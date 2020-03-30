Technology

         179 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

March 30, 2020
Add Comment
Esther
9 Min Read
Share it:

It seems incredible that a full week has passed since the last Friday we brought you our selection of free or discounted games and apps for your Android phones and tablets, but it has happened. And as it is what it touches, we renew links with the highlights of this week. Note that Asmodee has gone crazy and has lowered a lot of board games, and in comics the thing does not fall short.

114 free Android apps

Monument Valley 2

Perhaps the most outstanding titles can be found here as we have jewels of the caliber of Lara Croft Go or Monument Valley 2, which are now free for us to add to our catalog of games for Android. Take advantage and sink their teeth, you will not regret it. And beware of the app offers, that the battery of options to enhance your cameras arrives charged.

Applications

  • Superflual English Dictionary – English Dictionary 6.49 euros free
  • TypIt Pro – Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos 1.19 euros free
  • Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer 1.59 euros free
  • BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera 1.59 euros free
  • Sketch Me! Pro 1.59 euros free
  • Gif Me! Camera Pro 1.59 euros free
  • Weather Forecast Pro 2.19 euros free
  • Equalizer FX Pro 2,09 euros free
  • Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro 2.19 euros free
  • Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro 2.19 euros free
  • Equalizer Bass Booster Pro 2.19 euros free
  • VerbBusters Irregular Verbs 3.99 euros free
  • Words All Around PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Browser N 3.49 euros free

Five applications to create fun 'deepfakes' on Android

  • RA Shepard Fairey – DAMAGED euros hard
  • Peppa Pig: The Happy Chicken 3.49 euros free
  • CashBox Mobile 0.59 euros free
  • SnoreGym: Reduce Your Snoring 3.99 euros free
  • Nero Streaming Player Pro | Connect phone to TV 0.99 euros free
  • RIDBC Auslan Tutor 16.93 euros free
  • WakeTips 2.39 euros free
  • Game Booster XR – ⚡For Lag Free Gameplay⚡ 5.99 euros free
  • Dino Tim Full Version: Preschool Game 2.29 euros free
  • My Town: School 2.99 euros free
  • Sharp Harp 2.29 euros free
  • Schizoid + Radio Online 3.49 euros free
  • Audirvana Remote 1.99 euros free
  • Dolce Gusto Touch Timer 0.50 euros free
  • Klarnet Parmak Pozisyonları 0.69 euros free
  • Partiture Live – Learn Music and Transcribe It 6.49 euros free
  • FunTime Cards For Kids 5.99 euros free
  • Vte Calc 2.59 euros free
  • CineLenses 4.99 euros free
  • Applocker & Gallery Vault Pro 5.99 euros free
  • Photo greeting cards 3.39 euros free
  • BLW World 2,09 euros free
  • DoSolFa – learn to read notes 1.99 euros free
  • Manual camera: DSLR Professional camera 4.49 euros free
  • PocketDr 0.59 euros free
  • Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" 2,09 euros free
  • Calc Fast 0.69 euros free
  • GPS Distance meter PRO 1.89 euros free
  • QR / Barcode Scanner PRO 2.29 euros free
  • Pro Qamp – Mp3 Player – Music Player 0.99 euros free
  • Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control 0.59 euros free
  • DartPro – Darts Scorer 1.99 euros free
  • Xumi Security euros hard

Games

  • Idle Heroes of Hell – Clicker & Simulator Pro 1.09 euros free
  • Lara Croft GO 6.99 euros free
  • Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival 0.99 euros free
  • Hero Evolution: SP 1.79 euros free
  • Monument Valley 2 5.49 euros free
  • Sidewords 3,29 euros free
  • Deep sea fish kebab 0.79 euros free
  • Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium) 0.59 euros free
  • That level logic 2D PRO 1.09 euros free
  • Claim 2,09 euros free
  • Dandelion spores 1.09 euros free
  • #Breakforcist 3.09 euros free
  • League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon 0.59 euros free
  • Endless Quest Roguelike RPG 1.09 euros free
  • Children Connect the dots Animals 1.99 euros free
  • League of Stickman – Best action game (Dreamsky) 0.59 euros free
  • Fill Deluxe VIP 1.89 euros free
  • Sokoban Land DX 0.99 euros free
  • Laser Labyrinth 0.99 euros free
  • Tunn 0.99 euros free
  • Classic Sudoku PRO (No Ads) 1.79 euros free
  • Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker 0.99 euros free
  • Demetrios Chapter 2 0.99 euros free
  • The Dollar Game 0.99 euros free
  • The Pulse 1.99 euros free
  • Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure 1.09 euros free
  • Magnet Balls Pro 0.59 euros free
  • WILOO 0.99 euros free
  • Brothers 3 The Saga Continue 1.49 euros free
  • FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game 1.09 euros free
  • Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) 0.99 euros free
  • NEW Math puzzles 2 0.89 euros free
  • Johnny Bonasera 1 2.39 euros free
  • Idle Poo Factory VIP 0.89 euros free
  • Dribble 2.19 euros free
  • Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020 0.89 euros free
  • Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple 1.09 euros free
  • Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon 0.59 euros free
  • Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting – Offline Game 2.19 euros free
  • Dean The Kid: Action Platformer 0.99 euros free
  • Buff Knight – RPG Runner 1.00 euros free
  • Puzzle Words PRO 1.89 euros free
  • Chess 3D Animation: Real Battle Chess 3D Online 2.99 euros free
  • New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO 0.89 euros free
  • Survivalist: invasion 1.19 euros free
  • Everybody's RPG 0.89 euros free
  • ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP 0.89 euros free
  • The Three Billy Goats Gruff 1.89 euros free
  • The Sorceress's Rescue 4.29 euros free
  • The Last Ninja Twins 1.89 euros free
READ:  iPhone 11: Tech Specifications For Next iPhone

Personalization

  • Extreme – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Elix – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Mellow Dark – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Redox – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Graby – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Aurora Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Krix Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Aura – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Smoon UI – Squircle Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Graby Spin – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Flax – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Gento – Q Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Elopo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Prism Live Wallpaper 0.99 euros free
  • Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free
  • Beast – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

65 discounted Android apps

Ipoe

And when something cannot be free, what less that it comes with a discount, and that is what it is now. Here we meet Asmodee, known developer and manufacturer of board games that brings us several of their titles reduced for a limited time. Few things better to spend time at home than a good board game, and if it is digital better than better.

Applications

  • Network Manager – Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) 6.49 euros 3.69 euros
  • AnatomyMapp 15.99 euros 10.99 euros
  • SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 3.09 euros 1.49 euros
  • Watch Faces & Amazfit 2.89 euros 1.79 euros
  • My English Grammar Test: Pronouns PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • FX Camera Manual – FX Studio 4.29 euros 1.09 euros
  • Aubade Audio Studio 4.79 euros 3,29 euros
  • Lucidly: Diary of lucid dreams and dreams helps 5.49 euros 3.40 euros
  • Cambridge Advanced C1 Practice 7.99 euros 4.19 euros
  • iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe 3.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • The Interactive Legend of Sleepy Hollow 3.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe 3.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe 3.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • Sherlock Holmes Interactive Adventures 3.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • The Ghost of Canterville (Oscar Wilde) 3.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • iLondon: An Immersive Experience With Jack London 3.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • iLovecraft 2 immersive reading 3.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • iWilde Collection (An Immersive Experience) 3.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • World Around Me – WAM Pro 9.99 euros 6.99 euros
  • Knitting Calculator 3.39 euros 1.69 euros
  • HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus 2.99 euros 1.59 euros
  • World Map – Atlas + 2.99 euros 1.59 euros
  • Food Stimulates The Brain 2.99 euros 1.59 euros
  • IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS 2.99 euros 1.59 euros
  • Ottoman Empire History Plus 2.99 euros 1.59 euros
  • 3D + human brain 2.99 euros 1.59 euros

Games

  • Age of Civilizations II Europe 4.49 euros 3.09 euros
  • Please Don't Touch Anything VR 8.99 euros 4.39 euros
  • Please Don't Touch Anything 3D 6.49 euros 3,29 euros
  • Super space shooter 1.99 euros 1.29 euros
  • BotSumo – A robot duel for 2 players 1.79 euros 0.89 euros
  • Puzlogic 2.29 euros 1.09 euros
  • Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) 4.69 euros 2.35 euros
  • Star Traders RPG Elite 3,29 euros 1.09 euros
  • Le Havre: The River Port 3.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Abalone – The Official Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Twilight Struggle 6.99 euros 3.39 euros

19 multiplayer games for Android to play locally or remotely

  • XenoShyft 4.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Zombicide: Strategy and shotguns 4.99 euros 2.49 euros
  • Love Letter – Strategy Card Game 3.49 euros 1.75 euros
  • Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game 3.49 euros 1.39 euros
  • Terraforming Mars 8.99 euros 5.99 euros
  • King and Assassins: The Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Carcassonne: The Official Game -Tiles and Tactic 4.99 euros 2.49 euros
  • Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • ZombieVital DG 13.99 euros 7.99 euros
  • Swim Out 3.49 euros 2.19 euros
  • Dungeon Escape 3.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Gleam of Fire Plus + 3.09 euros 1.19 euros
  • Electric Energy Tycoon 3,29 euros 1.69 euros
  • Quiz Knowledge 2020 – English 7.49 euros 2.59 euros
  • ThirdMiracle: Turn-Base SRPG 1.79 euros 0.89 euros
  • holedown 4.49 euros 2.19 euros
  • ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
  • Sophie's Says 4.09 euros 1.99 euros
  • Little Inferno 4.49 euros 2.19 euros
  • Human Resource Machine 4.49 euros 2.19 euros
  • Disgaea 1 Complete 36.99 euros 20.99 euros
  • Yoshiko: Androids Rebellion 3.89 euros 1.89 euros
  • HideAndSeek2 (Story of Demian) 2.79 euros 1.29 euros
  • Solitaire Superstars 3.49 euros 0.69 euros

Personalization

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.