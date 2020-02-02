17 great movies that last more than 3 hours and leave you wanting more

Share it:

Yes I know. It happens to me too. You really want to see the new film by Peter Jackson, or by Quentin Tarantino, or by Martin Scorsese. Your idols start their new projects and sleepless nights begin thinking about what they will have created. But then it turns out that they last three hours. Or more.

The longest stories ever told

It is logical that then laziness comes. Go to the cinema at watching a three-hour movie is a series of efforts that we are less and less willing to do or that due to life circumstances, they are not affordable for us. Between the outward journey, the return trip, the lines, the refreshments, the trailers … in the end going to the cinema is a ritual that takes you a day of life, in addition to the euros as you invite.

That is why we are very happy that, from time to time, on occasion, we find movies of standard duration. Or at least of standard duration a few years ago. When we started watching movies. Meeting a feature film between 85 and 100 minutes is almost a miracle in these times where a superhero movie reaches three hours.

Of course, a good three-hour superhero movie can be nirvana, and the next installment of 'The Avengers' It promises hours of action and entertainment without limits. But let's not forget that before her there were others. Without further delay, let's go for them.

Watchmen

You never know if it's before Zack Snyder's masterpiece, of the superhero movies or in the face of an unpleasant nonsense and kitsch like never before. We are probably faced with the perfect mix of all those possibilities, perfectly lit and self-conscious enough to come out more than airy.

Snyder's film, in its final assembly, reaches 215 minutes, including the animated story 'Tales of the Black Freighter' assembled next to the director's montage, adding practically an hour to the premiered assembly in theaters. The movie It's a joy, why fool us.

Inland Empire

If anyone can afford the same qualifications that we have handled regarding the adaptation of the work of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, it is David Lynch. Just do not expect superheroes.

Before Lars von Trier sailed through his existential (and professional) anguish in his last masterpiece, Lynch did his own therapy in one of the most overwhelming and intense movies.

'Inland Empire' is one of the most disorienting films of his filmography. And we are talking about the king of disorientation. Demanding like almost no other job of his, it works best if one gets carried away by that emotional labyrinth through the deepest corners of baseness. New levels of bad vibes.

The hateful eight

One (other) taken from Quentin Tarantino's cap. As in more than half of his filmography.

Of course, we are facing his smallest film since 'Reservoir Dogs'. A location, a handful of characters and two clearly differentiated parts.

The first, more traditional, is all mouthpiece. The second, the modern one, is a hilarious barbarity.

The truth is few hits can be put to a movie that makes jokes with its own mistakes.

Fabulous Morricone, fabulous Richardson and fabulous Nicotero and Berger.

Tarantino's first horror movie is also one of the funniest.

Chosen for glory

It is normal that if you are before a climax of two hours and fifty minutes, the last ten you will be abrupt to stop early.

One of those unparalleled deals and a luxurious setting for a film that (for example) Robert Zemeckis or RonHoward have not yet been able to nail completely.

Who has been more or less close to that human epic has been the no one Damien Chazelle with his splendid (but also much more interior) 'First Man'. Another inner story about a man who never achieved the fame of the first astronauts who formed the crew of the first spacecraft, the Mercury.

The wolf of Wall Street

Do you know those giant cans of Monster, the energy drink? Those that are like a liter, a crazy thing.

All right. Imagine now that they empty a pallet of those cans in your stomach and throw you down the stairs. More or less, that's 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

That and a Leonardo DiCaprio who has had to travel in time, cremated the young De Niro to snort him and be possessed by his spirit.

But what a beautiful challenge that Michael Bay and Martin Scorsese were up to, for God's sake.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

It's pretty amazing that someone eternal like Leone, actually, I've only directed seven movies.

'The good, the ugly and the bad' is neither the best ('Until its time has come'?), Nor the worst ('The Colossus of Rhodes'?).

It is simply one of the most scandalously anti-war and stylized westerns in film history. And then, suddenly, it turns out it was a war one. Or really we are talking about an adventure movie and treasure hunters?

Sergio Leone's dollar trilogy It is a reflection on life, money, and the work formed by a series of characters with such force that, being different, they achieve perfect cohesion.

The green Mile

Frank Darabont is one of the best directors that you've seen in your life Unfortunately it is also one of the least visible in the rooms. Ah, he is also the Hollywood filmmaker who best understands and adapts to Stephen King. He did it in 'Perpetual Chain', he did it here and he would do it in 'The Mist', one of the best classic horror movies of American cinema.

'The green mile' is a classic melodrama, formally exceptional, elegant and, best of all: fantastic. It is impossible not to end up excited with the shocking story of King's death racer, where his ideal casting enhances all the excitement until it reaches a devastating climax.

Lawrence of Arabia

Before the great Hollywood productions began to lose their meaning, before the cutting-edge technology and green screens, this type of cinema was filmed with budgets that we could almost say that were marked in lives. The budget of this film, with the current inflation, would be about 130 million dollars, but you know what happens? That today, with those hundred and a million millions, green screens and cutting-edge technology would be used.

That romantic and unrepeatable side aside (and may also be partly irresponsible), 'Lawrence of Arabia' is the cinematographic art raised to the maximum. I bet a dinner that when O'Toole left this world, more than half a century after filming the movie, he still had desert remains somewhere in his body.

This movie theater is so big. And how long.

JFK: Open Case

One of the best movies in movie history. A sample sample of the moral turpitude of power and of exposing data to the rhythm of pure cinema that exceeds three hours and still leaves you wanting more.

Oliver Stone was never so accurate and Kevin Costner was never again the knight without a sword that proved in Jim Garrison's bones. The cast helps, the soundtrack amplifies and the mystery, legend and horror make it an unforgettable and tremendously addictive experience.

Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice

There are too many things here, and that is good and bad. For starters, there are four or five different films, two or three television series and 50 comics that Snyder wants to show, even if it is a bullet per copy. Among the positive aspects, highlight the missions of the bat man, insulous but with the grace to do it with tuxedo and guide Alfred. Superman finally shows some "humanity" (which is really what this is about) and is able to connect with the viewer.

Then there is Lex Luthor, a perfect CEO who has a plan: he wants to be the master of the trick camouflaging his concern for the existence of a higher entity. I like Batman fighting combos, because for the first time part and share as in the Arkham saga, and that is always appreciated.

Magnolia

Almost an opera. The three hours of the most ambitious movie from a guy like Paul Thomas Anderson they suppose a catharsis for the viewer to the same extent as for some of the main characters.

One (other) of those big debtors of the classic corals Americans of Robert Altman adapted to the times that run (ran) in 1999. A great year for American cinema, no doubt.

Once upon a Time in America

Jennifer Connelly debuted in a movie bigger than life. More than four hours of epic about friendship and the birth of a nation which combines the greatness of cinema with the fiercest intimacy.

A perfect mix of everything that makes you like cinema: an immaculate photograph of Tonino Delli Colli, the fluid direction of Leone, a script adjusted and written by EIGHT SCRIPTORS, Ennio Morricone … Cinema that stopped being made years ago.

A summer day

It is a pity that 'A summer day' is not a better known title, because it is one of the best works of cinema of the nineties and of modern cinema. One of those stories bigger than life itself in which its director makes everything find its balance and harmony.

Intimate as a love story, but at the same time also universal as a historical film. Located in the 60s in Taipei, the movie is based on a real incident The principal remembers his school days when he is 13 years old.

Lifes crossed

A little higher we talked about the choral stories of the cinema of yesteryear and Robert Altman in particular. Well here there an exceptional example of that cinema and movie of more than three hours.

The characters of the Altman movie are still preserved in the viewer's mind more than 25 years after its premiere.

An incredible achievement and a great adaptation for a film that uses the infinite tools of cinema to prop up the foundations of dirty realism by Raymond Carver.

The Godfather II

The second part of 'The Godfather' shows the unstoppable rise of that Roman Empire that is the Corleone family, now trying to recover from its cracked previous destination in one of the best, if not the best, sequel of all time.

After the death of Vito Corleone, played by master Marlon Brando, Michael Corleone must demonstrate that he can live up to his father's legacy and can recover the power that was in the process of attrition in the first film. Wow it almost looks like a biopic of its director.

Schindler's list

Other demonstration of power of one of the best storytellers of the history of the cinema with Liam Neeson delivering the best interpretation of his career with some huge Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes.

A film that does not pass the time and one of those occasions in which the viewer, of any kind, is shaken against his will while he has no choice but to let himself submit. Janusz Kaminski and John Williams on top and with an Oscar under his arm. Of the few nightmares that one wants to relive cinematographically speaking.

The hunter

Robert De Niro makes it clear in this article who he isthe true king of long movies. And that we have left 'Casino' to not reach three hours for a couple of miserable minutes.

One of the most important films when employing the return of Vietnam as a premise and discovering that war was not the noble adventure imagined by its volunteers.A descent into hell traumatic that will completely change the personalities of their protagonists.