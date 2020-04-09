16 series, films and documentaries that arrive these holidays on Netflix, HBO, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin

Share it:

Atypical Holy Thursday dawns without processions but with a new round of premieres to see at home. So we are going to review the series, documentaries and movies that arrive these holidays on Netflix, HBO Spain, Movistar +, Disney + and Filmin.

We find ourselves with a long weekend in which, by mere programming logic, there are hardly any bombings on streaming platforms But there are a couple of interesting things coming like the new season of 'The Good Fight' on Movistar + or the first directorial film by the always interesting Alan Yang.

'The Good Fight' season 4 on Movistar +

Although with the warning that the series will not arrive dubbed. Diane Lockhart returns in season 4 of 'The Good Fight'. A few new episodes in which we will meet familiar faces from 'The Good Wife' such as David Lee (Zach Grenier) and Louis Canning (Michael J. Fox) that will turn the new cases of the firm upside down.

Premiere on Thursday at Movistar +

'Brew Brothers' on Netflix

The love for beer of two very different brothers but passionate about golden cereal juice is the starting point of this new comedy starring Alan Aisenberg, Mike Castle, Carmen Flood and Marques Ray

'Tigertail' on Netflix

Alan Yang ('Master of None') debuts in film directing with one of his favorite subjects: immigration. On this occasion, he tells the story of a young Taiwanese man who leaves for the United States with a woman he does not connect with to start a new life.

All of us in streaming

'Push: Much more than gentrification' (Movistar +)

'Objective: Washington DC' in Movistar (Kiko Vega)

Mike Banning is no longer for these moves, but now he is personal.

Trilogy specialized in smashing hundreds of minions to the blows of surprising explosions, now he also knows how to endure the type of a hero who has created an evolution to put in danger.

Husband and father, but also son, the good eye of the producer Butler triumphs with a new character who provides, in addition to an incredible action sequence, a lot of humanity. Also a very horny post credits scene. For me not to stop.