Following its original release on Steam, Daymare: 1998 comes to consoles today. The history of this project is the least curious. It was born as Resident Evil 2: Reborn, a remake by fans who wanted to see the adventures of Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy resurrect in style closer to the post-Resident Evil 4 installments. Of course, when Capcom announced its own Resident Evil 2 Remake, a call ended this project for which they obviously had no license. Following the Phoenix Bird fable, this group of developers rose from the ashes, founded their own studio and decided to reuse much of the work done by substituting possible copyright matches and adapting the content for an original story, but highly inspired by these classic survival horror .

Daymare: 1998 is the first game of the Italian studio Invader StudiosAlthough Slipgate Ironworks Studios has been in charge of this console port. We must understand that we are facing a humble project, which is based on the graphics engine Unreal Engine 4 to get a pretty good result, but that has its obvious limitations compared to the budget Capcom will manage for its remakes. Despite not being a round game, Daymare: 1998 has successfully managed to create its own identity without giving up all kinds of influences of the genre, tributes and Easter eggs.

First of all, it should be noted that both the atmosphere and the tone are very well achieved. We left Raccoon City for a fictional Idaho city. After a terrorist attack, a series of horrifying creatures have emerged and our task will be to survive and, incidentally, try to decipher what has happened. Of course, with that inspiration in the classic survival horror, we will find quite a daunting difficulty, ammo shortage, and perhaps an artificially enlarged sponge-bullet sensation on many types of enemies.

Much of these mechanics to overwhelm the user with the shortage has to do with a peculiar, more realistic reloading system, because you have to load the ammunition in the magazine and then put the magazine in the weapon. This differentiation of magazine and bullet in the inventory makes us have a really bad time in some shootouts, which it joins rather rough control, sometimes intentional and other times due to developmental limitations, causing that we do not have at any time any feeling that we can successfully exit certain situations.

Sometimes, the animations of the enemies will not be at the same level as the desasapland, even despite having had the contribution of Satoshi Nakai as an enemy desasaplander, who contributed his experience as an artist in Resident Evil: Code Veronica and Resident Evil 0. As you can guess, there are a series of bosses, and not all of them suppose the same game experience, presenting not too elaborate patterns and being that sponge feeling the that really gives greater magnitude to this type of combat. So to speak, only having more life distinguishes them from some common encounters, coming to have a greater sense of anguish in massive encounters than in these battles.

Of course, an element that could not be missing are the classic puzzles. It is part of the essence of Resident Evil and in this tribute we have found even more work on that front than in the recent Resident Evil 3 Remake. They are undoubtedly a tribute to the old format of the saga, when the rhythm was intentionally interrupted to make the player think (and incidentally have a little calm in the midst of a storm). The level of difficulty in these puzzles and riddles is quite well implemented, even needing to take notes for some.

The story is structured according to the experiences of three characters, an elite soldier, a helicopter pilot and a ranger who do not vary much at a playable level until the latter, infected with Daymare syndrome and subject to all kinds of hallucinations. Total, these three mini-campaasaplands can be completed in a range of about 6 hours on the standard difficulty, although we will have a difficult one if we want even more challenges. Of course, it will depend a lot on the player and his desire to explore the stage. We are facing a rather grateful title in that sense, since there are quite a few secrets and references to other great exponents of the horror genre, including cinematographic.

As we said previously, the team has used Unreal Engine 4 As a development tool and we already know that the Epic Games graphics engine can achieve great results. In this sense, the overall finish is quite worthy, especially helping to represent that gloomy atmosphere that is expected when we recall the 1998 game and the remake of Resident Evil 2 itself. At the sound level we have not been so convinced, the music Environmental is not so important and the dubbing is simply correct, although in general it does not manage to break all this feeling of immersion in the particular Italian nightmare that was born as a fan project.