18 Nazi hunter movies to watch later

The Nazis are in fashion, and hopefully only in fiction. From the Oscar-winning 'Jojo Rabbit' to the new series of Amazon Prime Video, 'Hunters', the audiovisual is looking to settle accounts (once again) with World War II and the Holocaust, looking for new ways to tell the stories. Taika Waititi he did it from comedy and childhood, and the series starring Al Pacino He starts to develop a story of a figure that has captivated the cinema on many occasions: the Nazi hunter. That is, those people (survivors or supporters) who, after the end of the war, decided to go in search of those prominent members of the Third Reich to bring them to justice, or directly end them. Real figures who sought this revenge against those who created the gas chambers, who viciously tortured the prisoners of the camps and managed to leave rositas through historical phenomena such as Paperclip operation, in which the Americans took Nazi talents for their scientific projects, among which was the trip to the Moon.
This and many other real historical details are told in 'Hunters', and We took advantage of its premiere to remember a few movies starring Nazi hunters that you can see after the Amazon series. In case you have been wanting more vindictive persecutions.
The Stranger (Orson Welles, 1946)
Another demonstration of the overwhelming talent of Orson Welles both in front and behind the cameras. Here, next to Edward G. Robinson Y Loretta Young He intends to hunt down one of the great minds of Jewish extermination in World War II. The character, as responsible for prosecuting the crimes committed during the war, will follow the runaway's footsteps in an intense thriller chase and where old watches will have a special role.
The Fritz Bauer case (Lars Kraume, 2015)
History and newspaper libraries had told us that the capture of the Nazi criminal Adolf Eichmann, crouched in South America, was a feat of the Israeli secret services. In that nation he would be judged publicly and mediatically. That is what we knew until this film (which serves as a prequel to 'The Conspiracy of Silence', reviewed in this gallery) reveals the figure of Fritz Bauer, a man of law and state who initiated the entire investigation and was subjected to blackmail and all kinds of obstacles from his government and colleagues. Of that daily struggle, of those who helped him, of how he gave the glory to third parties and of how Nazism was still entrenched in German power, see the film,
Remember (Atom Egoyan, 2015)
After a series of somewhat conventional thrillers, the Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan recover the good pulse by not abandoning that generic structure. Memory (historical and personal), revenge and the impossibility of forgiveness or reconciliation in an exciting 'road movie' with an ending (which can be seen in minute 3) terrifying and pathetic.
Marathon Man (John Schlesinger, 1976)
The film that made the most by the phobia of dentists, a script by William Goldman that will be remembered, rather than the director’s tiredness, John schlesinger and the rest of the cast regarding a heavy Dustin Hoffman with his nonsense Actor's Studio, for that scene of torture with Laurence Olivier punching live and without anesthesia the teeth of the often Yankee actor. Olivier enjoys as an old Nazi, sporting his bald head and strolling through Jewish neighborhoods of jewelers in hopes of selling valuable diamonds … of blood.
The children of Brazil (Franklin J. Schaffner, 1978)
Laurence Olivier it passes to the other side of the force in this adaptation of a popular novel by Ira Levin that fantasizes about the possibility of Hitler's clones, true seeds of the devil (to paraphrase the title in Castilian of another work by Levin). The excellent British actor embodies an emulus of Simon Wiesenthal, perhaps the most famous and active of the Nazi hunters in history. In the skin of this veteran Jew, Olivier has to be seen with a dread of the terrible Dr. Mengele, played here by a Gregory Peck enjoying as a German shepherd without a muzzle in his role as a villain.
The music box (Costa-Gavras, 1989)
Numerous European authors have used Hollywood commercial cinema (when it was not synonymous with infantilism and political correctness) to bring to light the miseries of the United States. The greco-french Constantin Costa-Gavras It was one of them. His films in the 80s and 90s uncovered everything rotten that was hidden in an apparent society of well-being, freedoms and democracy. Racism, support for fascist coups … and Nazism. The blind eye at the entrance, after the end of World War II, in the country of war criminals was a fact, and Costa-Gavras shows it through a family drama in which a daughter (Jessica Lange) ends up discovering the past of his until then idolized father.
The debt (John Madden, 2011)
We could argue if revenge is a dish that is served cold and if that dish causes a good digestion. In the case of Nazi war criminals, the passage of time emerges as something omnipresent, being that need for late justice an equivalent to the vindictive impulses. Helen Mirren is an agent of the secret service of Israel, the Mossad, who will have in some events of his youth the reason for an adjustment of accounts many years later. The shadow of Nazism flies all the time, something inherent to its own Israeli social, human and political fact.
A place to stay (Paolo Sorrentino, 2011)
The damn (and American) movie of Paolo Sorrentino He ran into the strangeness of both public and criticism. What at first glance looked like a twist / tribute to ‘Paris, Texas’ from Wim Wenders with a transcript of Robert Smith, leader of the group The Cure (a creation of Sean Penn, pasture of the iras and the cruel joking of the pens of turn) as a traveler of an existential and personal road movie, suddenly becomes a surrealist thriller in which the makeup artist goes after the footsteps of a Nazi hidden in America from Norman Rockwell to the rhythm of Talking Heads songs.
The conspiracy of silence (Giulio Ricciarelli, 2014)
The (western) Germany of the 50s was baptized as the nation's economic miracle, that of child prodigies and the recovery of a status within Europe and the world. However, behind that gold facade there was still a dark, dirty basement, which was not convenient to go down and open its door. The Nazism and the horrors that it entailed seemed to have disappeared after the Nuremberg trials after the war was over, but many of those Nazis, of those Nazis who tortured and collaborated in the extermination of Jews, communists, gypsies and homosexuals, lived peacefully. German officials and lawyers struggled to uncover the matter, the recent past, to bring those guys to justice.
Odessa (Ronald Neame, 1974)
It is not surprising that many best sellers of the 70s had as inspiration the Nazi past and, what was more terrifying but more stimulating from the point of view of fiction, a possible resurgence of an IV Reich. Until Christie Agatha, in 1970 and in the strange ‘Passenger for Frankfurt’, he fantasized about a new Hitler designed based on pure advertising marketing for teenagers. Frederic Forsyth He joined the car with ‘Odessa’, a journalistic research report that looks like a thriller and vice versa that not only pointed to the Nazis protected by the government but their new puppies preparing a coup d'etat.
The German doctor (2013)
The Argentine filmmaker Lucia Puenzo He composes in this thriller presented at the Cannes Festival a new portrait of the Nazis who were able to flee from Germany after World War II without suffering the consequences of their acts. Specifically it is the doctor Josef Mengele (played by the Spanish actor Àlex Brendemühl), a real character who was known in his time as the Angel of Death and who sought asylum in Argentina with a false identity.
Damn bastards (Quentin Tarantino, 2009)
TO Charles Bronson, who was already one of the ‘Twelve of the gallows’ that exterminated Nazi officers (and civilian escorts) as mice, would have loved to be part of the bastards who Brad Pitt led in this pulp war and dialectic fantasy that Quentin Tarantino He gave us before his two Westerns. A wild group whose only mission in occupied Europe is to go after the Nazis and kill them with baseball bats, cutting their hair or marking a swastika on their foreheads with a knife.
Hunting for Eichman (William A. Graham, 1996)
It was one of the most media issues in regard to that work, with patronage of the Israeli government and with Simon Wiesenthal at the head, of taking the Nazis fleeing world justice before a court (in Israel, of course) where to judge them for their war crimes. Eichman was one of those butchers, and the odyssey to locate him, kidnap him and put him before a judge and a jury a whole manual of espionage and guerrillas. There are several TV films about it, but this one directed by the veteran William A. Graham with Robert Duvall as protagonist he is the most representatively faithful to the facts.
The man in the glass cabin (Arthur Hiller, 1975)
Maximilian Schell (who won an Oscar as best secondary for being in the Nuremberg court in ‘Winners or losers’ of Stanley Kramer) was nominated for his interpretation of this war criminal (inspired by Adolf Eichman) during the televised trial that brings to light its shameful acts of the past. Of theater origin, Arthur Hiller defends itself in an almost unique setting with greater ease than, for example, Stanley Kramer or Sidney Lumet, although what really matters is the work of the actors, and these are of note.
Kaplan (Álvaro Brechner, 2014)
What if Don Quijote and Sancho Panza Will they embark on an adventure whose purpose was not to defuse the entourage of cavalry novels and to end a camouflaged Nazi of venerable grandmother? In ‘Kaplan’ that is exactly the premise, playing almost all the time with that doubt of whether what the hallucinated protagonist thinks is true or only a fantasy. The past never dies, but it is filled with gaps, ailments, mirrors in which we can all recognize ourselves and a thin fragile ethical border.
X-Men: First generation (Matthew Vaughn, 2011)
magnet, the teacher's nemesis Charles Xavier and his Patrol X, is a survivor of a Nazi death camp. The rest of his family did not suffer the same fate, nor did he develop a mutant power that dominated magnetism, magnetic forces at will. In the 60s, when the schism between Xavier and Magneto was still not so extreme, and in the midst of the missile crisis with Cuba and the USSR, old quarrels will be resolved by discovering that the megalomaniac villain on duty (Kevin Bacon) is a Nazi war criminal on top.
QB VII (Tom Gries, 1974)
Outstanding seventies television miniseries signed by a great director, Tom gries, based on a novel by Leon Uris. Anthony Hopkins it was the Nazi (doctor and de facto collaborator of terrible experiments with Jewish prisoners) who saw his past discovered by the character embodied by Ben Gazzara. The judicial process (in room VII of the British Queen's court) takes most of the footage, but the rest are terrifying flashbacks of Mengelian stumbling in the concentration camp.
Summer of corruption (Bryan Singer, 1998)
The successful student (or applied, depending on the edition and translation of the compilation where this text is included Stephen King) of this unhealthy movie of Bryan Singer He is a withdrawn teenager who discovers that his neighbor is not only an old man of German origin, but a Nazi with many Jews exterminated to his credit. A relationship will be established between the two in which it is the kid who carries the dominant voice, in a sort of very homosexual game, fetishist and close to ‘The servant’ of Harold pinter.
