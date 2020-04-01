15 LGTBI movies on Netflix you have to see

Netflix has one of the most extensive catalogs of streaming platforms, and luckily, a large number of LGTBI-themed movies that you must see to know the diversity of the world around us.
Advertising – Read on below
1
The Feels
A lesbian bachelorette party goes wrong when one of the girlfriends admits she has never had an orgasm.
two
4th Man Out
Adam, a young mechanic who lives in a small town in New York, decides to tell his three best friends in celebration of his twenty-fourth birthday that he is gay, which will cause the four friends, working class people and who live in In a fairly traditional environment, the ties that bind them are reconsidered.
3
Alex Strangelove
Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny) is in his last year of high school and has it all: good grades, a girlfriend (Madeline Weinstein) and a good gang of friends. Everything goes smoothly until Alex decides to tell that he has decided to say goodbye to virginity. That's when he meets Elliott (Antonio Marziale), a charming gay boy who is not shy about telling Alex how he feels about him… Forced on an exciting and fun journey of sexual and personal discovery, Alex discovers that love Like so many other things when you get older, it can be a confusing matter. And nothing happens.
4
Beach Rats
A purposeless Brooklyn teenager struggles to escape his bleak family life and find out questions about his identity, while hanging out with his delinquent friends, a possible new girlfriend and older men he meets online.
5
Below her mouth
Dallas (Erika Linder), who has just broken up with her partner, carries out the aggressive seduction of Jasmine (Natalie Krill), an apparent heterosexual, committed to marrying her boyfriend.
6
Call me by your name
17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) spends the warm, sunny summer of 1983 at his parents' country house in northern Italy. He spends his time lounging around, listening to music, reading books, and swimming until one day his father's new American helper arrives in the big village. Oliver (Armie Hammer) is charming and, like Elio, has Jewish roots; He is also young, self-confident, and attractive. At first Elio is somewhat cold and distant towards the young man, but soon they both begin to go on a trip together and, as the summer progresses, the mutual attraction of the couple becomes more intense.
7
Elisa and Marcela
In 1885, Elisa and Marcela met at the school where they work. What begins as a great friendship ends in a loving relationship that they have to live in secret. Marcela's parents suspect this relationship and will send her abroad for a few years. On their return, the reunion with Elisa is magical and they decide to have a life in common. In the face of social pressure and gossip, they both decide to draw up a plan: Elisa will leave the town for a while to become Mario and marry Marcela, but not everything will be so easy for this unrecognized love.
8
Handsome Devil
Young Ned and Conor are forced to share a bedroom in their boarding school. One is a lonely boy, the other a star at rugby school. Both will soon begin to develop a good friendship until it is tested by the authorities.
9
Holding the man
Tim and John are two young men who fell in love in their teens, while attending boys-only institute. John had a successful life, being the captain of the soccer team, while Tim was fighting for his dream: to be an actor, who gets a small role in Romeo and Juliet. Their love story lasted 15 years, which helped them see all the obstacles that marked their lives: the breaks, the arguments, the discrimination, the temptations, the jealousy and the losses. It seems that they are an indestructible couple, until the only problem that love cannot solve will stand in their way.
10
Jonas
The past haunts Jonas, who recalls his teenage idyll with Nathan, a young man as impulsive and twisted as he is irresistible.
eleven
King cobra
Drama about the murder of Bryan Kocis, producer and founder of Cobra Videos, the gay movie industry. In January 2007 Kocis was found dead in his apartment, 28 times stabbed. For the subsequent trial of two scorts, convicted as perpetrators of his death, famous movie figures such as Bret Corrigan, star in several of his films, paraded.
12
Bad Education
In the early 60s, Ignacio and Enrique met love, cinema and fear in a religious school. Father Manolo (Giménez Cacho), director of the center and professor of literature, is a witness and part of these discoveries. The three meet again in the early 80s, and that reunion will mark their lives. Ignacio, who is now called Ángel (García Bernal), is a transvestite who aspires to be an actor. For his part, Enrique (Fele Martínez) has become a renowned film director. Together they will remember the dark years spent at school.
13
My best friend
Lorenzo is a teenager who lives in Patagonia. One day his family receives Caíto, the son of some friends who are going through a serious family situation and cannot take care of him. He is a complicated boy and has difficulties adapting to the new home. Despite the differences, a unique friendship is born between them. Each has a lot to learn from the other.
14
Paris is burning
The film explores the 'Houses' of the New York neighborhood of Harlem in the late 1980s. A 'House' is a society of gays and drag queens (drag queen in the New York sense of the term including transvestites), which is shaped like Gang. The 'Houses' are made up of a 'mother' and the 'children', sons and daughters, the mother's role is to preside over society and advise and look after its members. The 'Balls' are the dances that the 'Houses' organize in the 'Ballrooms' (literally ballrooms) that become a kind of club to meet and compete with each other. "Paris is burning" reflects the phenomenon of 'balls' from 1987 to 1989 when it has already caught the attention of the media and the cultural industries perceive benefits of what is suddenly the new fashion.
fifteen
The death and life of Marsha P. Johnson
In 1992 Marsha P. Johnson, the transsexual activist, died in a very mysterious way in the Hudson River in New York, leaving everyone around her with the doubt that it was suicide, as the police certified, instead of a murder. Throughout the documentary you will see never-before-seen images of Marsha and the interviews that were conducted to investigate her murder by her faithful friend Victoria Cruz, who will be in charge of telling the entire process to which she was exposed in order to know the authentic truth about the death of Marsha P. Johnson.
Advertising – Read on below
Add Comment