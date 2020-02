Caitriona and Heughan are also producers of 'Outlander'

Last 2019, and with direct effect this season, Caitriona and her co-star, Heughan, also became producers of 'Outlander'. "I wanted to learn, and I think that has been the most rewarding part about it, it is simply being able to participate in production meetings, see how it takes place and where we can benefit," the actress recently told Parade.