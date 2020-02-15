19 great movies and series that dismantle the myth of Hollywood's romantic love

Share it:

The cinema has been teaching us to love for more than a century. For decades, the dream machine (Hollywood to a greater extent) has expanded an idea of romantic love which conquered several generations that still now celebrate the day of the most conventional cupid, but today, with the new millennium well entered, we question those established relationships in our ideology

To celebrate that other forms of love are possible, We take a look at current fiction and make an eclectic selection of cinematography and television series that reflect on that universal feeling and at the same time so unique and personal that it is to love.

'10 .000km '(2014), by Carlos Marques-Marcet

Capturing the essence of today's demobilized youth as nobody and nestled in a still existing context of escape and search for new ways of personal and professional satisfaction beyond the given borders and limitations, the first opera of Marques-Marcet, although bittersweet, it is a song to the understanding of the couple under the prism of a millennium that has irremediably marked an entire generation.

Tired of the lack of opportunities in her beloved Barcelona, ​​Alex (Natalia Tena) embarks on a trip to Los Angeles that will change her future as a photographer and incidentally the basis of her relationship with Sergi (David Verdaguer), which will be left behind in the perspective of Progress of the woman he loves.

'Lobster' ('The Lobster', 2015), by Yorgos Lanthimos

The Greek filmmaker, who accumulates all kinds of nominations with 'The favorite', (2018), which enters the English court where power relations are based on a lesbian love triangle, has actually always reflected on the relationships of affection, sex, passion and obligation in the context of a society always deranged and to some extent pathetic.

In 2015, 'Lobster' started from a dystopian premise in a society in which every individual had room only as a couple. Locked up in a luxury resort, single participants had to find a life partner with whom to join social life or else they would spend the rest of their days turned into an animal of their choice. A brilliant reflection and surgical precision and coldness about the individuality fit and popular pressure in the configuration of the idea of ​​couple.

'Her' (2013), by Spike Jonze

In a world also dystopian, although in reality naturalistic representation of a not too distant future, 'Her' undresses a love story between a lonely adult and his mobile operating system, paradoxically, masterfully capturing a high emotional charge between two "individuals" whom we will never see together.

Jonze's is a miracle with soul in a digital age with a tendency to dehumanization. With the successful and highly recognizable voice of Scarlett Johansson and wonderfully accompanied by Amy Adams and Rooney Mara, a great and never seen before Joaquin Phoenix signs, without a doubt, the most tender performance of his career.

'Lost in Translation' (2003), by Sofia Coppola

Scarlett Johansson also starred hypnotically and at the same time intelligently another of the romantic stories of the millennium change. Based on a hypermodern, urban and advanced Japan, while cold and hostile, two American visitors (leading role shared with Bill Murray) are among the impersonality of a Tokyo hotel to rescue themselves from a lonely and misunderstood stay among the vastness of a country that, although familiar, sounds completely alien to them.

Series 'Love' (2016-2018)

The always peculiar Judd Apatow he signs with 'Love' one of the masterpieces of contemporary relationships in his portrait of a dismembered and clumsy couple, whose protagonists should more address their own problems before sharing with each other.

A brilliant capture of the millennial essence and the universe that surrounds a whole generation in constant challenge, represented in a way simple and fun for a magnificent cast, as particular and contradictory as your own ideas. Of those for loop viewing, one of Netflix's best romantic comedies.

Series 'Dates' (2013)

Channel 4 (United Kingdom) was an original 9-chapter miniseries developed on the perspective of the first blind encounter of a potential couple that had been known through a mobile messaging application. From a series of sometimes awkward or prejudiced, although certainly human, issues, each of these short chapters ingeniously and agilely starts from a cyclic format to end up endowing its characters with a deep and naturalistic development through dialogue.

A premise extrapolable to a broad base of today's western society and highly exportable, as was proven with adaptations such as that of TV3 in 'Cites' (2015-2016).

