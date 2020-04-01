15 LGTBI movies on Netflix you have to see

14

Paris is burning

The film explores the 'Houses' of the New York neighborhood of Harlem in the late 1980s. A 'House' is a society of gays and drag queens (drag queen in the New York sense of the term including transvestites), which is shaped like Gang. The 'Houses' are made up of a 'mother' and the 'children', sons and daughters, the mother's role is to preside over society and advise and look after its members. The 'Balls' are the dances that the 'Houses' organize in the 'Ballrooms' (literally ballrooms) that become a kind of club to meet and compete with each other. "Paris is burning" reflects the phenomenon of 'balls' from 1987 to 1989 when it has already caught the attention of the media and the cultural industries perceive benefits of what is suddenly the new fashion.