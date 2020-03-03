15 minutes of gameplay from Grounded, the Obsidian survival game shown

Share it:

In November of last year the first Obsidian Entertainment game was announced since the studio was purchased by Microsoft to operate under the Xbox Game Studios label, it is called Grounded and it is a very particular survival game.

During a live broadcast during PAX East 2020, Obsidian developers were interviewed about this new IP and some fragments of the game were shown. The MrRedRivers channel on YouTube collects all those fragments in the video above, thus offering an overview of what is the first official gameplay of this game.

The particularity of this proposal is the world in which it takes place. As players we will be the size of a small insect and we must use all the resources at our disposal to survive in a courtyard where we will see many friendly creatures and many others that are not so much.

The development was underway before Microsoft acquired the study, but the launch will be exclusive to PC and Xbox One, as it is already one of the works that will be published under the Xbox Game Studios label.

The interview addresses issues such as the amount of resources that the study has available now that work for Microsoft and can make use of its multiple tools and libraries. There is also talk about some of the mechanics of the game, ideas that others have implemented in mind to add and more curiosities such as that the game takes place in the yard of a house and that will determine what objects, enemies and allies we can find.

In the video we see features such as play with friends, combat, exploration, the creation of tools and the possibility of playing in the first or third person, among other things.