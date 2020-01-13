         '1917' triumphs at the box office and dethrones 'Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker'

Share it:

There is nothing like a pair of Golden Globes – and if they are in categories like best dramatic film and best direction, better than better—, to hit a arreón at the box office and leave behind rivals who, a priori, were unbeatable.

This has been the case of '1917', whose awards last Sunday and the always grateful "mouth-ear" phenomenon have catapulted it to the first place of the box office North American with 36.5 million dollars raised between January 10 and 12. A huge jump from the discrete 0.57 and 0.62 million of its first two weekends also driven by the increase of exhibition halls —From 11 to more than 3,400—.

The main one harmed by the masterly war film of Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins has been 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', which has been racked after four weeks with a collection of 15 million dollars which add to the 989 million that has already been harvested across the planet.

In third position, and with five weeks on the US card we have 'Jumanji: Next level' who refuses to leave the top 3 with meritorious 14 million dollars. A much more juicy figure than that obtained by 'Underwater', the big hit of the week starring Kristen Stewart who, With about 60 million dollars in budget, he has only managed to amass 7 million in his debut.

No news at the front

TOP 5 Provisional Weekend

1-1917 € 1.6M

2-Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker € 0.7M

3-Jumanji: Next level € 0.7M

4-Little Women € 0.4M

5-Spies with costume € 0.3M pic.twitter.com/zNujzNtUkQ – ComscoreMoviesSpain (@cSMoviesSpain) January 13, 2020

In Spanish territory the thing does not change in the least in what refers to the Top 3 of the weekend. '1917' rises as the great winner with a surprising 1.6 million euros – it has been more than 60 worldwide – followed by 'Episode IX' of the galactic saga and 'Jumanji: Next level', tied for second and third place with 0.7 million each.

Meanwhile, 'Little Women' and 'Spies in disguise' continue to fight in the fourth and fifth positions, with 0.4 and 0.3 million respectively. Will the impending premieres of 'Bad Boys For Life' and 'Malasaña 32' break the current status quo? Next Monday we will leave doubts.