14 cult films (and a short film) for fans with more desire for adventure, fun and galactic exploitation

On December 19 we had the opportunity to taste 'The rise of Skywalker', chapter nine of the Star Wars saga and the expected end of the third trilogy. With J.J. Abrams again behind the cameras and an increasingly demanding and despotic fandom, the film causes controversy at the same time that it devastates at the box office.

But in this article we are not going to talk about Episode IX. We extend the vision beyond the galaxy of George Lucas, Disney and company, beyond even recent titles like 'Rogue One' (Gareth Edwards, 2016) or the Han Solo spin-off (Ron Howard, 2018), making a succinct and, we hope, illustrative review of all those small planets that revolve around the official Star Wars corpus.

Parodies, parasites and influences which, in any case, can serve as a succulent snack, or portable complement, for the fan delivered before or after facing the rejoicing challenge of enjoying, so far (who knows?), the last chapter of the franchise most profitable of all time.

'The hidden fortress' ('Kakushi Toride No San Akumin', Akira Kurosawa, 1958)

Dazzling odyssey with the grounds of the best Kurosawa cinema, narrated, as his mythical 'Rashomon' (1950), from various points of view; in this case the trip of two peasants and a defeated general interpreted by the habitual and gigantic Toshiro Mifune.

George Lucas has recognized the influence of this revered classic on the narration and structure of the saga, particularly in his prequel 'The Phantom Menace' ('Star Wars. Episode I: The Phantom Menace', 1999). Point to the main farmers, Tahei and Matashichi, as main inspirations of C3PO and R2D2. Also, Misa Uehara gives life to a particular precedent of Princess Leia.

'Star Crash, clash of galaxies' ('Starcrash', Luigi Cozzi, 1978)

Delicious space opera framed within the fantasy genre from a script by the filmmaker himself and Nat Wachsberger. Although usually considered a exploitation more, if one of the best and funniest, of the classic immortal Lucas, its leaders have always ensured that both the idea and the writing of the script were earlier.

Hailed today as an incontestable work of worship present in countless tributes and retrospectives, it has a diverse cast in which the presences of the mollar stand out Caroline Munro, David Hasselhoff, Christopher Plummer, Joe Spinell and Nobody Cassini In the role of Queen Amazon. It even gave rise to a sequel in 1981, directed by Bitto Albertini, more brazen and silly, but without the unbearable charm of the original.

'Star Wars Holiday Special' (Steve Binder and David Acomba, 1978)

Lovable and fun TV movie that can be considered with justice as the first spin off of the saga and that, over time, has achieved a deserved cult status. It was broadcast by CBS and Canadian CTV. In his script, along with George Lucas, Pat Proft, habitual of the parodies of the Zucker, Abrahams and Zucker intervened.

The insane proposal, arising from a Fox initiative, presents a strange Christmas celebration starring the Chewbacca family. As is understandable, today Lucas prefers to look the other way when some angry fan brings it up, which does not mean that it cannot be enjoyed in its right half by the follower without prejudice and with a sense of humor.

'The Magnificent Seven of Space' ('Battle Beyond the Stars', Jimmy T. Murakami, 1981)

Emerged to rebuild the success of the saga, a shameless entertainment juicy camp, with production of Roger Corman, music of James horner and production design itself James Cameron, from a script of John sayles (again with Kurosawa as a source of inspiration), then greeted as auteur independent film thanks to outstanding works such as 'Lone Star' (1996) or 'Passion Fish' (1999), but in its origins closely linked to the fertile meadows of the B series.

In a cast of names easily recognizable by the genre fan (John Saxon, George Peppard or Robert Vaughn), highlights the overwhelming presence of Sybil Danning, soon conjunctural erotic myth thanks to his stellar participation in films like 'Malibu Express' (Andy Sidaris, 1985) and 'They´re Playing with Fire' (Howard Avedis, 1984). At least for all those who enjoy children. Today we are among a public divided between those who claim their place as one of the best derivatives of the saga and those who consider it a solemn nonsense. I am among the first.

'The Turkish Star Wars' ('Dünyayi Kurtaran Adam', Çetin Ínanç, 1982)

Starring two Turkish star pilots who land on an unknown planet and see them purple to fight a wizard of ungovernable strength. It is a grateful Ottoman by-product that shines with its own light, which wandering star, in a filmography that during the eighties vampirized much of the popular American icons with an explosive imagination, a healthy impudence (inserts of Lucas's film are included), a chaotic narration, at times incomprehensible, and a lovely festive colorful at all times.

Epitome and bowhead of what eventually became known as turkexploitation, came to have a sequel in 2006, directly baptized as 'Turks in space', with some of its original protagonists.

'MegaForce' (Hal Needham, 1982)

Unanimously considered one of the worst and most bizarre derived from the success of 'Star Wars', this endearing production tried to turn the Rocky Horror Picture Show into a galactic star, Barry bostwick. The space adventure was articulated from a war between two opposing countries, the Republic of Sardun and Gamibia, which were the bad guys. The MegaForce of the title was a clandestine guerrilla formed by international soldiers.

The movie was a sound failure of public and criticism, and the antioscars deservedly dispatched with her. He is currently one of the favorite titles of the creators of 'South Park', Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as they have confessed, half seriously jokingly, in some of their audio comments.

'Space Hunter, Adventures in the Forbidden Zone' ('Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone', Lamont Johnson, 1983)

The decade progressed and while the saga continued to provide rich dividends, larval by-products continued, made with more or less imagination and budget. This is one of the friendliest and presents the star teenager Molly Ringwald at its best, next to Peter Strauss, which gives life to a space hunter on a planet inhabited by mutants where women are systematically persecuted.

