         179 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

It seems incredible that a full week has passed since the last Friday we brought you our selection of free or discounted games and apps for your Android phones and tablets, but it has happened. And as it is what it touches, we renew links with the highlights of this week. Note that Asmodee has gone crazy and has lowered a lot of board games, and in comics the thing does not fall short.
114 free Android apps
Perhaps the most outstanding titles can be found here as we have jewels of the caliber of Lara Croft Go or Monument Valley 2, which are now free for us to add to our catalog of games for Android. Take advantage and sink their teeth, you will not regret it. And beware of the app offers, that the battery of options to enhance your cameras arrives charged.
Applications
- Superflual English Dictionary – English Dictionary
6.49 eurosfree
- TypIt Pro – Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos
1.19 eurosfree
- Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer
1.59 eurosfree
- BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera
1.59 eurosfree
- Sketch Me! Pro
1.59 eurosfree
- Gif Me! Camera Pro
1.59 eurosfree
- Weather Forecast Pro
2.19 eurosfree
- Equalizer FX Pro
2,09 eurosfree
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro
2.19 eurosfree
- Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro
2.19 eurosfree
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro
2.19 eurosfree
- VerbBusters Irregular Verbs
3.99 eurosfree
- Words All Around PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Browser N
3.49 eurosfree
- RA Shepard Fairey – DAMAGED
euroshard
- Peppa Pig: The Happy Chicken
3.49 eurosfree
- CashBox Mobile
0.59 eurosfree
- SnoreGym: Reduce Your Snoring
3.99 eurosfree
- Nero Streaming Player Pro | Connect phone to TV
0.99 eurosfree
- RIDBC Auslan Tutor
16.93 eurosfree
- WakeTips
2.39 eurosfree
- Game Booster XR – ⚡For Lag Free Gameplay⚡
5.99 eurosfree
- Dino Tim Full Version: Preschool Game
2.29 eurosfree
- My Town: School
2.99 eurosfree
- Sharp Harp
2.29 eurosfree
- Schizoid + Radio Online
3.49 eurosfree
- Audirvana Remote
1.99 eurosfree
- Dolce Gusto Touch Timer
0.50 eurosfree
- Klarnet Parmak Pozisyonları
0.69 eurosfree
- Partiture Live – Learn Music and Transcribe It
6.49 eurosfree
- FunTime Cards For Kids
5.99 eurosfree
- Vte Calc
2.59 eurosfree
- CineLenses
4.99 eurosfree
- Applocker & Gallery Vault Pro
5.99 eurosfree
- Photo greeting cards
3.39 eurosfree
- BLW World
2,09 eurosfree
- DoSolFa – learn to read notes
1.99 eurosfree
- Manual camera: DSLR Professional camera
4.49 eurosfree
- PocketDr
0.59 eurosfree
- Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12"
2,09 eurosfree
- Calc Fast
0.69 eurosfree
- GPS Distance meter PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- QR / Barcode Scanner PRO
2.29 eurosfree
- Pro Qamp – Mp3 Player – Music Player
0.99 eurosfree
- Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control
0.59 eurosfree
- DartPro – Darts Scorer
1.99 eurosfree
- Xumi Security
euroshard
Games
- Idle Heroes of Hell – Clicker & Simulator Pro
1.09 eurosfree
- Lara Croft GO
6.99 eurosfree
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival
0.99 eurosfree
- Hero Evolution: SP
1.79 eurosfree
- Monument Valley 2
5.49 eurosfree
- Sidewords
3,29 eurosfree
- Deep sea fish kebab
0.79 eurosfree
- Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium)
0.59 eurosfree
- That level logic 2D PRO
1.09 eurosfree
- Claim
2,09 eurosfree
- Dandelion spores
1.09 eurosfree
- #Breakforcist
3.09 eurosfree
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon
0.59 eurosfree
- Endless Quest Roguelike RPG
1.09 eurosfree
- Children Connect the dots Animals
1.99 eurosfree
- League of Stickman – Best action game (Dreamsky)
0.59 eurosfree
- Fill Deluxe VIP
1.89 eurosfree
- Sokoban Land DX
0.99 eurosfree
- Laser Labyrinth
0.99 eurosfree
- Tunn
0.99 eurosfree
- Classic Sudoku PRO (No Ads)
1.79 eurosfree
- Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker
0.99 eurosfree
- Demetrios Chapter 2
0.99 eurosfree
- The Dollar Game
0.99 eurosfree
- The Pulse
1.99 eurosfree
- Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure
1.09 eurosfree
- Magnet Balls Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- WILOO
0.99 eurosfree
- Brothers 3 The Saga Continue
1.49 eurosfree
- FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game
1.09 eurosfree
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium)
0.99 eurosfree
- NEW Math puzzles 2
0.89 eurosfree
- Johnny Bonasera 1
2.39 eurosfree
- Idle Poo Factory VIP
0.89 eurosfree
- Dribble
2.19 eurosfree
- Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020
0.89 eurosfree
- Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple
1.09 eurosfree
- Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon
0.59 eurosfree
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting – Offline Game
2.19 eurosfree
- Dean The Kid: Action Platformer
0.99 eurosfree
- Buff Knight – RPG Runner
1.00 eurosfree
- Puzzle Words PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- Chess 3D Animation: Real Battle Chess 3D Online
2.99 eurosfree
- New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO
0.89 eurosfree
- Survivalist: invasion
1.19 eurosfree
- Everybody's RPG
0.89 eurosfree
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP
0.89 eurosfree
- The Three Billy Goats Gruff
1.89 eurosfree
- The Sorceress's Rescue
4.29 eurosfree
- The Last Ninja Twins
1.89 eurosfree
Personalization
- Extreme – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Elix – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Mellow Dark – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Redox – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Graby – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Aurora Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Krix Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Aura – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Smoon UI – Squircle Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Graby Spin – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Flax – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Gento – Q Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Elopo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Prism Live Wallpaper
0.99 eurosfree
- Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper
0.59 eurosfree
- Beast – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
65 discounted Android apps
And when something cannot be free, what less that it comes with a discount, and that is what it is now. Here we meet Asmodee, known developer and manufacturer of board games that brings us several of their titles reduced for a limited time. Few things better to spend time at home than a good board game, and if it is digital better than better.
Applications
- Network Manager – Network Tools & Utilities (Pro)
6.49 euros3.69 euros
- AnatomyMapp
15.99 euros10.99 euros
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator)
3.09 euros1.49 euros
- Watch Faces & Amazfit
2.89 euros1.79 euros
- My English Grammar Test: Pronouns PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- FX Camera Manual – FX Studio
4.29 euros1.09 euros
- Aubade Audio Studio
4.79 euros3,29 euros
- Lucidly: Diary of lucid dreams and dreams helps
5.49 euros3.40 euros
- Cambridge Advanced C1 Practice
7.99 euros4.19 euros
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe
3.99 euros2.39 euros
- The Interactive Legend of Sleepy Hollow
3.99 euros2.39 euros
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe
3.99 euros2.39 euros
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe
3.99 euros2.39 euros
- Sherlock Holmes Interactive Adventures
3.99 euros2.39 euros
- The Ghost of Canterville (Oscar Wilde)
3.99 euros2.39 euros
- iLondon: An Immersive Experience With Jack London
3.99 euros2.39 euros
- iLovecraft 2 immersive reading
3.99 euros2.39 euros
- iWilde Collection (An Immersive Experience)
3.99 euros2.39 euros
- World Around Me – WAM Pro
9.99 euros6.99 euros
- Knitting Calculator
3.39 euros1.69 euros
- HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus
2.99 euros1.59 euros
- World Map – Atlas +
2.99 euros1.59 euros
- Food Stimulates The Brain
2.99 euros1.59 euros
- IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS
2.99 euros1.59 euros
- Ottoman Empire History Plus
2.99 euros1.59 euros
- 3D + human brain
2.99 euros1.59 euros
Games
- Age of Civilizations II Europe
4.49 euros3.09 euros
- Please Don't Touch Anything VR
8.99 euros4.39 euros
- Please Don't Touch Anything 3D
6.49 euros3,29 euros
- Super space shooter
1.99 euros1.29 euros
- BotSumo – A robot duel for 2 players
1.79 euros0.89 euros
- Puzlogic
2.29 euros1.09 euros
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full)
4.69 euros2.35 euros
- Star Traders RPG Elite
3,29 euros1.09 euros
- Le Havre: The River Port
3.49 euros0.99 euros
- Abalone – The Official Board Game
3.49 euros0.99 euros
- Twilight Struggle
6.99 euros3.39 euros
- XenoShyft
4.99 euros1.99 euros
- Zombicide: Strategy and shotguns
4.99 euros2.49 euros
- Love Letter – Strategy Card Game
3.49 euros1.75 euros
- Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game
3.49 euros1.39 euros
- Terraforming Mars
8.99 euros5.99 euros
- King and Assassins: The Board Game
3.49 euros0.99 euros
- Carcassonne: The Official Game -Tiles and Tactic
4.99 euros2.49 euros
- Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game
3.49 euros0.99 euros
- ZombieVital DG
13.99 euros7.99 euros
- Swim Out
3.49 euros2.19 euros
- Dungeon Escape
3.99 euros0.59 euros
- Gleam of Fire Plus +
3.09 euros1.19 euros
- Electric Energy Tycoon
3,29 euros1.69 euros
- Quiz Knowledge 2020 – English
7.49 euros2.59 euros
- ThirdMiracle: Turn-Base SRPG
1.79 euros0.89 euros
- holedown
4.49 euros2.19 euros
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- Sophie's Says
4.09 euros1.99 euros
- Little Inferno
4.49 euros2.19 euros
- Human Resource Machine
4.49 euros2.19 euros
- Disgaea 1 Complete
36.99 euros20.99 euros
- Yoshiko: Androids Rebellion
3.89 euros1.89 euros
- HideAndSeek2 (Story of Demian)
2.79 euros1.29 euros
- Solitaire Superstars
3.49 euros0.69 euros
Personalization
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!
