15 nominations for the Star Wars series

Emmy 2020 in the sign of Star Wars, at least as regards the nominations: the Disney + series created by Jon Favreau The Mandalorian is in the running for fifteen prizes. Let's find out which ones.

Among the surprises of the Emmy 2020 nominations just announced we had two of the most popular series series among the audience of streaming platforms: Stranger Things and The Mandalorian.

Among the awards that could bring home the Lucasfilm show dedicated to the Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal we find music, costumes, make-up, special effects but also Best Guest Star in a dramatic series for Giancarlo Esposito, and perhaps the most discussed candidate ( because the controversies, you know, never fail), that like Best Drama Series.

In this category, the series set in a far distant Galaxy will have to deal with the British royalty of The Crown (Netflix), the handmaid's Tale (Hulu) handmaids, the spin-off of Breaking Bad Better Call Saul (AMC ), another Netflix series, Ozark, and the BBC America Killing Eve show, HBO Succession and, as anticipated a little further on, the whole Upside Down of Stranger Things.

To see the list of all the categories in which the first series of live-action series of Star Wars you can click on the link source at the bottom of the news, while here you will find our review of the first season of The Mandalorian.

And you, you agree with all the nominations of The Mandalorian? And what show will you cheer for?