17 movie theories that were confirmed by their creators

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Without the fans, the cinema would not be the same. We would have to say goodbye to those heated dialectical battles over which installment of a saga is better or about which fictional character could make someone else bite the dust in combat and, more importantly, we would miss a handful of crazy — and not so crazy — theories about feature films of all kinds.

Next I propose to review 17 theories emerged from the minds and musings of fandom that were later confirmed by the directors, scriptwriters, interpreters and others involved in the aforementioned productions.

Blade Runner: Deckard is a replicant

We start with a classic of the theories of viewers confirmed by authors that, in this case, was reaffirmed not only with a few simple statements of Ridley Scottbut also with various mounts that they verified what was already something evident.

Of course, I'm talking about the fact that Rick Deckard, the protagonist of that science fiction cathedral titled 'Blade Runner', is a replicant. And, as much as Harrison Ford disagrees – despite the many evidences on the screen since the original cut of the film – Scott himself has spoken about it on numerous occasions. As a sample, here are these 2017 statements.

"Tyrell is a billionaire, between 5% and 10% of his business is artificial intelligence. Like God, he has created perfect beings who, for all kinds of purposes and purposes, cannot be differentiated from humans. Then he says, '¿ You know what? I'm going to create an artificial intelligence. I will make a man and a woman, they will not know that they are artificial intelligence, I will make them meet, fall in love, consummate, and have a child. 'That is the first movie. "

'Return of the Jedi': Boba Fett's fate

How could it be otherwise, 'Star Wars' has been – and is – a breeding ground for fan theories, one of the most famous being related to the fate of Boba Fett in Episode VI of the franchise, 'Return of the Jedi'.

In the 1983 movie, the galactic bounty hunter ended up falling into the jaws of a Scarlacc during his fight with Luke, Han, and company. However, the fandom speculated that Fett survived his fateful fate by using armor gadgets to wriggle out of the creature..

This idea was used in various novels and comics from the former Expanded Universe – now not canonical – but Jonathan Rinzler, author and editor of Lucasfilms' literary division, confirmed that George Lucas has spoken – privately – about the subject, and has suggested that should refer to the character as "The survivor" at conventions.

'Revenge of the Sith': Palpatine murdered Darth Plagueis

Without abandoning it, we are going to jump back in the chronology of the quintessential galactic saga to locate ourselves in the events of Episode III, 'Revenge of the Sith'. In her, Palpatin relates to Anakin the legend of Darth Plagueis, a powerful Sith Lord who was killed by his apprentice.

As expected, this passage did not fall on deaf ears, and fans spoke long and hard about the possibility that Plagueis' story was not only real, but it was Palpatine himself the apprentice who had to murder him to comply with the "Rule of Two" created by Darth Bane.

This connection between Palpatine and Plagueis was confirmed both in The Databank – an official website of 'Star Wars', now obsolete – and in the novel. 'Star Wars: Tarkin', written by James Luceno and published last 2014.

'Iron Man 2': Peter Parker is the boy of the Stark Expo

Along with 'Star Wars', another of the great franchises that has been generating full-blown theories for more than a decade has been the one built around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among all of them, the one that stands out places a very young Peter Parker on the scene of the Stark Expo from 'Iron Man 2'.

Tom holland, the current man in charge of playing Spider-Man, confirmed this theory during an interview with the Huffington Post a couple of years ago.

"I can confirm that from today. I had a conversation with Kevin Feige literally twenty minutes ago. I may have done a great old spoiler, but it's already public. It's cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker was in the universe from the beginning. "

'Robocop' is an allegory of the resurrection of Christ

That 'Robocop' is one of the best sci-fi action movies of all time is not open to discussion. Another thing is the readings and interpretations that have been given to the Paul Verhoeven classic, which some fans have cataloged it as a modern interpretation of the death and resurrection of Christ; an idea that the Dutch filmmaker confirmed in an interview with MTV in 2010.

"'Robocop', of course, is a story of Christ. It's about a guy they crucify in the first fifty minutes, and then he is resurrected in the next fifty minutes, and he's like the world's super-police, but he's also a representation of Jesus when he walks on the water at the end. "

'Prometheus': one of the Engineers was Jesus Christ

Continuing with christian allegoriesWe cannot lose sight of the theory that, in the controversial 'Prometheus' universe, Jesus Christ was truly one of the Engineers.

