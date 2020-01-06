'1917' by Sam Mendes, Best Drama Movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have been talking about 'The Irish' and 'Story of a marriage' as the great weapons of Netflix for the Prize race. Both, however, leave empty (except the secondary award to Laura Dern of the second) in a Golden Globe that seems reluctant to reward the platform from streaming. '1917' by Sam Mendes has been chosen as Best Dramatic Film of this edition of the Foreign Press Association Awards, also ahead of 'Joker' and another Netflix bet, 'The Two Popes'.

Sam Mendes' movie had already increased in everyone's bets and batons after get the Best Director Award. However, it was hard to believe that 'The Irishman', complimented by almost all the winners, was going to go empty. But it was. Filmed in a single sequence (falsified), the film by the director of 'American Beauty' takes us into the violence of the trenches of the First World War. '1917', Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Film and, as of today, favorite for the next Oscars Awards, opens in Spain this January 10.