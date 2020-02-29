13 memorable psycho movies that want to be your best friends

Share it:

One of the last unexpected successes of Netflix (the one of that week, that this one is already another) has been 'You', an interesting thriller with psycho on board, with an argument that thriller lovers for all audiences will find familiar: a bookseller (Penn Badgley) of apparently exquisite manners and a big heart becomes obsessed with a girl (Elizabeth Leil) without her knowing. He watches her in networks, enters her house and becomes an enemy with those who suspect her intentions.

A true element, and that fits perfectly with one of the most recurring villains of the thriller of the last decades, although its origins can be traced much further back, with cultivators as notorious as Alfred Hitchcock.

They are stalkers (or stalkers, which they can also be Machiavellian) that they enter a family or a relationship, sometimes without raising suspicion, sometimes appearing to be only a little weird, and gradually unfold a spider web of traps, poisoned gifts and passive-aggressive behaviors that end up being the most disturbing.

As a tribute to this subsection of the psychopaths who, before taking out the ham knife, spend a good little time twitching the nerves of the respectable and posing as excellent people (although they only fool the unsuspecting protagonist), we have selected some of the most notable. These are the 13 most unexpected and seductive stalkers of cinema:

Suspicion (Suspicion, 1941)

Address: Alfred Hitchcock

Distribution: Cary Grant, Joan Fontaine, Cedric Hardwicke, Nigel Bruce, Dame May Whitty, Isabel Jeans, Heather Angel

The idea of ​​the dangerous murderer hidden behind a layer of harmless normality, or even after an aspect of pleasant chivalry, was introduced into the cinema by the master of constant suspicion, the false culprits and the deceptive look: Alfred Hitchcock and his mute 'The enemy of the blondes' (1927). I was inspired by the adventures of Jack the Ripper, with a tenant in a boarding house, attractive and without a macula who could however be a psychopath That ravages the streets of London.

But it is 'Suspect' Hitchcock's great film on the subject: Cary Grant is a vividor who marries a spinster (Joan Fontaine) captivated by her good plant, despite warnings from family and friends. He will soon suspect his good intentions, all with a fiddling with the gaze of the viewer masterfully embodied in the sequence in which Grant climbs into his bedroom a glass of milk that may be poisoned: a true masterpiece of minimalist suspense.

Chill at night (Play Misty for Me, 1971)

Address: Clint eastwood

Distribution: Clint Eastwood, Jessica Walter, Donna Mills, John Larch, Jack Ging, Irene Hervey, James McEachin, Clarice Taylor

Ahead of more than a decade and a half to 'Fatal attraction', the debut in the direction of Clint Eastwood (which rolled without charge to get the order) is a film on the one hand ahead of its time, with its history of a disc jockey (Eastwood) who is harassed by a fan with whom he had an occasional sex night (Jessica Walter). And on the other, a thriller that drinks a lot of traditional suspense, with a final stretch that Hitchcock would have signed without problems.

The result, with Eastwood strongly influenced by Don Siegel, its clearest and most direct reference, is both formally innovative – it allows experimenting in some sequences with the assembly and sound – as well as a warm hug to the conventions of the genre. There is something modern gothic in the images of the mature Walter getting carried away by demons in the dim light, knife at the ready and assaulting all possible competitors for the heart of their idol.

The stepfather (The Stepfather, 1987)

Address: Joseph Ruben

Distribution: Terry O'Quinn, Jill Schoelen, Shelley Hack, Charles Lanyer, Stephen Shellen, Stephen E. Miller, Robyn Stevan

Another film ahead of its time, starring a perfect and very disturbing Terry O'Quinn, who many years later would reach international fame with 'Lost'. Before 'The hand that rocks the cradle' or 'Suddenly a stranger', Josep Ruben (who a few years later would shoot another sample of the genre but with children, the nice 'The good son', where he faced Macaulay Culkin and Elijah Wood) already counted the story of a newcomer to a family that captivated everyone except a suspicious teenage daughter.

It is one of the most perverse pieces of this list, a simple film that, however, mercilessly dissects the artificial emotions that make families work and how it is relatively easy to trick them to introduce foreign elements. Highly disturbing and with a lot of good visual ideas, I would have a remake inferior in 2009, but also appropriately perverse. In her the stepfather of evil would be Dylan Walsh ('Nip & Tuck')

Fatal attraction (Fatal Attraction, 1987)

Address: Adrian Lyne

Distribution: Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, Anne Archer, Ellen Hamilton Latzen, Stuart Pankin, Fred Gwynne

In the same year as 'The stepfather', This worldwide success was basic when configuring the constants of the genre, which here took the form of a psychosexual thriller (influencing in turn subsequent bombings as 'Basic instinct'). Some of the elements that made him famous have become outdated, as is the sheer essence of the story: Michael Douglas is an unfaithful husband who begins to be harassed by a stark lover (Glenn Close).

