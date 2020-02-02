19 video games that would give for a great series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

You have spent hours entangled in its plot and, not only have you enjoyed its playability, but you have immersed yourself in history, you have developed authentic passion and hatred for your characters … and it has known you little. Because you think this game has matter for much more, perhaps to become the next big hit of the small screen. We have asked the editors of Xataka and Webedia for what game has wood to become a great series.





God of war

Samuel Oliver, editor of Xataka Video:

"I would love a series of 'God of War. I think it has all the necessary elements to hook and visually be a delight. Especially if it is based on the latest installment of the saga (which is already a silly movie in itself, the game being a sequence sequence from beginning to end). Great characters, good story and a brutal atmosphere I think they are ingredients to spare so that we are dumbfounded in front of the television. "

Samuel Fernandez, editor of Xataka Mobile and Xataka Android:

"Seeing the trend of the series in recent years, and the quality of the productions that Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime and company are putting together, I think 'God of War' would be an excellent candidate to be a very high level series. The depth added to the last installment, already in the world of the Nordic gods, would allow to build a very complete and rich world. Maybe a few first seasons in Greece and then jump to northern Europe and develop the plot of the son and others. There are more options, of course, but I think that in 'God of War' they have more than enough argument and history to build a great series if they get to it. Y visually it can be barbaric, Sony Santa Monica has this ultra-worked product and can give great joy to the fans among which I am included. (Yes, I was tempted to say 'Last of Us', but I think we are a bit saturated with zombies and substitutes, don't you think?) "

Ratchet & Clank

José García Nieto, editor of Xataka:

"'Ratchet & Clank', I have no doubt. Here I sin of being a fan of the saga, of having played all the games of PS2, PS3 and PS4 and of being quite a fan of the subtle absurd humor that permeates each title, but beyond that, I think the Insomniac Games franchise lends itself, and much, to having a series of action and adventures, either reliving the history of video games (less than 'Gladiator', that we are going to put it aside) or creating a new "lore". This video game series has many elements that can be exploited. He has Captain Qwark, a superhero whose superhero has rather little, the bizarre Dr. Nefarius and his butler Lawrence, absurd weapons like the Ovejeitor or the T.A.U.N., Futuristic scenarios and landscapes like the ones you like so much now, humor, drama, script twists… With how advanced the animation is today and how dear the franchise is, I think a series of 'Ratchet & Clank' would be a great hit.

Mass effect

Enrique Pérez, editor of Xataka:

"The history and setting of Bioware's 'Mass Effect' is among the best we've seen in the world of videogames. We have a charismatic protagonist like Commander Shepard, a universe that revolves around a physical phenomenon that can give a lot of game on the big screen and a Space Opera style that remember other hit series and movies like 'Battlestar Galactica', 'Blade Runner' or 'Star Wars'. Maybe the genre has enough alternatives, but with the trilogy of games we have a lot of material to do a most complete and epic series. In addition, it would be a good way to take advantage of the pull that could generate the next 'Mass Effect' "

Álex Cánovas, editor and coordinator of Vidaextra:

"Given that science fiction is one of my favorite genres in both novels and video games, movies and series, I would love to see a good adaptation of the saga 'Mass Effect' to television. The initial trilogy has enough characters and turns to ride more than one season Around him, I'm sure of that. And having jewels like 'Battlestar Galactica' or 'The Expanse' within our reach, which have done things very well, I have the feeling that the story of the first three 'Mass Effect' would have a fantastic fit as a television series. Just thinking of Shepard, Miranda, Garrus or Tali discovering the Reapers and everything they hide chills me. "

The Last of Us

Anna Martí, editor of Xataka:

"As I have said several times here, I am not a pro player and I do not think that the games I use to test mobiles or to entertain me promptly give for large productions (a series of 'PUBG' or 'Mario Kart' .. I just didn't see it.) But the game that misses me that I don't already have a series or movie is 'The Last of Us', because I think like it a lot and that has a consistent plot to make it. It is true that the premise reminds a little of '28 days later 'and that a priori does not present anything groundbreaking, but especially following the trailers for the expected second installment of the game I think the characters have a lot of magnetism and that there would be curiosity to see the experiences of Joel and Ellie in that threatening situation 24/7, what happened to the world to become cannibal creatures and perhaps how difficult it can be to investigate a cure for the cause when a cannibal can bite you at the same time it takes to pipette something with some extra research character. Ellie herself has matured in the game and that can also be reflected in the series (I've always seen Ellen Page in her, but by age I don't think she was chosen for the character, too bad). By the way, 'Uncharted', a saga also by Naughty Dog, also seemed to me whenever I gave for something but that does have film in theory. "

Available in PS4 Store and for 19.82 euros on Amazon in physical format. 'The Last of Us II' will go on sale on May 29 but can now be pre-purchased for 64.95 euros

Silent hill

Roberto Jimenez, Webedia Editorial Chief:

"That they give it to Mike Flanagan, that they tell him that he only has ten chapters and that he dedicates himself to clearing the worst messes of the plot of the video game and to play with the wonderful atmosphere of the entire saga. 'Silent Hill' it would work better in series than in film, well plagued with cliffhangers and developing with all the calm that that atmosphere of horror needed in which what you don't see behind the fog is almost as important as what you see. And that the sound direction is given to the sound team that has filmed Robert Eggers 'The Lighthouse' … but that Eggers is not allowed to play anything.

