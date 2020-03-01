Entertainment

1,979 exclusive watches from Lupine III: Il Castello di Cagliostro

March 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
Needless to turn around too much, the long epic of Lupine III over the course of these long years, it has been able to reveal a very successful franchise which, thanks to numerous productions, has been able to conquer the hearts and minds of a huge audience always ready to support every new work linked to the brand.

Given the many successes achieved, it should not be surprising that more and more companies have launched themselves in particular campaigns designed to capitalize on IP better, creating works of various kinds that have always been able to arouse the interest of fans. Well, this time to have gained the spotlight we find the online retailer for premico anime-themed items, which announced that it has made exactly 1,979 splendid watches designed to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Lupine III: the Castle of Cagliostro, the brand's first film originally released in 1979.

The watch, sold at a price of 44,800 yen (or $ 406), is made of silver and is supplied in a special box inside which some images of the film are visible. The design of the watch – which you can see in depth news – it is also characterized by some magnificent reasons such as Lupine's pistol, his iconic machine, the goat's coat of arms and the silhouettes of Lupine and Count Cagliostro. As announced by Premico, the watches will be available for pre-orders until the end of May 2020.

In case you are interested, on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of Lupine III Il Castello di Cagliostro. We also remind you that the film Lupine III: The First was also recently released, of which you can read our review on the site.

