1917 Lead the Box Office and Beat Star Wars

The awards already spoke for themselves: '1917'she was the winner in the Golden Globes for Best Film and Best Direction. Now the public has made it clear that we are facing one of the great premieres of this new year, because the film Sam Mendes He has become a box office leader.

I wanted to be able to enjoy this warlike jewel on the big screen. According to the data, '1917' has already collected 39.2 million box office. Although in Spain the film premiered on January 10, in the United States this drama has already been on the bill for two weeks. However, it has already exceeded expectations, which calculated that '1917' was made with 36.5 million.

Regarding the global box office, we have to add another 21.2 million, which means that, for the moment, '1917' has already raised 60.4 million dollars. However, this figure is still far from the Clint Eastwood war tape 'The sniper', which was made in 2015 with 89.2 million dollars in the month of January. Will it reach you? Everything points to yes, especially after his 10 Oscar nominations, which he has published his lists today.

Recorded in a single continuous shot, '1917' tells the story of two soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) who must cross into the enemy territory to carry out an impossible mission. Next to them are other Hollywood faces more than known, such as Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch or Richard Madden.

Regarding the rest of the box office, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' continues to attract people to cinemas. After being a box office leader for three consecutive weeks, the story of J.J. Abrams has dropped to second place with 15 million raised this weekend. It is followed by 'Jumanji: The next level' with 14 million.