Yakuza

Juan Carlos López, editor of Xataka:

"A saga of video games that I would love to see moved to a series, and that would fit in wonderfully with the episodic format content of any video platform on demand, is 'Yakuza', by Sega. The games in this collection allow us to know the lifestyle imposed by the yakuza, the mafia organizations that still control organized crime of Japanese origin in both Japan and the United States. These games are full of action and have a very successful atmosphere, but, in my opinion, their most attractive quality is that they allow you to know the operation of a criminal organization from within and discover how it is possible that this lifestyle, in which honor and reputation have more value than life itself, can attract someone. In 2007 the first installment was adapted to the big screen by Takashi Miike, but I think a series is the ideal format to explore that universe that video games recreate so well. Hopefully we are lucky and some video platform on demand is encouraged to do so. But, yes, the starting point is a good script.

'Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life' for 29.46 euros in PcComponentes in physical format and for 29.99 euros in PS4 Store.

Metal gear solid

Mario Merinowski, editor of Xataka Video:

"A saga of video games, which unfortunately can never see the light in a television series, could be 'Metal Gear Solid'. Directed by Hideo Kojima obviously. It would be very cool to see a series of action and science fiction of Snake. Perhaps a prologue of the saga or an origin, which shows us previous works or commissions, where they came from, how they

originated, etc … Of course I think the producer in charge could be HBO, now that she is more than ever entering superheroes or more indie stories from the geek world. Hopefully one day it will be real and minimal, with the quality of a Netflix 'The Witcher'.

Dark seed

John Tones, editor of Xataka and Espinof:

"Although when talking about horror videogames adaptable to other media, the eternal 'Alone in the Dark', 'Silent Hill' and 'Resident Evil' always come out (with justice) in the conversation, the squad of scary video games they deserve an opportunity in other media is inexhaustible, from 'Clock Tower' to 'Condemned', going through 'Outlast'. 'Dark Seed', the 1992 Cyberdreams point-and-click adventure deserves immediate recovery. First, because of its history, it brings back so many literary ghost stories of Lovecraftian encouragement: a writer acquires an old mansion, and when installed there he begins to have nightmares in which a machine injects an alien embryo into his brain. Exploring the house, discover clues about a parallel universe, called the Dark World and ruled by a race of aliens, the Ancients. Of very steep difficulty, Dark World would be adaptable as an obsessive, repetitive miniseries full of false steps, as was the game: a semi-experimental production that would recover the great designs of H.R. Giger, whom we remember by 'Alien' but who deserves to rediscover his many other biomechanical inventions. A series of 'Dark Seed' (perhaps his great work together with the mythical xenomorph and the monster of 'Species'), would be a great way to recover your sick imagination with creations never seen on the screen. And if history does not give enough of itself, the sequel of 1997, even more hallucinogenic and delusional, can be used. "

Goddess of Cozumel

Antonio Ortiz, Editorial Manager of Webedia:

"The trilogy of the 'Goddess of Cozumel'. These are three games – the first two very remarkable in their context – of the genre" Conversational adventure, by the way, in 2015 his screenwriter Andrés Samudio wrote a novel based on his own work that financed via crowdfunding.

The synopsis gives us the clue that it is very much in the line of 90's adventure movies, so it may require an adaptation for the turn of the century: located in the Caribbean seas a century ago, it features Doc Monro, an adventurer and archaeologist who is shipwrecked on the island of Cozumel and has to adapt to the environment and traditions . "

Red dead redemption

Fabio Rodríguez, editor of Xataka Video:

"If something characterizes rockstar is his way of transferring the essence of cinema to the video game. The Housser brothers have always been greatly influenced by the seventh art when creating their titles. 'Red Dead Redemption' is no less, and without a doubt, it would be a safe bet when converting it into a serial format. A powerful main plot characterized by very well developed characters that evolve with actions and adventures that would look great on the small screen. A robbery at a bank, fleeing justice at the blow of revolver and winchester or the mere development of personal relationships at the fire of a bonfire would be something that many people would be delighted to see on their trust platforms. "

Gears

César Muela, Webedia tech editorial coordinator:

"I think one of the clearest cases is the 'Gears' saga, exclusive to Microsoft. It has the typical mix of charismatic and complementary characters to each other, orA story with a future post apocalyptic background and with technology as the protagonist (Because the fact that a cold satellite to everything alive on the surface can only be improved with a name like Martillo del Alba). And, of course, it has a lot of action, shooting, class fighting (robots, humans, swarm), etc. Although I also believe that it could be the typical series poorly executed and that makes water everywhere, but I would be very curious as well. "

Assasin's Creed

Javier Pastor, editor of Xataka:

"It seems logical to think that the games that have the best options of becoming a good series are the ones with a history behind them. Here the open and cinematic approach of, for example, 'Assasin's Creed' in any of its deliveries could succeed and travel. In fact, taking into account that the different deliveries cover different periods of the story, the series could also have many options in its way of covering those plots and that relationship with the story. I would love you to do something in that area "

César Muela, Webedia tech editorial coordinator:

"Another that could fit very well would be 'Assassin's Creed'. We already saw it in the cinema a few years ago, but with episodic format and pointing to mythical characters like Altaïr and with all the variety of locations that the videogame saga has, I think could perfectly rival 'The Witcher', and that duality between the present and the past through the Animus it also gives a lot of play. "

'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' for PC for 59.99 euros on Steam, for 29.99 euros on Amazon in physical format and for 24.96 euros on Amazon for Xbox One in physical format

Crusader Kings II

Yúbal Fernández, editor of Xataka:

"It is a game of strategy and management of the kingdom, in which you take control of a dynasty. You start with your first king, with which you have to manage your wealth and your nobles, conquer new territories or avoid being conquered, discover plots to kill you and promote others to kill your enemies, and find a good wife to give you children with whom to continue managing your kingdom once you die. In short, with 'Crusader Kings II' you can play the game of thrones, so I think it would be a blank canvas on which create a series very similar to that of HBO, with less fantasy but more history, and choosing which monarchs to include or in which corner of Europe to narrate the plot. I have no idea a better successor to what has been the fashion series in recent years, although better than if they decide to do it wait a few more years to not end up being another attempt to do more of the same. "

Available free for PC on Steam.

Fortnite

Eva Rodríguez de Luis, editor of Xataka:

"Why would not one of the most popular games of recent times become a very successful series? 'Fortnite' has managed to establish itself as the battle royale par excellence and remain strong despite the passage of time thanks to its innovations constant and I have the feeling that it has the ingredients to make the leap to the small screen running the same fate. I imagine a 'Fortnite' in series format as a kind of 'The Hunger Games' in the sense of a dystopia in which there can only be one with charismatic characters to be fond of (the flame cannot be missing), but mixing it with the setting of 'Lost'. "

Available free on Epic Games for PC, iOS and Android.

Call of duty

Rubén Márquez, editor of Vidaextra:

"We have gone through a multitude of action movies and war plot, but doing it in series format with spectacular popcorn scenes in each chapter is something that, at least since the ignorance, I think we have not lived yet. A series of 'Call of Duty' would not ask for an excessively complex plot, but one interesting enough for be able to spin a well-shot shooting with the jump of a burning jeep or a collapsing building. I don't know who would be crazy enough to finance a blockbuster that raises the bar in each chapter, but it is certainly something that I would be willing to air on a weekend marathon. "

Death stranding

Alesya, editor of the Xataka reporting team:

"'Death Stranding' would have to have its own series without a doubt. The whole universe and the rules that surround it leave many questions, few answers and a place to develop them of the most convoluted and interesting ways. The past of the characters, their evolution, details about the society that is now unfolding within the game … All those plots would be hours and hours of endless entertainment, sure, that I would swallow. "

The Legend of Zelda

Frankie MB, editor of Vidaextra:

"If there is someone capable of eclipsing 'The Witcher' and interest in any other animated or real-life videogame-based project, that is the hero of Hyrule: 'The Legend of Zelda' is simply perfect to be adapted to the television format. And, put to dream, also to the big screen. The adventure and fantasy saga of Nintendo has very convenient advantages for showrunners: starting, because when reinventing each delivery there a whole range of worlds from which to start when making a story. To which it is necessary to add, of course, to be able to create a totally original version keeping everything that resonates in each delivery. A safe bet, taking into account the number of attempts, tributes and even Ghibli-style versions that can easily be found on the internet with just a little search. The doubt is, of course, in knowing who would be able to bring the project to fruition. And for this he will need the gifts of the Triforce: Power, Wisdom and – above all – Courage. "

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild', available for Nintendo Switch for 54.99 euros on Amazon in physical format.

Fallout

Javier Lacort, editor of Xataka and podcaster of Loop Infinito:

"If there is a recurring and successful theme on television is the apocalypse, the zombie phenomenon. It could be a kind of 'The Walking Dead', but with that atmosphere of the 50s of Fallout. Or in that dystopian future of 'Fallout 76'. A series based on survival and disaster resistance would like me much more than something more predictable based on GTA. "

Broken sword

César Muela, Webedia tech editorial coordinator:

"I would very much like a series of 'Broken Sword'. It is true that this type of series 'Ghostbusters' no longer take much, but a protagonist like George Stobbart and a plot that mixes history with adventures seems to me a very procedural series combination, and, in addition, different from the typical superheroes. I perfectly imagine the beginning of the series in that Parisian cafe where a clown and an explosion make everything get going, or in the small town of Quaramonte or on that island of the paradisiacal and mysterious zombies in which George is runs into the shooting of a remake of the Treasure Island movie. "

What video game would be a great series?

The editors of Xataka and Webedia have compiled a good selection of video games from different eras and platforms that have the potential to become a great series. But sure we left some in the inkwell, so if you want to participate, you can leave your opinion in the comments.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine.