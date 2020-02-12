17 years old: Review of a manga inspired by a chronicle tragedy

Share it:

A bellboy runs through District E, in the prefecture of Chiba, near Tokyo. Suda, looks around circumspectly. He would not like to be there, in a place that reminds him of terrible, unspeakable, painful memories. A place where a heinous, violent and dramatic crime took place. But the worst crime has done it Hiroki: indifference. He watched when he could have expressed dissent.

17 years it's a manga seinen written by Seiji Fujii and designed by Yoji Kamata: it is J-POP to bring to our country, once again, a courageous and important work, available from February 12 both with the first volume (of 4 total) and with a box collection that contains all tankobons. We have read it all and are ready to tell you about it.

The case of Sachiko Osawa



Eight years before the short 17-year-old incipit, the story leads us to Hiroki's adolescence, just when he was 17 years old. But 17 years is also the Sachiko age, the girl who will end up whirlwind of the monstrosities that will mark Chiba's youth forever. The Fujii and Kamata manga is inspired by a famous case of Japanese news of the late eighties, the kidnapping and rape of a girl who deeply shocked the rising sun, a land where respect for the rules is maximum and the crime rate is relatively low.

But 17 years old, modifying some ideas of the original case, lightening the bloodiest passages and changing the names of the figures involved, he tells how even the well-being of a seemingly perfect land can know the evil produced by a society perhaps too rigid and focused on its economic and financial development. A social apparatus in which the important thing is work and honor and good name, in which it is impossible for violence to occur and in which if a girl disappears for two days it is because she is a teenager and wants space and has chosen to sleep from friend.

In this story, therefore, Hiroki enters the graces of the threatening and brutal Miyamoto, an older schoolmate who controls local baby gangs and, according to rumors, even enjoys the friendship of some yakuza clans. For Hiroki, who spent most of his youth undergoing harassment by the senpai more domineering and aggressive, joining the Miyamoto gang is a godsend. It is an honor, a game, a pomp. But it is up to a certain point, when the first thefts, intimidations, beatings, blood take over from the pranks.

Hiroki is no longer sure he wants to be part of the pack, but remains there anyway and contributes to the most heinous crime: the kidnapping of a young woman who returned home from her workplace. Poor Sachiko is threatened, beaten, raped and tortured. And it's the point of no return: the gang turns into a pack of monsters that keeps the girl imprisoned for several weeks, reserving the most unspeakable violence while Hiroki remains still, trembling and in tears without finding the strength to stop the massacre. And while society, from the relatives of the victim and executioners to the institutions, underestimates the degradation of youth that spreads like wildfire in the suburban substratum of Japan.

A mature reconstruction



As if wanting to get over the status quo from a simple fictional story with a basic teaching, 17 years is first and foremost a story of inquiry, which reports in great detail the monstrosities and the legal ambiguities of the crime news case that inspired the manga authors. It is a narration that spares nothing and no one, that paints a problematic social fabric and denounces its darker aspects.

It is no coincidence that the main point of view, that of Hiroki, lays bare an anything but positive, mostly tragic, protagonist, silenced by silence and driven to act honestly more for fear of the penal consequences than in the name of a real moral spirit. And it is no coincidence that the only positive figure is that of Miki, twin of Sachiko, tireless and determined to follow the traces of her sister against the indifference and skepticism of the adult world, unable to see where sensitivity clears away any doubt . It is a mature work, 17 years old, never banal, even in the drafting of a slightly bitter, almost incomplete, but deliberately written to leave a knot in the throat, inconclusive, yet capable of leaving readers the sense of bittersweet hope for a better future, of changes, of more shrewdness, of sensitivity towards an always current theme. But do not spare, the J-POP manga, in the journey that leads to the final chapter, a ruthless writing, a powerful and painful staging: violence is never spectacularized nor made an end in itself, but it is functional to the story, with dry and pragmatic, but detailed drawings. 17 years is not an erotic manga. You will not find, even inside, even the slightest hint of style vaguely ecchi. Nudity and sex, never invasive in the staging, are what they are: violence, drama, pain, anguish. Well done the authors, for the brave storytelling and the absence of fanservice, good J-POP for distributing both impactful and valuable.