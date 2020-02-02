'1917' is the great winner on another good night for 'Joker' and 'Klaus'

Share it:

Little by little it is confirmed that the two films of the year have been 'Joker' and 'Parasites', while '1917', the last to arrive, also takes Advantageous positions for the next Oscar night. Sam Mendes' film has been the great winner of a BAFTA night that did not leave the planned script.

The usual

It has not been a night for too many surprises that of BAFTA 2020. Actually, there has been nothing that has not skipped the preset script. And by default the generalized vacuum that 'The Irish' has obtained throughout the awards season was integrated, something that, well, after the fury of its irruption was logical. Let's not fool ourselves: Scorsese's movie is far from being one of his great untouchable works.

Among the no surprises of the night there are the awards to Joaquin Phoenix and Hildur Guðnadóttir for their work on 'Joker', the foreign film awards and best screenplay for 'Parasites' or the awards for Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Renée Zellweger or Awkwafina.

But the big winner, maybe because of playing at home, it was '1917', Sam Mendes' war odyssey He has taken all the awards he opted for except for music (the aforementioned 'Joker') and makeup and hairdressing, which has gone to the 'Scandal (Bombshell)'.

The other big winner of the night has been 'Klaus', who since losing the Goya in favor of 'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles' has done nothing but succeed where it has gone. Taika Waititi has stayed the BAFTA for the best script adapted by her magical tragicomedy 'Jojo Rabbit'.

We leave you the complete list of winners of the BAFTA 2020

BEST FILM

1917

The Irish

Joker

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Parasites

BEST BRITISH FILM

1917

Bair

For sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The two potatoes

BEST ADDRESS

1917

The Irish

Joker

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Parasites

BEST ACTOR ACTOR

Leonardo Dicaprio

Adam Driver

Taron Egerton

Joaquin Phoenix

Jonathan Price

BEST PROTAGONIST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley

Scarlett Johansson

Saoirse Ronan

Charlize Theron

Renée Zellweger

BEST SECONDARY ACTOR

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkis

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

BEST SECONDARY ACTRESS

Laura Dern

Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

Booksmart

Knives out

Marriage Story

Habia una vez…

Parasites

BEST SCREEN ADAPTED

The Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little women

The two potatoes

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

Frozen 2

Klaus

Shaun the sheep …

Toy Story 4

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

American factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For sama

The great hack

BEST NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING FILM

The Farewell

For sama

Pain and glory

Parasites

Portrait of a woman on fire

BEST SOUND BAND

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little women

Star Wars …

BEST PHOTOGRAPH

1917

The Irish

Joker

Le Mans'66

The lighthouse

BEST ASSEMBLY

The Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans'66

Habia una vez…

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

The Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Habia una vez…

BEST DRESS DESIGN

The Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little women

Habia una vez…

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING

1917

Bombshell (The Scandal)

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

BEST SOUND

1917

Joker

Le Mans'66

Rocketman

Star Wars …

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

Avengers: Endgame

the Irish

The Lion King

Star Wars …

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Grandad Was a Romantic

In her boots

The Magi Boat

BEST SHORT FILM

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

The Trap

BEST DEBUT

Bait

For sama

Maiden

Only you

Altarpiece

BEST CASTING

Joker

Marriage Story

Once upon a Time in…

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

BAFTA EE RISING STAR

Awkwafina

Jack lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Micheal Ward