13 Stephen King adaptations that are yet to come

The talisman

Variety reported just one month ago that the filmmaker Josh Boone ('Under the same star'), one of King's biggest declared fans, will be in charge of adapting 'The Talisman', the fantastic 1984 novel co-written with Peter Straub. The story tells the journey of a 12-year-old boy in search of a magical talisman that can save his mother from the clutches of cancer. With Frank Marshall and Amblin (the producer of Steven Spielberg) in production, this would be the first film based on this story, which has a sequel: 'Black House'. Boone is already at work, and posted on his Instagram a storyboard: