17 films that deserved an Academy nomination

The 92 annual Oscar nominations, the Academy Awards, have appeared this week leaving the usual storm in networks. Movies for all tastes but with many options that do not leave everyone happy. The Oscars are endemic to a culture that moves slowly towards changes, but always rooted in its comfort zone of nostalgia and what Hollywood perceives as past

2019 year of exciting films of prestige and success, the selection for the awards also leaves some ideas of where are the shots of what the Academy likes. And above all, what doesn't just make it too funny. In this selection we see a few films that do not seem to find the guideline, not because they are or not better than the selected ones, they simply give the impression that they have it difficult for reasons that are not strictly cinematographic.

Us (Us, 2019)

The factor of having received an Oscar in 2017 put hopes for the second film of Jordan Peele, but while it has not been considered for any major category, Lupita Nyong’o could be in the Best Actress category For your tremendous work. Beyond being a horror film, she is a black actress in a contemporary film. Most of the nominees are white, with the exception of Cynthia Erivo in 'Harriet,' a historical film about a slave, marking an already recognizable pattern. Black is a slave, good. If not, already such.

Criticism in Espinof- 'We': a chilling piece of social horror that confirms Jordan Peele as a genre teacher

'Wall Street scammers' (Hustlers, 2019)

A critical and public success I don't like him for being too much camp, according to one of the academy's voters. The truth is that while the film is not a prodigy of direction, again highlights the role of one of her actresses. Physical changes are usually rewarded by the academy, but Only when it's to stay in your bones, get fat or make up to look like a monster. Nevertheless, Jennifer Lopez, with 50 years, has achieved athlete's muscular perfection, in addition to creating a rogue nearby, full of gray tones and confidence.

Criticism in Espinof – 'Wall Street Scammers': Jennifer Lopez shines in the adaptation of a striking real story

The Farewell (2019)

This movie of Lulu Wang, a family drama mostly in Chinese language that was received with enthusiasm and success from the public, but has been ignored even the best script, where for example, the extraordinary '1917' does not stand out especially. But perhaps what most attracts attention is that the winner of the Awkwafina Golden Globe also was excluded from the Best Actress career.

Superempollonas (Booksmart, 2019)

After collecting many of the best reviews of the year, a Golden Globe nomination for Beanie Feldstein and script prize Writers Guild of America the classic comedy of Olivia Wilde It was marginalized by the Academy. Wilde's revelation, stellar interpretations of Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever They will turn the film into a generational cult film that will last longer than some Oscar nominees this year. But what comes to tell us is that fresh, dynamic and adolescent comedy has few possibilities.

Criticism in Espinof – 'Super nerds': an original debut opera by Olivia Wilde where her two protagonists shine

'I am Dolemite' (My Name is Dolemite, 2019)

The cinematographic career of Eddie murphy He has risen with an outrageous biographical drama about the musician, comedian, rap pioneer and blaxploitation icon Rudy Ray Moore. Although the saturation of Netflix titles does not play in his favor and is also a mindless comedy, Murphy was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical but the Academy does not find it so fun to return to form and may not have forgotten the actor's speech at the 1988 ceremony.

Criticism on Espinof – 'I am Dolemite': Eddie Murphy returns through the big door on Netflix with a biopic blaxploitation

Midsommar (2019)

Florence Pughpraised for her role in 'Little Women' from Greta Gerwig, plays a much better role in the second film of Ari aster, with a heartbreaking performance of a woman in the midst of trauma and horror. But also, for many busted skulls and burning bodies, should be nominated with better photography and, definitely, the production is of an overwhelming class, with a art direction and costumes Outstanding and fully nominated. But, ah, horror movies.

Criticism in Espinof – 'Midsommar': a masterful and cathartic terror exercise in broad daylight

Rough Diamonds (Uncut Gems, 2019)

One of the indies tapes with better performance and criticism of 2019, breaking the mark of 40 million dollars at the box office of States that may not add much to the nominees to the great categories, but Adam Sandler could have been nominated as Best Actor after winning the prize of the National Board of Review. As a complement of prestige, the Safdie Brothers they were elected best directors in the New York Film Critics Circle and recognized at Best Screenplay on the National Critics Board.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

The directorial debut of Joe Talbot won in Sundance the US Drama Direction Award UU.), who recognized his address, the interpretation of Jonathan Majors or the photograph of Adam Newport-Berra. He earned three nominations at Gotham Award (Revelation Director, Best Screenplay and Revelation Actor) and three nominations for Indie Spirit Award among them Best First Film or Best Supporting Actor. ** An Oscar nomination ** was not over.

