1917 Shooting Single Shot Clip Explanations Sam Mendes

Critic and public have been unanimous: ‘1917’ It is one of the best films of this newly released 2020 and the best positioned are facing the next Oscar. After winning the Golden Globe, the war tape directed by Sam Mendes It is already in our cinemas and one of the technical prodigies that aroused more controversy since the project was announced has been The famous sequence shot.

But how was the film starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman really filmed? The director tells us: “No, it is not a real sequence plane. When you watch the movie you realize that there is a cut. I will not say how or why, but those who have already seen it for sure know what I am talking about ”.

Sam explains that the movie is composed "For a series of very long shots and mounted together." A formula that, although "it was not very complicated", did require some production efforts. “We had to look for the right scenarios, which were not together in the same place. So we had to change a little place and also change the position cameras. But no, we didn't shoot the movie in two hours. ”

Some of these locations, such as the Govan Docks of Glasgow or Hankley Common, were found in Scotland, but other spaces such as the county Wiltshire in the United Kingdom were also used.