15 years ago Naruto returned "as a man" to Konoha after training with Jiraya

Naruto it is a work that, both for better and for worse, has contributed to make the Japanese comics world great even overseas, with a legendary popularity to say the least. Masashi Kishimoto's ninja epic, in fact, has rightly become part of an iconic mass culture, thanks to a compelling story and epic characters.

For a number of factors, therefore, Naruto remains an unmissable anime, a fascinating series still able to amaze and excite thousands of fans around the world. In this regard, the Twitter profile of the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump has honored a new anniversary with a twitter.

In fact, 15 years ago, the chapter 245 of the manga by Kishimoto sensei which, through the form of the time-skip, accelerated the whole story by two years. The protagonist, in fact, with the aforementioned number returned to the Village of the Leaf after a exhausting training with Jiraya, the Hermit who from that moment would become a reference figure for Naruto.

The ninja's return to Konoha was marked by a new maturity, as well as by simple physical growth. However, it is interesting to note that in the long epic of Naruto the protagonist grew up with his fans, up to the current adaptation of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

