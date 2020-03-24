19 movies that changed everything

Share it:

The movie theater is an art powered by two main engines. The first one is the creativity they need filmmakers, screenwriters or editors to come up with exciting stories and characters, and to shape the narrative of their feature films and short films. But all this inventiveness would fall on deaf ears without the necessary presence of technology, second great propeller of the seventh art, in the equation.

Next, I propose to review 19 movies —Both feature films and pieces that barely last a few seconds— whose technological advances and innovations completely changed the environment and they transformed it into the one we all know today.

'Sallie Gardner at a Gallop (The Horse in Motion)' (1879)

Do all four legs of a horse get to be in the air at the same time while the animal gallops? What at first was a simple question, ended up transforming into a photographic experiment, framed within the motion photography, what supposed the seed of cinema as we know it today. Created by Eadweard Muybridge, 'Sallie Gardner at a Gallop' is made up of a series of photographs of a galloping horse which, afterwards, were projected in sets of 24 frames per second using a zoopraxiscope, also designed by Muybridge himself.

'The Roundhay Garden' ('Roundhay Garden Scene', 1888)

Although only two seconds long, 'The Garden of Roundhay' can – and should – be considered a movie. Labeled by the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest film that is preserved today, this short piece, created by the Gallic inventor Louis Aimé Augustin, is also the first to show consecutive real action. A pioneering work that was anticipated by none other than Edison and the Lumière.

'Come Along, Do!' (1898)

This short film by the British pioneer Robert W. Paul It tells us a very simple story: an elderly couple is having lunch outside a museum to, once they finish, follow some visitors and enter the exhibition to see it. What seems not to have too much mystery was a true technical and creative revolution, since we are facing the first use of montage to establish continuity between planes, relating the action of the first one – in which they end up crossing the door of the museum – and that of the second one – in which they are already inside seeing the statues.

'Voyage to the Moon' ('Le Voyage dans la Lune', 1902)

To speak of Georges Méliès is to speak of a true revolutionary of the seventh art, not only for this jewel entitled 'Journey to the Moon', but for all his extensive and fascinating filmography. The work of the legendary French filmmaker translates into innovations, both creative, with the use and improvement of surprising techniques and special effects such as stop motion or double exposure as logistics, since Méliès is credited with building the world's first film studio, raised in his garden taking advantage of a greenhouse. It is said that, to avoid the projection of the harsh shadows generated by sunlight, the filmmaker created a series of paper curtains that acted as diffusers. Sparkly.

'Humorous Phases of Funny Faces' (1906)

The birth of animation cinema is contained within these three minutes led by J. Stuart Blackton and edited by himself Edison with a technique that is simple today – in which a segment of the image moves, changes or erases in each frame – but tremendously innovative for the time. Eleven years later, in 1917, the Argentine filmmaker Quirino Cristiani would sign 'The Apostle', the first animated feature film in history; a political satire made from 58,000 35mm drawings and scale models, animated at 14 frames per second.

'Cabiria' (1914)

Our particular Georges Méliès was born in Teruel, his name is Segundo de Chomón, and was a true master of cinema both from the director's seat and in technical aspects. The Spanish filmmaker participated as cinematographer and in the visual effects department of the Italian feature film 'Cabiria', shaping what is considered the first "dolly shot" used in the middle, for which he used a device built by himself very similar to the one that is still used today.

'The Power of Love' (1922)

Thinking about the history of 3D cinema invites us to think about films like 'The crimes of the wax museum' —1953— or “Perfect crime” —1954—, but, long before André De Toth and Alfred Hitchcock, Nat G. Deverich and Harry K. Fairall directed 'The Power of Love', the first three-dimensional feature film in history. To see it, a single projector was used that emitted an anaglyphic image in green and red, and required glasses to perceive depth.

'The Battleship Potemkin' ('Bronenosets Potyomkin', 1925)

Rivers of ink could be written about the montage of 'The Battleship Potemkin', but in short, it can all be reduced to the fact that this masterpiece by Sergei M. Eisenstein defined film editing as we know it today. For history remains the legendary sequence of the Odessa staircase and those more than 1,100 plans in 77 minutes in which the conflict and juxtaposition were the true protagonists.

'The Jazz Singer' ('The Jazz Singer', 1927)

In late 1927, Warner Bros. attempted to overcome their financial problems with 'The Jazz Singer', an overwhelming success that captivated the public thanks to the unbeatable claim of being the first sound film in history, interspersing silent sequences with others with dialogue and sung music synchronized with the image. A true revolution that turned the industry upside down, both in terms of exhibition, production and interpretation.

'The Vanity Fair' ('Becky Sharp', 1935)

The relationship between film and color is almost as long-lived as the medium itself. There are numerous precedents of the most varied experiments dated in the first decade of the 20th century, and a good number of feature films that flirted with color until 1935, the year in which 'The Vanity Fair' was released. This feature film by Rouben Mamoulian is the first to be shot entirely using the three-strip Technicolor technique, which captured the image in three different films, one for each of the primary colors, simultaneously.

'The Thief of Bagdad' ('The Thief of Bagdad', 1940)

Although it may not give us that feeling, the technique chroma-key As we know it today, it is not exactly recent. 'The Thief of Baghdad', directed by Ludwig Berger, Michael Powell, Tim Whelan and William Cameron Menzies in 1940, was the first feature film to use a blue screen as the background for its characters. To achieve the desired effect, the planes were shot twice, once with a filter that removed the colored areas — green or blue — from the film, and then overlapped frame by frame in a composition.

'The conquest of the west' ('How the West Was Won', 1962)

The arrival of television in the 1950s put in check a film industry that saw the influx to the exhibition rooms considerably diminished, and the great measure of counterattack against the so-called dumb box was focused on the aspect ratio, counteracting cathodic 4: 3 with the panoramic format. 'The Conquest of the West', with its complex Cinerama technology, was the first film screened with a aspect-ratio panoramic, using three 35mm cameras that simultaneously projected through 27mm lenses onto a curved screen, resulting in an aspect ratio of 2.59: 1. If you look, in the trailer that presides over these lines you can see the divisions between the three projections that make up the image.

'Mary Poppins' (1964)

The animatronics have given us unforgettable images and creatures, from the terrifying shark of 'Shark' to the endearing E.T., through the Gremlins of Joe Dante or the impressive dinosaurs of 'Jurassic Park'. But long before all these examples, 'Mary Poppins' introduced us to the first animatronic in history: the endearing little bird that accompanied the babysitter played by Julie Andrews while singing 'Spoonfull of Sugar'.

'Metal Souls' ('Westworld', 1973)

Regarding the use of computer generated images, there is some debate. It may be that the sequence of credits designed by Saul Bass for Alfred Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' was the first example of this in the seventh art, but it was with 'Metal Souls' when the cinema first looked at his future, being the first movie in history to use two-dimensional CGI with narrative will, simulating the point of view of the android played by Yul Brynner.

'This land is my land' ('Bound for Glory', 1976)

Despite the previous existence of some other stabilizing system and specific inventions to get out of trouble, before the arrival of the steadicam the only way to move the camera through the set was linked to the inflexible dolly and the ability and pulse of operators. But in 1975, Garrett Brown opened new horizons to film narrative thanks to his steadicam., which was first used in the 1976 feature film 'This is my land', in a sequence shot that you have on these lines, operated by Brown himself and in which the camera descends from a crane to follow one of the characters in the film for a couple of minutes.

'The Secret of the Pyramid' ('Young Sherlock Holmes', 1985)

Today we are more than used to seeing Photorealistic digital characters swarm through the real world, integrated with greater or lesser fortune, in productions of all kinds, but the first feature film to do so was 'The Secret of the Pyramid' by Barry Levinson. The 30 seconds that the medieval glass knight has on screen took a whopping six months to create, and its maximum responsibility was John Lasseter himself.

'Toy Story' (1995)

After wowing the world with shorts like 'Luxo Jr.', 'Tin Toy' or 'Knick Knack', the animation studio Pixar gave birth in 1995 to the first CGI feature film in history. 'Toy Story' was directed by John Lasseter over 4 years, it used 300 processors to render the entire film and, in addition to showing off an excellent narrative, it gave us the first computer-generated photorealistic streets.

'Windhorse' (1996)

In the middle of 2020 we are totally used to feature films shot with Alexas and different RED models, but the film that opened the ban on digital cinema was 'Windhorse'. Directed by Paul Wagner, this drama set in Tibet was the first to be shot and assembled using digital technology; more specifically Sony DCR-VX1000 and DVW-700WS cameras, and AVID editing software. In spite of everything, if we have to thank someone for the digital boom, it is George Lucas and his 'Attack of the Clones'; considered the first film of a major filmed entirely with this type of technology.