In this way Adrian Lyne, always so elegant, manages to victimize him and turn her into a dangerous nut, with a view that today is schematic and predictable. But leaving that aside, dementia climbing is hilarious, starting with the romantic drama and ending with the grand-guignol knife at the ready, and Glenn Close's interpretation sets up one of the most memorable psychopaths on the screen. Review it leaving prejudices aside and with all the butts that you want to put, you can give rise to the odd surprise thanks to its spooky excesses and lack of measure.

Suddenly, a stranger (Pacific Heights, 1990)

Address: John schlesinger

Distribution: Michael Keaton, Melanie Griffith, Matthew Modine, Beverly D'Angelo, Nobu McCarthy, Laurie Metcalf, Carl Lumbly

Although many remember it as an exploitation of the success of 'The hand that rocks the cradle', in reality this film is earlier: it was advanced a couple of years with one of the best psychopaths of the subgenre. An extraordinary Michael Keaton, just out of 'Batman', which is installed in a rented apartment by Melanie Griffith and Matthew Modine. Entrenched there and knowing a good amount of legal gaps, he is dedicated to getting on their nerves and collecting insects.

The result is a black and macabre film, which as the best cases of the genre, use the figure of the "stranger" to unleash the conventions of wealthy living. The confusion with which it was received in his day, when it was not yet clear if Keaton was Bitelchús, the Batman or both, has been overcome, and today we can see it as one of the most peculiar samples of the subgenus of meticulous psychopaths in some nascent ninety that would have to give us many dislikes.

The hand that rocks the cradle (The Hand that Rocks the Cradle, 1992)

Address: Curtis Hanson

Distribution: Rebecca De Mornay, Annabella Sciorra, Matt McCoy, Julianne Moore, Ernie Hudson, Madeline Zima, John de Lancie

Although, in a surprisingly casual way, it coincided in time with the somewhat inferior (despite its great cast: Ray Liotta, Kurt Russell, Madeleine Stowe) 'False seduction' and with 'Single white woman seeks …', this was the one that took the cat to the water at the box office, with almost ninety million dollars raised About ten budget. The secret was in his restrained and accessible aesthetics and violence, as well as his return to the idea of ​​'fatal attraction', but injecting him with the issue of frustrated motherhood and lowering the hysterical revolutions.

Curtis Hanson would shoot more attractive films, like 'L.A. Confidential ', but this was the one turned Rebecca De Mornay into a star for a limited time, thanks to her attractive but everyday physique, and to the accessible and empathic malice with which he bathed his interpretation. In the end, the film is nothing more than a modest intrigue without too many surprises, but its shock wave is still noticeable today.

Single white woman seeks … (Single White Female, 1992)

Address: Barbet Schroeder

Distribution: Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Steven Weber, Peter Friedman, Stephen Tobolowsky, Frances Bay

Although in its last bars it loses some interest, when it becomes almost a psychopath movie to use with persecution of young girls ax at the ready, this movie of a Schroeder starting his interesting stage in Hollywood has some very notable initial measures, for subtle and recognizable. Bridget Fonda puts an ad looking for a roommate and presents a Jennifer Jason Leigh who wants to be her best friend for good or bad.

As he would later do 'A madman at home' with male friends, 'Single white woman seeks …' dissects, under a thriller appearance, the vericuetos of a toxic relationship between women. Taking off boyfriends or imitating suits and hairstyles are just some of the gears of self-imposed love-hate machinery, which reflects with great taste this urban Gothic with extraordinary interpretations of its two protagonists. More Machiavellian than it seems, deliciously old fashioned in aesthetics, but still very relevant.

Fanatic (The fan, 1996)

Address: Tony Scott

Distribution: Robert De Niro, Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo, Benicio Del Toro, Ellen Barkin, Chris Mulkey, Patti D'Arbanville

Excessive and caricature, full of the vibrant visual style of the good Scott, 'Fanatic' goes a step further than seen so far, the logical after the psycho who hides a murderous fury after a daily appearance infiltrates a family. 'Fanatic' raises that same story, but set in the society of the show, one that has evolved a lot since 'Chill in the night': Here is a fatal fan (Robert De Niro, who reveres a baseball player played by Wesley Snipes) who turns into a carving machine.

That is to say, from the veneration of a stranger, everything that intervenes in the relationship between the two is eliminated by the bad, in the style of what Eastwood posed, but without the need for sexual intimacy between fan and harassed. Sparsely subtle but very funny in his schematic approach this film by Tony Scott predicts many neura of the 21st century, while paradoxically he looks at a very, much earlier film by Robert De Niro, in which he also played a deranged fan: 'The King of Comedy'.