In the tape, directed by Ridley Scott, it is stated that the Engineers attempted to destroy the human race. The reason for this intergalactic genocide, according to fans, would be related to the fact that the Engineers decided that there was no longer any hope for humanity. after they crucified one of their own, who they sent to guide us, and who would be Christ himself.

Ridley Scott He admitted that this idea was indeed present during the creation of 'Prometheus'.

"If you look at it as a 'our kids are misbehaving down there' situation, there are times when it seems like we've lost control, running around in armor and skirts that, of course, would represent the Roman Empire. And you can say, "We're going to send one more of our emissaries downstairs to see if he can stop him." Guess they crucified him. "

'Aladdin': the merchant of the beginning is the Genie

From the moment of its premiere in a long time ago 1992, there were many voices that raised that the merchant appearing at the beginning of 'Aladdin' is none other than the Genie. The fact that it was played by Robin Williams himself already gave a clue as to the authenticity of the rumor, but confirmation came from Ron Clements, co-director of the film, in an interview with E! News.

"Originally, that was the intention. We even had it at the end of the movie, when he himself reveals himself to be the Genie. Of course, Robin Williams played the merchant. Through some changes in the story and the montage, we lost the revelation of the end. So it's an urban legend that turns out to be true. "

'Cars': cars got rid of humanity

Does 'Cars' sound like a harmless children's movie to you? Well, after this, Rayo McQueen's huge eyes and smile will seem more sinister than they should; and there is a theory that, In the universe of Pixar's work, vehicles exterminated the human race.

There are several indications in the film's footage that point to the past existence of human beings, but the final confirmation of this gruesome talk came along with an interview from 'Cars' creative director Jay Ward, for ScreenCrush.

"If you think about it, we have autonomous car technology around the corner. It is getting to the point where you can relax and the car drives itself. Imagine that, in the near future, as cars continue to make more and more smarter, one day think, 'Why do we still need humans? They're just holding us back. They are an extra burden, let's get rid of them.' But the car takes on the personality of the last one to drive it. There you have it. " .

'X-Men: The Final Decision': Professor X had a twin

There are many of us who believe that 'X-Men: The Final Decision' is a true disaster in which narrative decisions were made without any filter, being one of them the death of Charles Xavier at the hands of a Jean Gray unleashed under the influence of the Dark Phoenix.

The fact that Professor X ended up surviving disintegration opened the door to both criticism and speculation that concluded that, just like in the comics, the mutant had a twin —In the original material is a woman—, this being the hospitalized man we see in the post-credits scene of the film, whom Xavier transferred his consciousness during Grey's attack.

The twin theory was confirmed on the audio commentary track from the DVD of 'The Final Decision'.

'Immortal Wolverine': The end of 'Logan' is planted in 'Immortal Wolverine'

We continue with the X-Men universe, but this time focused on the charismatic Wolverine. In 'Wolverine Immortal', our protagonist has a conversation in which Yukio, a mutant who can see the future and, more specifically, the deaths of the people around her, Describe to Weapon X the time of his death: "I see you lying on your back, there is blood everywhere. You are holding your own heart in your hand".

This is exactly what happened in 'Logan' four years later – the heart being a metaphor for his daughter – and the director James Mangold confirmed that this was more than ready in a reply to a tweet that pointed out the connection between both films.

'Wonder Woman': Chief is a demigod

Let's jump from franchise and go directly to the DC Universe with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. In his first solo film adventure, Princess Diana meets Chief, a character with whom she has a conversation in a foreign language which is not subtitled.

What could have been a trifle became the subject of research for fandom, who discovered that the language they spoke on the scene was none other than Blackfoot, spoken by different tribes of Canada and the United States. After translating the dialogue, Chief was found to introduce himself to Wonder Woman as Napi, a demigod of Blackfoot culture.

Does this mean that Chief is a deity? As confirmed by the actor in charge of giving it life, Eugene Brave Rock, on his Twitter accountyeah

'The Man of Steel': Aquaman saves Superman from drowning

Although it went unnoticed by the vast majority – if not the totality – of spectators who could enjoy the magnificent 'The Man of Steel' by Zack Snyder, Henry Cavill's first film as Superman contains the first crossover of the DC Universe.