Series 'Please Like Me' (2013-2016)

Beyond exaggerations, the Australian Josh Thomas star, write and direct the best romantic dramatic comedy of recent times. With an acidic, funny, ironic, caustic, raw and direct tone, highly intelligent and subtle, and always based on the dialogue and organic behaviors of characters with few filters, this natural talent outlines the daily reality of a group of friends who share youth, love and heartbreak, doubts and reflections in the suburbs of some Australian city.

Its totally unique character, together with the universality of its characters, make it one of the essential series as a generational portrait.

'María y los otros' (2016), by Nely Reguera

To think about today's youth in Spain is to think about that “thirty are the new twenty”, and also in a new Spanish cinema developed on the sidelines. There are many recent works that analyze the forms of relationship between adults trapped in precarious conditions more typical of young youth, which combine the ambition of aspirations that seem to never come with the idea of ​​continuous movement and search, as opposed to the settlement of its predecessors.

The first opera of Nely Reguera It focuses on the thirties of a single woman (a huge Barbara Lennie who transcends the screen), who maintains sporadic relationships with a separate more focused on her young daughters than on any other romantic idea. A modern and cultured woman, however trapped by the pressure of a society that insists on reminding you that you are late in all facets of your life. A portrait as bitter as authentic and worthy of claiming as to what a significant and representative part of our times.

'Frances Ha' (2012), by Noah Baumbach

The film by Baumbach, co-written and starring one of those responsible for the relay of American independent cinema, Greta Gerwig, that in Frances's skin it represented the anguish of feeling a girl too young to be an adult woman and too old to play unless she was.

Inherited from the new European cinemas of the previous century, 'Frances Ha' is a search story and An ode of unconventional love. Ode to get lost and meet, ode to New York reminiscent of the Paris de la Nouvelle Vague, an ode of love for friendship, culture, life and self.

'Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench' (2009), by Damien Chazelle

With a good number of classical references behind, many took 'La La Land' as the definitive romantic musical, despite its tremendously bitter and twisted ground that dismantled from the inside an idea built by large studios for decades.

However, a first Damien Chazelle strongly inspired by the same new cinemas as other of his generation partners mentioned above, signed the true romantic work of his career in his initiation 'Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench'.

That one, that shares themes and musical ideas with his most recent Hollywood success, followed in black and white the wandering of two erratic characters in his conception of life and love. Charismatic and lovely, vibrant in its staging with an enormous rhythm in its authorial filming of music and love (for her and between her), which traps the soul of falling in love.

'La reconquista' (2016), by Jonás Trueba

With that nostalgic and magical air inherited from a library full of references to French cinema of the 60s and 70s, Jonah Trueba addresses his films as the extraction of a piece of cinephile soul. His usual love of cinema poem, present throughout his work, which highlights the magnificent 'Los ilusos' (2013) – which also constitutes a declaration of love for the streets of Madrid – crystallizes romantically in a couple broken and missed that is reunited after years of separate paths.

The lost illusion and unearthed in a unique encounter in a present that did not fit in his future, turns a platonic desire reunited into a love that is hardly categorizable. Deeply emotional and built on unconditional love for sensitive and extraordinarily human characters.

'Wishing to love' ('In the Mood for Love', 2000), by Wong Kar Wai

If we speak in platonic terms, of subtlety and contained gestures, Asians are teachers. With the change of millennium, many were the voices that excelled on the unstoppable development of the eastern giants and that claimed a re-humanization of a lost society.

Of the many examples, we highlight one of the great works of Wong Kar Wai, a platonic love story and forbidden of small gestures and incredible lyricism. Tied before the eyes of a scrutiny society and against the suspicion of infidelity about their respective marriages, the couple will begin an intense relationship of friendship with such an emotional charge that takes their breath away.

'In another country' ('In Another Country', 2012), by Hong Sang Soo

Special mention should be made of the prolific Korean who signs at least one annual work, where love and relationships, as well as infidelities, are usually the center of his cinephile attention. The 2012, was a story divided into three where his characters shuffled and rearranged at the beginning of each game, forming a major reflection on the construction of the story and its multiple possibilities depending on the nuances.