Portrait of a woman on fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, 2019)

It is worth noting that France does not have a nomination for the best foreign feature film because it does not include it in the official presentation of the candidate for the correct one 'The Miserables'(Les Miserables, 2019) but this does not make the absence of the film of Celine Sciamma less serious, after being winner of Cannes and one of the most unanimously praised by critics, but being already 'Parasite', it is difficult since the Academy still doubt in nominating a lot of foreign films in all categories.

Criticism in Espinof – Cannes 2019: 'Portrait of a woman on fire' approaches the medal winners

The Nightingale (2019)

The second movie of Jennifer Kent to make a mark on the horror genre is too brutal for Academy voters, but for cinematographic values ​​it is not short. Despite being a variation of the vintage revenge film, it has an amazing photograph and an address that puts the Australian ahead of the claimed Greta Gerwig and of course of Todd Phillips. Lead actress Aisling Franciosi It does a heartbreaking job worthy of recognition.

Hidden Life (A Hidden Life, 2019)

Terrence Malick has been forgotten by the Academy, but for many critics religious historical drama is the best of the filmmaker since 'The Tree of Life'(Tree of Life, 2011). It was a bet of Fox Searchlight for Cannes with the intention of creating noise in the Oscars but has not aroused enthusiasm for prizes or box office. However, he did enter nominations for best film of the National Board of Review (NBR) or Independent Spirit Awards.

Queen and Slim (2019)

Although it has not finished penetrating internationally, the film Melina Matsoukas, it is provocative and surprising, that, although it is too underground to sneak into large categories, it could have a prize for the amazing photography from Tat Radcliffe or even the revolutionary performance of Jodie Turner-Smith, who builds one of the most polyhedral original characters of the year.

What Silver Lake hides (Under the Silver Lake, 2018)

Technically from last year, but released in the United States in 2019, the revalidation of David Robert Mitchell after 'It Follows'(2014) is a noir surreal comedy and cult horror with a mathematical script and a splendid address that, although it is too bizarre for the tastes of the academy it is a work designed to inspire obsession among its spectators and, as little has a monumental photograph.

Criticism in Espinof- 'What Silver Lake hides': a disconcerting mystery that fascinates and frustrates with the same ease

Wild Rose (2018)

If last year the Oscar nominations made the wave to the new and anachronistic version of 'A star has been born'(A Star is Born, 2018) there is no way to justify that this musical drama has not made a dent this year. Jessie Buckley Shines like a Scottish woman who dreams of becoming a country singer, interpreting all her own songs herself, something that the BAFTA rewarded with a fair nomination for Best Actress.

Apollo 11 (2019)

Todd Douglas Miller gathered hours of archival images never before seen from the famous NASA's moon landing mission to create a unique historical documentary, for how it elaborates an immersive immersion in the event whose main strength is, precisely, to use exclusively restored footage throughout the footage, which makes 'Apollo 11' a cinematic experience.

Monkeys (2019)

This little gem of Alejandro Landes, was the Colombian official candidate for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film of this year, but it was off the list. Regardless of whether you deserve to be more than others or not, this is a work capable of surprising you and asking you how something like this has been done. He did first. Inspired by the turmoil in his native Colombia, Landes tells a story of teenage soldiers, armed with guns almost as big as their fabled bodies with echoes to 'Apocalypse Now' Y 'Lord of the Flies'.

Doctor Dream (Doctor Sleep, 2019)

The horror and fantastic cinema has the entry forbidden to the Oscar. Occasionally there is some attempt by the academy to become Mr. Burns skater and grant some crumbs, but in general there are no options to recognize great works of interpretation like the ones they do here Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson. The search for the exception usually makes the genre cinema is seen as material less than the drama, although in this wonder of Mike Flanagan there is melancholy in abundance. Nominating her for best adapted screenplay would not hurt, since the few works that improve the text on which it is based.

Critic Espinof – 'Doctor Dream': Mike Flanagan reconciles King and Kubrick, becoming one of the great names of the current terror