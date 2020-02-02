'1917' is the great winner on another good night for 'Joker' and 'Klaus'

Little by little it is confirmed that the two films of the year have been 'Joker' and 'Parasites', while '1917', the last to arrive, also takes Advantageous positions for the next Oscar night. Sam Mendes' film has been the great winner of a BAFTA night that did not leave the planned script.
The usual
It has not been a night for too many surprises that of BAFTA 2020. Actually, there has been nothing that has not skipped the preset script. And by default the generalized vacuum that 'The Irish' has obtained throughout the awards season was integrated, something that, well, after the fury of its irruption was logical. Let's not fool ourselves: Scorsese's movie is far from being one of his great untouchable works.
Among the no surprises of the night there are the awards to Joaquin Phoenix and Hildur Guðnadóttir for their work on 'Joker', the foreign film awards and best screenplay for 'Parasites' or the awards for Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Renée Zellweger or Awkwafina.
But the big winner, maybe because of playing at home, it was '1917', Sam Mendes' war odyssey He has taken all the awards he opted for except for music (the aforementioned 'Joker') and makeup and hairdressing, which has gone to the 'Scandal (Bombshell)'.
The other big winner of the night has been 'Klaus', who since losing the Goya in favor of 'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles' has done nothing but succeed where it has gone. Taika Waititi has stayed the BAFTA for the best script adapted by her magical tragicomedy 'Jojo Rabbit'.
We leave you the complete list of winners of the BAFTA 2020
BEST FILM
1917
The Irish
Joker
Once upon a time in … Hollywood
Parasites
BEST BRITISH FILM
1917
Bair
For sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The two potatoes
BEST ADDRESS
1917
The Irish
Joker
Once upon a time in … Hollywood
Parasites
BEST ACTOR ACTOR
Leonardo Dicaprio
Adam Driver
Taron Egerton
Joaquin Phoenix
Jonathan Price
BEST PROTAGONIST ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley
Scarlett Johansson
Saoirse Ronan
Charlize Theron
Renée Zellweger
BEST SECONDARY ACTOR
Tom Hanks
Anthony Hopkis
Al Pacino
Joe Pesci
Brad Pitt
BEST SECONDARY ACTRESS
Laura Dern
Scarlett Johansson
Florence Pugh
Margot Robbie
BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT
Booksmart
Knives out
Marriage Story
Habia una vez…
Parasites
BEST SCREEN ADAPTED
The Irish
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little women
The two potatoes
BEST ANIMATED MOVIE
Frozen 2
Klaus
Shaun the sheep …
Toy Story 4
BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM
American factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For sama
The great hack
BEST NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING FILM
The Farewell
For sama
Pain and glory
Parasites
Portrait of a woman on fire
BEST SOUND BAND
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little women
Star Wars …
BEST PHOTOGRAPH
1917
The Irish
Joker
Le Mans'66
The lighthouse
BEST ASSEMBLY
The Irish
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans'66
Habia una vez…
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
The Irish
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Habia una vez…
BEST DRESS DESIGN
The Irish
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little women
Habia una vez…
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING
1917
Bombshell (The Scandal)
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
BEST SOUND
1917
Joker
Le Mans'66
Rocketman
Star Wars …
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
1917
Avengers: Endgame
the Irish
The Lion King
Star Wars …
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Grandad Was a Romantic
In her boots
The Magi Boat
BEST SHORT FILM
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
The Trap
BEST DEBUT
Bait
For sama
Maiden
Only you
Altarpiece
BEST CASTING
Joker
Marriage Story
Once upon a Time in…
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
BAFTA EE RISING STAR
Awkwafina
Jack lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward
