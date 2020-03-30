         179 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Share it:

It seems incredible that a full week has passed since the last Friday we brought you our selection of free or discounted games and apps for your Android phones and tablets, but it has happened. And as it is what it touches, we renew links with the highlights of this week. Note that Asmodee has gone crazy and has lowered a lot of board games, and in comics the thing does not fall short.

114 free Android apps

Perhaps the most outstanding titles can be found here as we have jewels of the caliber of Lara Croft Go or Monument Valley 2, which are now free for us to add to our catalog of games for Android. Take advantage and sink their teeth, you will not regret it. And beware of the app offers, that the battery of options to enhance your cameras arrives charged.

Applications

Superflual English Dictionary – English Dictionary 6.49 euros free

free TypIt Pro – Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos 1.19 euros free

free Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer 1.59 euros free

free BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera 1.59 euros free

free Sketch Me! Pro 1.59 euros free

free Gif Me! Camera Pro 1.59 euros free

free Weather Forecast Pro 2.19 euros free

free Equalizer FX Pro 2,09 euros free

free Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro 2.19 euros free

free Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro 2.19 euros free

free Equalizer Bass Booster Pro 2.19 euros free

free VerbBusters Irregular Verbs 3.99 euros free

free Words All Around PRO 1.99 euros free

free Browser N 3.49 euros free

RA Shepard Fairey – DAMAGED euros hard

hard Peppa Pig: The Happy Chicken 3.49 euros free

free CashBox Mobile 0.59 euros free

free SnoreGym: Reduce Your Snoring 3.99 euros free

free Nero Streaming Player Pro | Connect phone to TV 0.99 euros free

free RIDBC Auslan Tutor 16.93 euros free

free WakeTips 2.39 euros free

free Game Booster XR – ⚡For Lag Free Gameplay⚡ 5.99 euros free

free Dino Tim Full Version: Preschool Game 2.29 euros free

free My Town: School 2.99 euros free

free Sharp Harp 2.29 euros free

free Schizoid + Radio Online 3.49 euros free

free Audirvana Remote 1.99 euros free

free Dolce Gusto Touch Timer 0.50 euros free

free Klarnet Parmak Pozisyonları 0.69 euros free

free Partiture Live – Learn Music and Transcribe It 6.49 euros free

free FunTime Cards For Kids 5.99 euros free

free Vte Calc 2.59 euros free

free CineLenses 4.99 euros free

free Applocker & Gallery Vault Pro 5.99 euros free

free Photo greeting cards 3.39 euros free

free BLW World 2,09 euros free

free DoSolFa – learn to read notes 1.99 euros free

free Manual camera: DSLR Professional camera 4.49 euros free

free PocketDr 0.59 euros free

free Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" 2,09 euros free

free Calc Fast 0.69 euros free

free GPS Distance meter PRO 1.89 euros free

free QR / Barcode Scanner PRO 2.29 euros free

free Pro Qamp – Mp3 Player – Music Player 0.99 euros free

free Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control 0.59 euros free

free DartPro – Darts Scorer 1.99 euros free

free Xumi Security euros hard

Games

Idle Heroes of Hell – Clicker & Simulator Pro 1.09 euros free

free Lara Croft GO 6.99 euros free

free Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival 0.99 euros free

free Hero Evolution: SP 1.79 euros free

free Monument Valley 2 5.49 euros free

free Sidewords 3,29 euros free

free Deep sea fish kebab 0.79 euros free

free Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium) 0.59 euros free

free That level logic 2D PRO 1.09 euros free

free Claim 2,09 euros free

free Dandelion spores 1.09 euros free

free #Breakforcist 3.09 euros free

free League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon 0.59 euros free

free Endless Quest Roguelike RPG 1.09 euros free

free Children Connect the dots Animals 1.99 euros free

free League of Stickman – Best action game (Dreamsky) 0.59 euros free

free Fill Deluxe VIP 1.89 euros free

free Sokoban Land DX 0.99 euros free

free Laser Labyrinth 0.99 euros free

free Tunn 0.99 euros free

free Classic Sudoku PRO (No Ads) 1.79 euros free

free Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker 0.99 euros free

free Demetrios Chapter 2 0.99 euros free

free The Dollar Game 0.99 euros free

free The Pulse 1.99 euros free

free Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure 1.09 euros free

free Magnet Balls Pro 0.59 euros free

free WILOO 0.99 euros free

free Brothers 3 The Saga Continue 1.49 euros free

free FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game 1.09 euros free

free Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) 0.99 euros free

free NEW Math puzzles 2 0.89 euros free

free Johnny Bonasera 1 2.39 euros free

free Idle Poo Factory VIP 0.89 euros free

free Dribble 2.19 euros free

free Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020 0.89 euros free

free Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple 1.09 euros free

free Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon 0.59 euros free

free Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting – Offline Game 2.19 euros free

free Dean The Kid: Action Platformer 0.99 euros free

free Buff Knight – RPG Runner 1.00 euros free

free Puzzle Words PRO 1.89 euros free

free Chess 3D Animation: Real Battle Chess 3D Online 2.99 euros free

free New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO 0.89 euros free

free Survivalist: invasion 1.19 euros free

free Everybody's RPG 0.89 euros free

free ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP 0.89 euros free

free The Three Billy Goats Gruff 1.89 euros free

free The Sorceress's Rescue 4.29 euros free

free The Last Ninja Twins 1.89 euros free

Personalization

Extreme – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Elix – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Mellow Dark – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Redox – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Graby – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Aurora Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Krix Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Aura – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Smoon UI – Squircle Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Graby Spin – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Flax – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Gento – Q Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Elopo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Prism Live Wallpaper 0.99 euros free

free Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free

free Beast – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

65 discounted Android apps

And when something cannot be free, what less that it comes with a discount, and that is what it is now. Here we meet Asmodee, known developer and manufacturer of board games that brings us several of their titles reduced for a limited time. Few things better to spend time at home than a good board game, and if it is digital better than better.

Applications

Network Manager – Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) 6.49 euros 3.69 euros

3.69 euros AnatomyMapp 15.99 euros 10.99 euros

10.99 euros SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 3.09 euros 1.49 euros

1.49 euros Watch Faces & Amazfit 2.89 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros My English Grammar Test: Pronouns PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros FX Camera Manual – FX Studio 4.29 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Aubade Audio Studio 4.79 euros 3,29 euros

3,29 euros Lucidly: Diary of lucid dreams and dreams helps 5.49 euros 3.40 euros

3.40 euros Cambridge Advanced C1 Practice 7.99 euros 4.19 euros

4.19 euros iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe 3.99 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros The Interactive Legend of Sleepy Hollow 3.99 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe 3.99 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe 3.99 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros Sherlock Holmes Interactive Adventures 3.99 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros The Ghost of Canterville (Oscar Wilde) 3.99 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros iLondon: An Immersive Experience With Jack London 3.99 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros iLovecraft 2 immersive reading 3.99 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros iWilde Collection (An Immersive Experience) 3.99 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros World Around Me – WAM Pro 9.99 euros 6.99 euros

6.99 euros Knitting Calculator 3.39 euros 1.69 euros

1.69 euros HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus 2.99 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros World Map – Atlas + 2.99 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Food Stimulates The Brain 2.99 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS 2.99 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Ottoman Empire History Plus 2.99 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros 3D + human brain 2.99 euros 1.59 euros

Games

Age of Civilizations II Europe 4.49 euros 3.09 euros

3.09 euros Please Don't Touch Anything VR 8.99 euros 4.39 euros

4.39 euros Please Don't Touch Anything 3D 6.49 euros 3,29 euros

3,29 euros Super space shooter 1.99 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros BotSumo – A robot duel for 2 players 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Puzlogic 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) 4.69 euros 2.35 euros

2.35 euros Star Traders RPG Elite 3,29 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Le Havre: The River Port 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Abalone – The Official Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Twilight Struggle 6.99 euros 3.39 euros

XenoShyft 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Zombicide: Strategy and shotguns 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros Love Letter – Strategy Card Game 3.49 euros 1.75 euros

1.75 euros Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game 3.49 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Terraforming Mars 8.99 euros 5.99 euros

5.99 euros King and Assassins: The Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Carcassonne: The Official Game -Tiles and Tactic 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros ZombieVital DG 13.99 euros 7.99 euros

7.99 euros Swim Out 3.49 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros Dungeon Escape 3.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Gleam of Fire Plus + 3.09 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Electric Energy Tycoon 3,29 euros 1.69 euros

1.69 euros Quiz Knowledge 2020 – English 7.49 euros 2.59 euros

2.59 euros ThirdMiracle: Turn-Base SRPG 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros holedown 4.49 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Sophie's Says 4.09 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Little Inferno 4.49 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros Human Resource Machine 4.49 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros Disgaea 1 Complete 36.99 euros 20.99 euros

20.99 euros Yoshiko: Androids Rebellion 3.89 euros 1.89 euros

1.89 euros HideAndSeek2 (Story of Demian) 2.79 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros Solitaire Superstars 3.49 euros 0.69 euros

Personalization

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!