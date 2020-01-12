13 films narrated entirely (or almost) in sequence

Share it:

In the digital era, the sequence shot has become the favorite filigree of the most exhibitionist film directors, eager to show the world how they come out of the "most difficult yet". Half the world discovered what that was about sequence shot (a sequence shot, apparently, in a single shot, without cuts) thanks to an episode of the first season of 'True Detective'. Logically Cary Fukunaga he invented nothing, and that is that the history of cinema is full of famous flat sequences of a striking majesty, from that of Orson Welles in 'Thirst for evil' to that of Martin Scorsese in 'One of ours', to name two canonical examples.

Some even took the challenge to a higher ranking, and dared to shoot entire films composed of a single sequence plane … or at least it seemed that they had been filmed like this. Digital technology has allowed more and more directors to dare with an experiment of this magnitude, which requires technical expertise, choreography studied to the millimeter and a huge concentration by the entire team. The last to do so has been Sam Mendes with '1917', recent winner of the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Film.

In this list we review other movies narrated entirely (or almost) in sequence.