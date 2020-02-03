         '1917': the film of the season and Oscar's favorite has Spanish participation

Share it:

'1917' has been imposed this Sunday in the Bafta awards adding seven golden masks on a night when the big losers were 'The Irish' (The irishman, 2019) and Tarantino, with their 'Once upon a time … in Hollywood' (Once Upon a Time in … Hollywod , 2019). Sam Mendes he made profitable his narrative of his false plane sequence to rise as the great winner, being already outlined for burst the night of the Oscar. What nobody had commented so far is that Spain has contributed its shrapnel granite This triumph of cinema.

Mogambo, the shadow success

Although if you look at its data sheet anywhere, the countries that appear associated with1917'are only United Kingdom Y U.S, Mendes' work has a Spanish participation. In the full credits of the film, after DreamWorks Pictures Y Reliance Entertainment other associated companies appear as New Republic Pictures, Neal street and Mogambo, a company that usually manages foreign film and series tax incentives shot in Spain. But they also do projects abroad and establish co-production agreements with international partners.

His main voice and founders are Ricardo Marco Budé Y Ignacio Salazar-Simpson that appear as executive producers alongside Jeb Brody, so if not only the producers went up, it could be that we see them among the many people who sometimes go up to collect the academy award for best film. Be careful, and you have the possibility of raising twice if you win 'Pain and Glory'in which they are leading producers. With Mogambo have participated in 'Superlopez'o'The shadow of the law'.

But that is not the only Spanish participation. The makeup artist of 'Nui girl', Nacho Diaz, who just won the Goya 2020 for best makeup for 'While the war lasts'He participated in the production as a makeup technician as part of a larger team. It would not be strange that in the catering filming there was some potato tortilla, somehow, if '1917' wins a grand prize, it will also be a small Spanish success.