Stallone Inks Game-Changing Deal as ‘Tulsa King’ Eyes Major Expansion

Sylvester Stallone is set to continue his reign in Tulsa as negotiations near completion for an unprecedented multi-season commitment to the hit series “Tulsa King.”

Industry insiders reveal that the Hollywood legend will return for Season 3 and secure his place through Season 4, marking a significant expansion of the Taylor Sheridan television universe.

The deal represents a massive vote of confidence from Paramount+, backed by impressive viewership numbers exceeding expectations. The Season 2 premiere shattered previous records, drawing 2 million global viewers on its first day alone. Within 35 days, the show reached more than 10 million households globally, marking an 8% increase over Season 1’s performance.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” says entertainment analyst Maria Rodriguez. “When you see this kind of growth in viewership, especially for a sophomore season, it’s clear you’ve got something special on your hands.”

The financial terms of the deal reflect the show’s growing success. Sources close to the negotiations reveal that Stallone, earning $1.5 million per episode in Season 2, is set for a significant pay increase. This represents a remarkable jump from his initial Season 1 salary of $750,000 per episode.

Expanding the Kingdom

But the big news doesn’t stop there. Paramount+ is reportedly exploring multiple spin-off possibilities, following the successful blueprint of Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” franchise.

While details remain under wraps, industry insiders suggest that writers are already developing concepts that could expand the “Tulsa King” universe in unexpected directions.

For those unfamiliar with the series, “Tulsa King” follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), a New York mafia capo who, after serving a 25-year prison sentence, is unexpectedly exiled by his boss to set up operations in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The fish-out-of-water story has resonated with audiences, blending crime drama with moments of dark humor.

The show’s success is particularly noteworthy as it marks Stallone’s first leading role in a television series across his decades-long career. The current season has expanded its talented ensemble cast to include Jay Will, Andrea Savage, and new additions Neal McDonough and Frank Grillo.

Behind the Scenes

Interestingly, while the show bears Taylor Sheridan’s creative fingerprint, showrunner Terence Winter has revealed that Sheridan’s direct involvement has been limited since writing the pilot.

“Taylor wrote the original version of the pilot, gave it to me, and said, ‘Take it and run with it,'” Winter disclosed in a recent interview. This hands-off approach hasn’t dampened the show’s success, with Winter and his team successfully maintaining the delicate balance of drama and dark humor that audiences have come to love.

The show’s triumph represents a significant win for Paramount+ as it continues to build its streaming empire. While “Yellowstone” may have put the platform on the map for original content, “Tulsa King” proves that lightning can strike twice, establishing itself as a cornerstone franchise in its own right.

As production gears up for future seasons, fans can expect more of Stallone’s charismatic performance as the fish-out-of-water mobster who’s made Oklahoma his unlikely kingdom.

With solid viewership numbers, critical acclaim, and a multi-season commitment from its star, “Tulsa King” appears poised to rule the streaming landscape for years.

As this story develops, stay tuned for official announcements regarding premiere dates and spin-off details.