A special western that deserves a recovery, produced by Ivan Reitman and with music from Elmer Bernstein, released in 3D. Lamont Johnson He came from directing episodes of the mythical series 'Unknown dimension'; Who knows, knows.

'The battle of the planet of the Ewoks' ('Ewoks: the battle of Endor', Jim and Ken Wheat, 1985)

The appearance of the cute stuffed animals in 'Return of the Jedi' (Richard Marquand, 1983) gave rise to a catchy tuning animation series and this movie that, although, given both the executive production of Lucas as the fact that it starts from an original story of his, would deserve his legitimate inclusion in the saga, as in the case of 'Rogue One' or 'Solo'.

his medically eighties child character and the reluctance of much of the fandom to recognize its merits over the years, give it a privileged place in this particular list. Focused on the little orphan Cindel Towani, it tells an adventure that happens only a few months after the end of 'The Empire Strikes Back' ('Empire Strikes Back', Irvin Kernsner, 1980). Worthy entertainment made only for television that took place here on the shelves of many neighborhood video stores.

'Sex Wars' (Bob Voose, 1985)

In the world of Star Wars porn parodies, a microcosm apart within the phenomenon, we highlight this starring Princess Orgasma, not forgetting the early 'Star Babe' (Jack Genero, 1977) or the production of 'Private Porn Wars' ( 2006) or the almost classic 'Star Wars XXX' (Axel Braun, 2014). The argument, as expected, is the least and the laser swords are really.

Needless to say, as the decade progressed and porn became more and more boring, the quality of the parodies would fall to abyssal limits. That's why I choose 'Sex Wars', for being one of my favorites and the least known. Attention to the eighties aesthetics and festively outdated.

'Starchaser, the legend of Orin' (Steven Hahn, 1985)

Forget for a moment the miniseries 'Clone Wars' to enter the universe of this grateful and scoundrel animated copy, premiered in 3D, that adapts, copies, chews and devours all the elements that have been and have been used in the space opera and the galactic western. Starring a miner named Orin, a magical sword and the evil Zygon. Run to the video store … to say, to the torrents.

'The crazy star wars' ('Spaceballs', Mel Brooks, 1987)

It had to be the always cunning director and producer Mel Brooks who dared to call things by name and lashed out with a parody straight, thick and charmingly zafia of the saga, as well as all the intergalactic fashion movement at the time, without leaving 'Alien' in the backpack.

In its premiere the film, which had a cast armored by the presences of comical box-breakers like John Candy or Rick Moranis, accompanied by those at that time promising and young Bill pullman Y Daphne Zuniga, he started laughing enough, although the passage of time, as so often happens in these cases, has not suited him especially well.

Today divides Lucas' diehard fans between sympathy and contempt. Judging it briefly and without wanting to make too much blood, it must be recognized that the ratio between happy jokes and blushing craps is a little above average and that, despite not reaching the level of the best parodies and comedies of its head, which is far superior to almost everything – I allow myself to make the exception of the magnificent 'What disgust of life!' (Life Sucks', 1991), the last glow of genius – what would come next.

'Space Truckers' (Stuart Gordon, 1996)

Beyond the decade of exploitations par excellence, the eighties, the always interesting and highly skilled Stuart Gordon directed and wrote with Ted Mann this co-production between Britain, the US and Ireland, which recovered the spirit and fun of the best fantasy products filmed in the immediate past, with more sense of wonder than of ridicule.

The story revolves around a group of space truckers and its cast highlights the presences of Stephen Dorff, Dennis Hopper, Debi Mazar or Charles Dance. It is a joke fully enjoyable, but its charm is bulletproof and space rays. It should be remembered that its director had already visited the skies of space fantasy in 'Robot Jox' (1990) and 'Hellish Fortress' (Fortress, 1992), with sympathetic but disparate results.

'Thumb Wars: The Phantom Cuticle' (Steve Oedekerk, 1999)

Much better known for his work with Jim Carrey and director Tom Shadyac, Steve Oedekerk triumphed in American television with a series of parodic films starring … ahem … by thumbs. 29-minute 'thumb wars' may be the most famous of them all.

It was released on Cartoon Network with characters like Loke Groundrunner, Princess Bunhead, Oobeedoob or Crunchaka. For his fans, the tireless and somewhat thundered Oedekerk has contracted this year with 'Thumb Wars IX: The Thighs of Skyskipper', already with a standard duration of an hour and a half.

'Family Guy: Blue Harvest' (Dominic Polcino, 2007)

Special episode of the seventh season 'Father of family' on the universe of the saga released directly on the DVD market, using in the American market the name of the alternative title of 'The Return of the Jedi' to mislead the fans. He was nominated for an Emmy.

Impossible to forget the apparitions of Stewie as Darth Wader, Herbert as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a fleeting Meg as a space creature. He had two sequels, until completing the trilogy: 'Something Something Something Dark Side' (Dominic Polcino, 2010) and 'It´s a trap!' (Peter Shin, 2009).

'Fanboys' (Kyle Newman, 2009)

In a similar way to what Adam Rifkin did with the much more thug and enjoyable 'Zero in conduct' ('Detroit Rock City', 1999), a hormonal tribute to the Kiss band full of blasphemous jokes, this is about honoring the Star Wars fandom culture, from the journey of some boys to the famous Skywalker ranch so that a dying friend sees the last episode of the saga.

Although the movie is full of juicy cameos, from Kevin Smith to Carrie Fisher going by Seth Rogen, Will Forte or Danny McBride, humor, by soft, does not live up to the funny premise.