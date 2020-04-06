15 games to squeeze photo mode now that you can't leave home

Share it:

Maybe this 2020 is not being our best year, but we should all look for a way to relax and make this unprecedented experience a bit more bearable. Evading a bit of the reality so suffocating that we live is almost a priority, because mental health is a matter to keep in mind, especially given the circumstances that surround us. Of course, video games are a superlative escape route and show facets of life that deserve to be immortalized: having achieved something with many difficulties, finding ourselves in an amazing place or, simply, admiring the beauty of a specific moment, all of them are snapshots that we can remember later thanks to the photo mode of video games. Luckily, it is a mechanic that has become very fashionable within the most ambitious titles in recent years, so we have a very wide range of options and genres in which to squeeze this function now that we cannot leave the house.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 It is, surely, the maximum exponent of what we seek when playing a video game with the mind set to its photo mode. The world that surrounds Arthur Morgan and company is huge, alive and, above all, looks great. Its lights, its landscapes and everything that the Wild West entails give photography so many options and varieties that each photo is a challenge and a pleasure at the same time. In addition, the system itself to remove them has, by itself, a variety of filters and postures for the character.

Death stranding

It is the new addition to this select group. The latest Hideo Kojima video game was not that he needed a photo mode, it was that he demanded it with such urgency that it made the world of Sam Bridges rumble. Death Stranding has a very slow approach, prone to make us meditate and observe carefully everything around us, so a mechanic that internally arranged the game to immortalizing certain moments was absolutely essential. Definitely, it is a title from which you can get a lot of benefit when taking photos, either in moments of rest or while we are kicking the roads.

Marvel’s Spiderman

While it was somewhat predictable that it would happen, when the Insomniac Games game was released back in September 2018, social media was flooded with photographs of Peter Parker handing out justice or admiring Manhattan hanging from some towering ceiling. And it is that Marvel’s Spiderman managed to imprint the character of its protagonist to many of the most “secondary” aspects of the video game. Both New York and the superhero himself looked fantastic, that's why photo mode should be up to the task: comic stickers, frames, filters, funny poses … The developers did what had to be done so that this mechanic really had the weight it should have within the video game. And today we thank you more than ever.

Horizon Zero: Dawn

Although we previously talked about Spiderman and his ability to eat the camera in the photos of his fans, in Horizon Zero: Dawn he also took care of this aspect at the time. Aloy has a lot of charisma and, since his game came out in 2017, it has a place in our memory. For this reason, the photo mode implemented by Guerrilla Games to show the world the beauty of its surroundings was very well received, since the lighting was quite good and its landscapes were truly inspiring at many times.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo used The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to sell us the Switch and, although it was not precisely because of its photo mode, so many of us got the hybrid console, we did discover a great tool to remember one of the most loved games by the community. Its spaces are varied, with an almost indescribable charm and an overwhelming personality, qualities that deserve to be photographed to try to better understand why we like it so much. Although, in many cases, the main attraction in our photos was Link, who has always had a special affection.

Forza Saga

As it could not be otherwise, the most attractive driving saga of this generation is very concerned with taking advantage of how good their careers look. Both Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon demonstrate each year that they have the formula of success very perfected and that its photo mode can leave us absolutely speechless. Whether showing some elegant cars or the most macabre ones, the environment of its circuits always accompanies to look virtuous in the captures, making this one of the simplest proposals to choose: expensive cars and beautiful landscapes, the photo takes itself.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Ancient Greece has a charm that has always seduced us. Not only in video games, also in literature or cinema, what is known as the cradle of the West always manages to draw our attention through its particularities. In this case, the Ubisoft game allowed us to walk through the Peloponnesian War together with Kassandra (or Alexios), which led to a repertoire of photographs of all those who played this open world showing the beauty that the enormous mapping gave off. Such is the majesty of Greece in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, that they created an educational tour using the photo mode camera to revisit it.

God of war

The experience offered by the latest God of War is special. Few times (if not to say any) we have witnessed how a god has to reconsider his acts and be consistent. The humanization that Kratos undergoes in this game is purely emotional, since he continues to gut people with his own hands, but even so the game becomes in many moments something very intimate. In this type of context, Photo Mode becomes essential for its function of capturing reality in an "eternal" snapshot. All of us who play it will always remember those boat trips with Atreus while Mimir gave us a talk about the trouble between gods. Also, it is not negligible to take some good photos of the temples and divine buildings that we will find in and around Midgard.

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice

Reality is a variable perception of each person and in the Senua trip we will not perceive precisely one of the most pleasant. The Ninja Theory game deals with topics that have come to the fore little, and therefore strives to be an especially introspective title. In an attempt to understand our protagonist within her crises, the photo mode allows us to immortalize those situations that struck us, that made us feel. At the end of the day, all art seeks to make us feel certain things and to pause them to make the effort to understand what they mean to us can be a really healthy exercise.

Animal Crossing

One of the bumps of the first months of this very rare 2020 also comes with the precious photo mode function. In this case, our mobile within Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes by default with a camera application, so we can capture the most striking milestones that we achieve on our island, as well as forever remember the most special encounters with our neighbors. In this specific case, it is a game that is helping many people to cope with the days at home, so it is essential to provide them with this option of express themselves within a space that they have created from scratch themselves.

The last two Uncharted

One of the most beloved PlayStation sagas ended the latest farewell adventure for Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4; as well as with the first and only one of Chloe and Nadine in The Lost Legacy (the DLC that became a game). Both had many things in common: adventures, delicious dialogues, stifling shootings … and fabulous shots. Once again, the graphic qualities of this type of titles brought out the photographer we had inside while traveling in India or Madagascar, making our favorite characters look spectacular surrounded by environments as wild as they are beautiful.

Super Mario Odyssey

Perhaps this is a specific case in which, in equal parts, the photo mode that complements the video game benefits both the search for beauty and entertainment. And it is that in Super Mario Odyssey so many emotions coexist that the photos that emerge from there are celebrations of all of them: they are happy, because in the universe of Mario everything is colorful and lively; although it also rescues a certain yearning of past times in which we enjoyed the oldest games in the saga. In this way, and thanks to all the costumes and poses that our most remembered plumber can adopt, we can breathe a lot of character into all the photographs that we do within the worlds of the Nintendo game.

Final Fantasy XV

The charms of the "latest" installment of Final Fantasy are like flashing neon lights on a dark night. Surely it is the game within this list that makes it easier for players to take pictures, at least, fun. Its characters have a lot of character, the funds provided by the game are always overwhelming and the perspective that travel brings, in any of the modes of transport that are offered to us, also manages to give value to the final product. Without a doubt, a photo mode that makes perfect sense and that follows the pattern dictated by its own game as one more extension of it.

Shadow of the Colossus

Who would have told us that among the most beautiful things that have ever been done in video games, is a title that is literally developed by desert wastelands. Shadow of the Colossus was one of the pioneers in this kind of introspective games, which give the player the possibility of meditating long enough on what is happening and the message that he has wanted to convey. In this case, its landscapes are fantastic mainly because they are the 16 beasts that we must find, so that along our way we will discover an amazing narrative, fueling our desire to photograph every step we take.

The Last of Us: Remastered

Joel and Ellie's adventure is on the way to its second installment, one that is making you wait longer than usual, but we cannot forget them when we are talking about making good use of their photography. If we think about The Last of Us, a torrent of moments that should be eternal comes to mind: both the happy and the hardest, the events that make this story truly unforgettable managed to dupe even the most insensitive of players . Its photo mode, therefore, is a piece of great value to add our grain of sand to an experience that, in itself, is round.