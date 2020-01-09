13 films that have left their mark on the closure of the Disney trilogy

Share it:

Maybe the discussion about ‘Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker’ has become a loop of why it is better or worse than the previous one in the saga, whether or not it is worthy from the saga of nine movies or if it's just a fan service or it's really an author's movie within the franchise. However, the conversation around him has not highlighted many references and cinematographic connections of the film with the cinema of many genres.

J.J. Abrams He is a cinéfago and his passion has been noted in the saga with details such as the reference to the silver ball of ‘Phantasma’ (1979) in the reflective armor of Captain Phasma. In 'The rise of Skywalker’Shows more references and inspirations and absorbs the tone of much of the cinema of Lucasfilm to complete a work that opens the possibilities to see some classics after. These are Some examples.

ALL TEXT CONTAINS SPOILERS

Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)

The return of the Emperor has opened the possibility of including more tributes to horror movie that Abrams loves, in this case, the design of Palpatine, with that bluish appearance with a rig that leaves its body hanging it looks like Doctor Channard, but in addition, the Sith are in a hidden megalithic city to which can only be reached with a geometric box, such as the city of Leviathan of the Cebobites and the configuration of the lament. Pure cosmic occultism.

In search of the lost ark (Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981)

The adventure cinema of the house Lucasfilm reached the highest levels of excellence with the essential trilogy of Indiana Jones and Abrams has taken many Spielberg notes for his three-way adventure, especially in the first part of the film, in which, in addition, he references not only his classic persecutions in desert places, but archaeological plots and falls to tunnels with snakes and even the outfit of Poe Dameron, nailed to the one who wears Harrison Ford in the adventurer's first adventure. At the end the emperor falls apart like the Nazis Seeing the ark.

The Goonies (The Goonies, 1984)

Something must influence that Abrams has been one of the biggest drivers of the nostalgia Amblin eighties pre ‘Stranger Things’ (2016-) with its ‘Super 8’ (2011), so that ‘The rise of Skywalker’ appears truffled with references to the children's classic of Richard Donner. In addition to the dagger used as the medallion-map three-dimensional, the fact of finding her in a corpse inside a tunnel recalls to meet Mr. Copperpot by the gang of Josh Brolin.

Shark (Jaws, 1975)

In the final stretch, when the fleet of imperial destroyers begins to fall like big moles in the void, decomposing in a trail of smoke and pieces, there is a small musical reference, with unreal notes for a few seconds, but enough to capture a direct reference to a classic moment of ‘Shark’, the death of the shark, sinking with a trail of blood in images accompanied by a melody that John williams seems to imitate in a self-guide only for the very freaks of the film Spieberg.

Lord of the Rings (Lord of the Rings, 2001-2003)

The trilogy of Peter Jackson has marked the pulse of the Christmas blockbusters of the entire 21st century, but in ‘The rise of Skywalker’, Besides having the hobbit Dominic Monaghan or the moment of King transforming like Bilbo, he poses to Ren's knights as authentic Nazgul space, has a Saruman creating in the shadow an army almost out of nowhere and in the epic of the battle the resource of the arrival of reinforcements at the last moment, such as the burden of Rohan's riders or ghosts in the battles of Jackson.

Dunkirk (Dunkirk, 2017)

The rescue at the last minute, so typical of epic cinema blockbusters has a important historical precedent. We have seen it in 2019 in both ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (Avengers: Endgame, 2019) and in Episode IX, but two years ago Christopher Nolan He portrayed it in a way that seems to have liked Abrams and Terrio. The detail that the rescue boats were from the town is highlighted in the voice of Kenneth Branagh, and here is Poe Dameron who does the honors of reminding us that It's the normal people who save the day.

Seven (1995)

No, it's not that in the last movie of ‘Star wars’There are sordid murders or anything like that, but the end of the influential movie of David Fincher It has the same spring that Palpatine uses to offer Rey an alternative. If it kills him, anger is over and his plan is complete, so try to provoke it as it does John doe in his master plan of the box with the head of the character's wife played by Brad Pitt.

The void (The Void, 2017)

Lovecraftian cinema is very broad, but there is hardly any film that reflects well the Impossible architectures that the writer recounts in his works. While the saga ‘Alien’Has managed to reflect something similar, rarely has it looked as terrifying as the floating pyramids of this little big series B.‘The rise of Skywalker’Poses an Exegon with architecture with Giger echoes but that looks more at the great temples lost in the land of stories like ‘In the night of the times’.

Lifeforce, life force (Lifeforce, 1987)

This great but not highly valued mix of horror and science fiction from Tobe Hooper I had some star vampires who are dedicated to absorb the vital force of humans based on bluish rays coming out of the mouth, something the Emperor does when he sees that he cannot enter King, drawing strength from her and Kylo Ren in the same way as in this film. In addition, the climax had a column of rays to the sky not very different from the one that the emperor manages to emit by the dome when it is full of power.

The Crystal Jungle (Die Hard, 1988)

We all remember the trick of John McClane at the end of John McTiernan's action film masterpiece, approaching Hans Gruber with the hands up and with a gun in the back glued with american tape. Abrams replicates the moment with Rey, when he raises his hands to pass Kylo Ren one of the two lightsabers he holds through his connection in the force.

Wuthering Heights (Wuthering Heights, 1970)

There are many versions of the work of Emily Brontëbut this one of Robert Fuest in the 70 it maintains an ominous and dark atmosphere greater than that of other versions. The connection with ‘The rise of Skywalker’—And with this new trilogy, in general — is the Gothic, impossible and forbidden romance of Rey and Kylo Ren, the attraction for the villain, that possibility of consanguineidad, and that Sidereal Heathcliff which is Ben Solo, facing Rey in a foggy gorge like the foggy spots of the movie. The impossible romance ends in a kiss, yes, it has more than ‘Duel in the sun’(Duel in the Sun, 1946).

The mines of King Solomon (King Solomon’s Mines, 1950)

Not only of Indiana Jones live the adventure cinema and most of the movie is a trip from one place to another in tRio protagonist, two men and one woman, like the three heroes of this adaptation of the homonymous novel of H. Rider Haggard. Tribes in distant desert planets could be a vision of Quatermain, but there are also details such as mines where they find a skeleton of the person they are looking for that gives the aroma of this classic adventure cinema.

Hereditary (2018) and The Devil's Rain (1975)

It can be worth us too 'Devilish Doll ' (Child's Play, 1988) and Chucky trying to get into the body of a child, or the same 'Let Me Out' (Get Out, 2017), but the esoteric tone of the Sith rituals to make the emperor possess the King's body they have more to do with the sibylline purposes of the grandmother of the film Ari aster and the way in which is preparing young Jedi to transport the soul of all Sith Lords. The ritual has a lot to do with the final scene of ‘The Devil's Rain’(The Devil’s Rain, 1975) and its hooded acolytes.