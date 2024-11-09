Royal Wedding Flashback: Sabrina Elba Reveals Her One Regret from Harry and Meghan’s Historic Day

Sabrina Elba, wife of acclaimed actor Idris Elba, has opened up about her unexpected presence at what became one of the most-watched royal weddings in history.

Speaking candidly on the Walking the Dog podcast with Emily Dean, the 35-year-old model shared her surprising regret from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding ceremony.

The star-studded event, which captured the attention of an estimated 750 million viewers worldwide, took place at the historic St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Sabrina, who had only met Idris the year before, found herself thrust into the global spotlight at the ceremony.

“Oh my god, I did not think I would be at that wedding,” Sabrina revealed, recalling the surreal experience. “I was repeatedly assuring myself that it would not be a significant issue, but then I received approximately one hundred text messages expressing their excitement about the possibility of seeing me on television.”

The connection between the Elbas and the royal couple came through Idris’s long-standing relationship with the Royal Family. The 52-year-old actor had previously worked with Prince Charles’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, which helped launch his acting career. This connection led to several encounters with Harry, ultimately resulting in an unexpected DJ request for the royal reception.

However, amid the glamour and excitement, Sabrina’s one regret centers around her choice of attire. Luxury fashion house Gucci, a rising figure in the fashion world, dressed her for the occasion.

“It was actually one of the first times that a big brand was dressing me,” she explained. “I was so excited to take whatever I could.” Looking back, I might have chosen a different outfit. It was a little loud, maybe.”

Fashion expert Emily Dean offered a different perspective on Sabrina’s bold choice, praising her for bringing “modernity” to the traditional royal wedding setting. “You were a disruptor challenging the perceived narrative,” Dean commented. “You’re saying, ‘No, it’s a wedding; these are my friends, and I’m going to wear what I want to express myself.'”

The wedding itself became a unique blend of tradition and modern flair, much like Sabrina’s fashion choice. Idris Elba’s role as DJ at the reception came about through a casual conversation with Prince Harry.

“Harry came to a couple of parties that I delayed,” Idris shared. “And he was like, ‘Hey man, what are you doing on the date?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, nothing.’ He asked, “Would you be interested in DJing at my wedding?”

Despite her fashion regrets, Sabrina emphasized the warmth and genuine nature of the experience. “I had the best time; they’re such good people,” she reflected, offering a glimpse into the personal side of what was very much a public spectacle.

The revelations come as Idris Elba prepares for his appearance on Saturday Kitchen Live, where he will join chefs Matt Tebbutt, Marcus Wareing, and Alexina Anatole.

Helen McGinn will select drink pairings on the show, which will air at 9:15 AM on BBC One, bringing together the worlds of entertainment, royalty, and culinary arts in an unexpected way.