Isabelle Hupert embodies three characters possible about a French tourist lost on the Korean coast, all of them moved by a love relationship between two cultures.

'Leto' (2018), by Kirill Serebrennikov

Away in time and space from the new European and American waves, but with the same revolutionary spirit, This uncategorizable Russian work contemplates the rebellious summer of a group of rockers during the Cold War.

Built almost in a punk musical key and shot in a technically admirable and perfectionist black and white, the film portrays the underground music scene of the USSR Through the coexistence of two rock bands, whose vocalists, beyond their love for music and activism, share loving feelings for the wife of one of them. A relationship based on dialogue and honesty where love, passion and admiration are confused and intermingled with the hymns of their own personal revolution.

'Cold War' (2018), by Pawel Pawlikowski

Still under the curtain of a suffocating Cold War, the most passionate cinematic love of the acclaimed Polish filmmaker is framed. The great feeling of last year is a romantic drama of epic dimensions and simple ways, in times when love was only possible if it implied the country. A precious romance on the run, a history of encounters and disagreements in search of the here and now of a union that seems impossible between the ruins of a desolate Poland and subjected to abuse of power, which would mark an entire generation doomed to survive at any price.

A fascinating staging, of which music and photography are especially remarkable, and the overwhelming talent of Joanna Kulig next to a captivator Tomasz Kot, They make 'Cold War' an unforgettable movie in which to stay and live.

'Floating Skyscrapers' (2013), by Tomasz Wasilewski

Not so far from that revolutionary Russia, the Polish director Tomasz Wasilewski, raised his voice in 2013 against tremendous abuse and repression that the gay community suffers in a conservative and predominantly Catholic country, with this film about a homosexual boy caught in a heterosexual relationship by inertia, but above all for fear of reprisals.

When the protagonist, an excellent swimmer with a promising future, meets the boy with whom he will experience his true love and sexual awakening, he will have to face not only his own fears and doubts but also a social threat that, backed by a collective moral, will put endangered even your physical integrity. A militant story, but above all affectionate and tender reborn romantic.

'120 Beats per minute' (2017), by Robin Campillo

Also from activism develops Robin Campillo this story of deep love and above all unconditional friendship between the boys and girls of the Parisian gay community terribly devastated by the AIDS epidemic in the early 90s.

A feeling of love and solidarity that generated the seed of the Act Up movement as a measure of pressure to persuade the State and pharmacists of the urgency in the search for a cure, while sensitizing the population to a virus that seemed unstoppable. Nahuel Pérez Biscayart dazzles in his personal love story in a context where illness and death cast a long shadow.

'Love is strange' ('Love is Strange', 2014), by Ira Sachs

George (Alfred Molina) and Ben (John Lithgow) have spent their lives together. They have been living under the same roof for a long time before they can even remember, in the midst of intense social and artistic activity, involved in an honest, tolerant and relaxed relationship that is loved and admired by all who know them. Until they decide to get married.

The exercise of that right for purely administrative reasons imposes George's dismissal from his job as a music teacher in a Catholic school, in which his relationship was openly known. In his old age, George and Ben are immersed in a revaluation of a virtually lifelong relationship and in the face of the tragedy of facing issues that they believed were widely overcome.

'Gloria' (2013), by Sebastián Lelio

The Chilean Sebastian Lelio dazzled in 2013 with a fascinating portrait of a woman separated in full maturity. Performed by a sweeping Paulina García, who largely monopolizes the hypnotic essence of the film, 'Gloria' shows us the a woman's sexual and affective rebirth which finally frees itself from the constant repression that has accompanied it throughout its life. A unique profile in a vital stage rarely represented in the cinema.

After this dazzling history of female strength in old age, Lelio returned in 2017 with another of his greatest successes (the one that would be worth the Oscar), 'A fantastic woman'. Again a story of unconventional love, in which a transsexual woman faces the moral chains of a society that does not understand her genuine love for the man with whom she shared her life. Love and loss They try to find their place in the fit with their own identity.