Sports

16 years of Messi's first contract as a Barça player

February 4, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Leo Messi is on an anniversary and it is that they are fulfilled 16 years since the signing of the first contract as a Barcelona playerexactly one February 4, 2004. At that time neither he nor the club imagined what would come in the future, a legendary player who soon entered the club's history as the best player of all times of the Barca team.

From that first goal against Albacete with the assistance of his first teacher Ronaldinho with the first team, there were many goals, plays and titles that have enlarged his legend. However, many other records remain, since the achievement of the "beautiful and desired", a great title with your selection or enlarge the numbers to a higher level. This is what Leo Messi has left as a Barcelona player:

Become the footballer who has scored the most goals with the same club: Messi currently has 622 goals to just twenty-one goals to match Pele, who recorded with Santos 643 goals. Without a doubt, the closest one has.

READ:  Piqué, after the puncture against Slavia: "If we opt for the Champions League? Right now it's hard to say"

Be the player with the most games as a Barça player: Xavi holds first place with a total of 767 meetings, with 711 is Leo Messi who threatens to break all the records.

Become the most successful soccer player in history: The Argentine star has 34 titles, six below Dani Alves who with 40 trophies is the player with the best world record.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.