A madman at home (The Cable Guy, 1996)

Address: Ben Stiller

Distribution: Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick, Leslie Mann, George Segal, Diane Baker, Jack Black, Owen Wilson

The most extravagant and dark film (and could be discussed if it is not also the best) of the respective films of Jim Carrey and Ben Stiller is this authentic pot of boiling oil with which the actor almost destroys a career that seemed odd after having starred in the same year 'Ace Ventura', 'The mask' and 'Two very dumb fools'. From the critical vault and box office that both took, they would soon recover with two major works such as 'Zoolander' and 'The Truman Show', and the years have seated this masterly fiasco, comedy alone on the surface.

Actually, the script of a Judd Apatow also pre-stardom is a black portrait of male toxic friendships, of course completely unleashed, but in which we can all find details of chilling everyday life. Closer to 'Single white woman looking' and her semblance of a room-mate It is clear that from 'The hand that rocks the cradle', 'A madman at home' demands a good dose of black humor from the spectator, but rewards him with a devastating and emotional portrait (here there are no villains, only a social pariah without remedy) of the worst of best friends.

Fanatic (Swimfan, 2002)

Address: John Polson

Distribution: Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen, Shiri Appleby, Kate Burton, Dan Hedaya, Kia Goodwin, Clayne Crawford

In the latest blows of fever by the adolescent psycho-thriller post-'Scream ', the genre decided to dive into the springs of the suspense to the 'fatal attraction', almost replicating the argument of that one, but with university setting. Here, the youth athlete Jesse Bradford has a furtive sexual encounter with Erika Christensen and she loses the key, posing as her fan and coming to the family and friends of the unsuspecting lad.

The result is no big deal and runs at all times through the most topical vericuets of the genre, but it certainly makes clear that The formula can be applied to any environment and fashion, possibly because the fears it reflects are universal. Your best friend or friend, your lover, your new partner can make a freak: the paradox is that, depending on who plays that role, the message of the film will be more or less carca.

The perfect victim (The Resident, 2011)

Address: Antti Joniken

Distribution: Hilary Swank, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Christopher Lee, Lee Pace, Aunjanue Ellis, Michael Massee, Penny Balfour

The new century and the latest technologies renewed the way of raising the suspense, now with an extra surveillance cameras and spying on social networks, which already tends the bridge definitively towards what we have seen in 'You'. The first two films of this revitalization of the genre were this nice first movie of the new stage of the Hammer as a producer and the rather horrible 'While you sleep' from Jaume Balagueró.

Here we have a tenant (Hilary Swank) who begins to suspect that she is being spied on by her landlord (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), but the film plays her cards very well (Ace of Spades is nothing less than Christopher Lee as a wise and sinister neighbor) . And, honoring the Hammerian tradition, injected into the story visual elements of the haunted house movie (passages, traps, strange noises), giving it a very special personality. At that same time, the terror would take the genre of family psychopaths into the assault, with films already more cornering towards the sinister as 'You are next' or 'Protected by his enemy' by Neil LaBute

Open Windows (2014)

Address: Nacho Vigalondo

Distribution: Elijah Wood, Sasha Gray, Neil Maskell, Adam Quintero, Iván González, Jaime Olías, Rachel Arieff, Jake Klamburg

Although not as round as other films by the Cantabrian director, the formal bravery of 'Open Windows' is still astonishing: the multiscreen narrative is a prolongation, cartoon and hypervitamination of the proposals of the most crazy Brian De Palma. Y with the employment of Sasha Gray as an actress pursued by an obsessive fan, she acquires a very interesting meta-reading.

Here, Elijah Wood is at the center of an espionage plot to the actress, and we see everything from a computer screen where multiple windows are opened, in a bet for sensory saturation much riskier than it seems. The set is a reflection on the era of the simulation that has a lot to do with psychopath movies who pretend to be your best friend, only here is a crystal in between.

The gift (The Gift, 2015)

Address: Joel edgerton

Distribution: Rebecca Hall, Jason Bateman, Joel Edgerton, Beau Knapp, Allison Tolman, David Denman, P.J. Byrne

A variant of the psychopath story that begins as a friend and becomes a real person plague, but with plot twists and colleja for the ready that begins the movie believing that he has seen everything. Joel Edgerton (who won the award for best male performance that year very deservedly in Sitges) is the mysterious childhood friend out of nowhere, and is also the director of this jewel of black humor and low blows where good game is taken from the image of Jason Bateman's good boy.

The best thing is that it also works at full throttle as a thriller: all the tropes (from awkward dinners to poisoned gifts going through pets as auspicious victims) are here, but always with a twist that distances 'The gift' from other films that start from the same point. A small wonder that we could almost say that, until the next turn or the next surprise that changes the genre, serves to bury the topics that have been knocking from Hitchcock's 'Suspicion'.