During the scene in which Clark saves the workers from the burning oil rig, after the structure collapses onto the Kryptonian, it floats unconscious to the ocean surface. For the fandom, this was not the result of sea currents, but of Aquaman himself.

The first speculations pointed out that the Atlantean sent whales to help Kal-El, but both Zack Snyder and Jason Momoa confirmed that it was Aquaman himself who removed from there his future partner in the Justice League.

"In 'The Man of Steel', when Henry is on the oil rig, he's holding it and suddenly you see him going up in the ocean, like he's floating up. According to Zack, I [Aquaman] had saved him so that they crossed paths at some point, so when Bruce says, 'Have you heard of Superman,' I've already, and we've crossed our paths. "

Watchmen: Ozymandias and his relationship with the Nazis

Zack Snyder's 'Watchmen' received – and continues to receive – a huge number of undeserved sticks, but it is full of small details that enrich it, and one of them is the one that provides some background to the origins of Adrian Veidt, alias Ozymandias.

In the original comic, Veidt reveals that his parents arrived in America in 1939, the year of his birth. When he turned seventeen, his parents passed away leaving him a large inheritance. The great difference between the printed and the film version of this origin is found in the accent with which Ozymandias speaks privately.

If you look, for example, at the scene where the villain confronts Night Owl and Rorschach at the end of 'Watchmen', Veidt talks to a German let who raised suspicions about a connection to Nazism; something confirmed by Matthew Goode in an interview with the Collider medium.

According to Goode, while preparing his character with Snyder, they came to the idea that the Veidt of the feature film grew up in Germany, proceeding the fortune of his parents from certain actions perpetrated during his membership in the Nazi Party.

'Princess Mononoke': the mysterious disease represents leprosy

The universe of the Studio Ghibli classic 'The Princess Mononoke' contains between its infinity of details and its extensive lore a mysterious incurable disease which, based on its representation on screen, many fans have directly related to the leprosy since the film's premiere in 2001.

It was Hayao Miyazaki who put an end to the speculations, almost turned into urban legend, when he recognized that his intention was to allude to the aforementioned disease. The reason is in a traumatic experience that he lived in his youth, when he visited a sanatorium in Tokyio in which leprosy patients were treated.

The two realities of Quentin Tarantino

The connections between feature films and characters from Quentin Tarantino's filmography —Both in his role as director and screenwriter — they are the order of the day. There are the Vega brothers who link 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Reservoir Dogs', or the fact that Donnie Donowitz from 'Damn Bastards' is the father of Lee Donowitz from 'Point blank love' to prove it.

However, among these delicious winks, it began to speculate that Quentin's good work could be set in two different universes; separating the most "realistic" from those that incorporate fantastic elements, such as 'Kill Bill' or 'Open until dawn'.

Tarantino explained that, indeed, his feature films are divided into a "real" and a "cinematic" universe.

"There are two separate universes. The universe is more real than the real thing, and all the characters inhabit it. Then there is another movie universe, so 'Open Until Dawn' and 'Kill Bill' take place in that special movie universe. Basically, when the characters in 'Reservoir Dogs' or 'Pulp Fiction' go to the movies, they see movies like 'Kill Bill'. ”

'Zootropolis': Bucky and Pronk are a couple

The LGTBI representation in the Disney feature films it is not that it is, let's say, to shoot rockets. There are two options, or these types of characters are completely omitted, or they hide to the point of practically anecdotal as happened with Le-Fou in the remake live-action from 'Beauty and the Beast' or with the police from the recent 'Onward'.

'Zootropolis' joined this trend, including two gay characters, Bucky and Pronk, whose relationship was not revealed until after the film's premiere.. After the rumors that revolved around the duo, Jared Bush, co-director of the film, confirmed on Twitter which, in effect, are marriage.

'The thing': one of the two survivors is infected

The final scene of that horror masterpiece which is 'The Thing' by John Carpenter shows us MacReady and Childs sitting in the middle of a snow storm. The two have had a good time apart and a strange tension reigns in the environment. One of them could be infected, but before receiving answers about it, the feature film ends.

With such an open ending, it is normal that theories began to circulate like wildfire, with those that invited us to think that one of the two survivors was infected. An idea that Carpenter himself confirmed in your Twitter account: "the thing" is in the MacReady or Childs body, but the master of horror has refused to disclose which of the two is the carrier.