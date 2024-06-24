The Deliverance Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Something truly terrifying is coming to Netflix in 2024. “The Deliverance” is an upcoming supernatural horror thriller that promises to deliver heart-pounding thrills and emotional drama simultaneously. Directed by the acclaimed Lee Daniels, the film delves into the realm of the paranormal, telling a story inspired by real-life events that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Centering around a struggling single mother named Ebony Jackson, “The Deliverance” follows her family’s nightmarish experience after they move into a new home seeking a fresh start. However, the house harbors dark secrets, and strange occurrences soon attract the attention of Child Protective Services, threatening to tear Ebony’s family apart. Forced to confront her inner demons while fighting to protect her children, Ebony finds herself in a desperate battle against evil forces that seem determined to destroy her family.

The Deliverance Release Date:

“The Deliverance” will debut in August 2024, delivering a one-two punch for horror fans. The film will first hit select theaters on August 16th, 2024, before premiering globally on Netflix on August 30th. This dual-release strategy will ensure that audiences can experience the film on the big screen or in the comfort of their homes.

The Deliverance Storyline:

At the heart of “The Deliverance” is the deeply personal and emotional journey of Ebony Jackson, a mother fighting for her family’s survival. After moving into a new home, Ebony and her children soon find themselves at the center of a terrifying supernatural ordeal that threatens to tear them apart.

As strange occurrences within the house escalate, Child Protective Services becomes involved, further complicating Ebony’s struggles. Forced to confront her inner demons while battling the evil forces that have invaded her home, Ebony must summon every ounce of strength and determination to protect her children and keep her family together.

The film delves into themes of possession, the search for a higher power, and the unbreakable bonds of family. Audiences can expect a harrowing and emotionally charged narrative that seamlessly blends the horror of the supernatural with the heart-wrenching drama of a family in crisis.

The Deliverance List of Cast Members:

“The Deliverance” boasts an impressive ensemble cast led by the talented Andra Day as Ebony Jackson. Day, who earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” brings her powerful dramatic chops to this new, challenging role.

Joining Day are several seasoned and acclaimed actors, including:

Glenn Close as Morgan

Mo’Nique as a social worker

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, in an undisclosed role

Omar Epps in an undisclosed role

Caleb McLaughlin as Ebony’s children

Tasha Smith as Asia

Demi Singleton in an undisclosed role

Miss Lawrence, in an undisclosed role

Anthony B. Jenkins as Ebony’s children

This diverse and talented cast promises to deliver unforgettable performances, elevating the film’s chilling supernatural elements with their depth of character and emotional intensity.

The Deliverance Creators Team:

“The Deliverance” is the brainchild of a highly accomplished creative team led by the esteemed director Lee Daniels. Daniels, known for his work on critically acclaimed films like “Precious,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” and “The Paperboy,” brings his unique vision and cinematic flair to this supernatural horror thriller.

Joining Daniels are writers David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum, who have crafted a script that seamlessly blends the supernatural with the deeply personal. The production team behind “The Deliverance” includes Lee Daniels, Todd Crites, Jackson Nguyen, Tucker Tooley, and Pamela Oas Williams, ensuring that every aspect of the film’s development is in capable hands.

Cinematographer Eli Arenson and editor Stan Salfas round out the critical, creative team responsible for the film’s visually striking and tension-filled aesthetic. With such an experienced and talented group of filmmakers at the helm, “The Deliverance” promises to be a cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Where to Watch The Deliverance?

“The Deliverance” will be available to watch in two ways: first, in select theaters on August 16th, 2024, and then on Netflix starting August 30th, 2024. This dual-release strategy will allow audiences to experience the film on the big screen or in the comfort of their homes, depending on their preference.

For those who opt for the Netflix route, the film will be available to stream globally on the platform, allowing horror fans worldwide to discover this chilling and emotionally charged story.

The Deliverance Trailer Release Date:

Netflix has not yet released the official trailer for “The Deliverance.” However, with the film’s release just around the corner in August 2024, the first teaser or trailer will likely be unveiled in the coming months to build anticipation and excitement among fans.

Keep an eye on the official Netflix channels and entertainment news outlets for any updates on the trailer’s release date. When the trailer drops, it will offer a tantalizing glimpse into the film’s unsettling atmosphere and the intense drama within the Jackson family.

The Deliverance Final Words:

“The Deliverance” is poised to be a standout release in the world of Netflix horror. With its compelling storyline, talented cast, and the experienced hand of director Lee Daniels, the film promises to deliver a chilling and emotionally resonant cinematic experience.

As audiences eagerly await the film’s debut, the anticipation builds. “The Deliverance” has all the makings of a must-see event, blending the terror of the supernatural with the profound human drama at its core. Fans of horror and compelling character-driven narratives will surely be captivated by this upcoming Netflix offering.

Whether viewers choose to experience “The Deliverance” on the big screen or in the comfort of their homes, one thing is sure: they’re in for a thrilling and unforgettable journey that will leave a lasting impression long after the credits roll.