marked a whole era of cinema in Hollywood.
17
Gannet escape (Don Siegel, 1979)
Available in: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.
The escape from prisons now comes to us from pearls, if only to stoke our imagination. Based on real events, this film by Don Siegel introduces us to a prisoner (Clint eastwood) who plans his escape from Alcatraz, the famous maximum security prison located on an island in the middle of the San Francisco Bay. It is not an easy task, but it is that we are not facing an ordinary prisoner. With the help of other inmates, the protagonist will plan the first and most epic escape ever seen in that prison.
18
West Side Story (Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, 1961)
Available in: Filmin, Rakuten TV.
The best way to prepare for the arrival of the 'West Side Story' of Steven spielberg is to enjoy the classic of the 60s signed by Robert Wise Y Jerome Robbins. A sort of 'Romeo and Juliet' on the streets of New York, in which two opposing gangs will see how two members of their ranks fall in love and revolutionize the ecosystem of the place. Great dance numbers in the Hollywood studios, which we still remember as one of the greatest musicals in film history.
19
Frenzy (Alfred Hitchcock, 1972)
Available in: Movistar +.
Penultimate film by the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, which was based on the novel by Arthur Labern. The story takes us to London, where the body of a woman strangled in the river appears, a victim who leads investigators to consider the existence of a sexual maniac in the city. A game as skillful as it is rigorous, tinged with a generous dose of malicious irony, and which demonstrate that the filmmaker was fit even in his latest projects.
twenty
The night porter (Liliana Cavani, 1974)
Available in: Filmin.
One of the most successful and controversial films of the 70s, directed by the Italian filmmaker Liliana Cavani. In it, Nazism and eroticism are related, in a scandalous story in which a young Jewish woman is reunited with the Nazi officer who made her a sex slave and sadomasochist during the war. The victim and executioner will return to what they left behind, in a film not suitable for all audiences, and certainly not all sensibilities.
