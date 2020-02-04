16 years of Messi's first contract as a Barça player

Leo Messi is on an anniversary and it is that they are fulfilled 16 years since the signing of the first contract as a Barcelona playerexactly one February 4, 2004. At that time neither he nor the club imagined what would come in the future, a legendary player who soon entered the club's history as the best player of all times of the Barca team.

From that first goal against Albacete with the assistance of his first teacher Ronaldinho with the first team, there were many goals, plays and titles that have enlarged his legend. However, many other records remain, since the achievement of the "beautiful and desired", a great title with your selection or enlarge the numbers to a higher level. This is what Leo Messi has left as a Barcelona player:

– Become the footballer who has scored the most goals with the same club: Messi currently has 622 goals to just twenty-one goals to match Pele, who recorded with Santos 643 goals. Without a doubt, the closest one has.

– Be the player with the most games as a Barça player: Xavi holds first place with a total of 767 meetings, with 711 is Leo Messi who threatens to break all the records.

– Become the most successful soccer player in history: The Argentine star has 34 titles, six below Dani Alves who with 40 trophies is the player with the best world record.