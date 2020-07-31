2 singles at the wedding, Nicolas Cage was going to have the role of Will Ferrell

Share it:

Nicolas Cage was going to play Chazz in 2 singles at wedding, David Dobkin comedy, starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. It was revealed by the director of the film in a recent interview. Although Chazz is not one of the protagonists of the film, Will Ferrell's performance remained among the iconic moments of the film.

2 single wedding was released fifteen years ago but it remains one of the cult of contemporary American comedy. Will Ferrell plays Chazz, a middle-aged man who still lives with his mom and stirs at weddings and even funerals to board beautiful girls.

"I needed a moment that hit rock bottom and it was as if I knew we would talk about Chazz, and if we went to find him and we found out that he is going to funeral? And it will be so sad that he will send you back to your friend. So Owen wrote the most of that scene and it was really fun. We tried to get Will up until midnight the night before the shoot. It was just a day. We really got into trouble and we had Nick Cage as a backup. Never told anyone " Dobkin confessed.

You would have preferred to see Nicolas Cage in place of Will Ferrell? Either way Chazz's sequence would likely have become iconic, seen Cage's talent in over-the-top interpretations and Ferrell's skill in interpreting bizarre characters.

The actor said he was surprised at how people stop him and scream 'meatloaf', just like his character towards his mother.

Dobkin was convinced that the Will Ferrell scene worked in the final part of the film. Who knows, the character won't come back in a sequel. David Dobkin did not rule out a sequel to 2 singles at the wedding, explaining how the film could be.