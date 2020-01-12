13 films narrated entirely (or almost) in sequence

In the digital era, the sequence shot has become the favorite filigree of the most exhibitionist film directors, eager to show the world how they come out of the "most difficult yet". Half the world discovered what that was about sequence shot (a sequence shot, apparently, in a single shot, without cuts) thanks to an episode of the first season of 'True Detective'. Logically Cary Fukunaga he invented nothing, and that is that the history of cinema is full of famous flat sequences of a striking majesty, from that of Orson Welles in 'Thirst for evil' to that of Martin Scorsese in 'One of ours', to name two canonical examples.
Some even took the challenge to a higher ranking, and dared to shoot entire films composed of a single sequence plane … or at least it seemed that they had been filmed like this. Digital technology has allowed more and more directors to dare with an experiment of this magnitude, which requires technical expertise, choreography studied to the millimeter and a huge concentration by the entire team. The last to do so has been Sam Mendes with '1917', recent winner of the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Film.
In this list we review other movies narrated entirely (or almost) in sequence.
'1917' (Sam Mendes, 2020)
It is one of the films of the season, partly because of the widespread amazement that is creating the way it has been shot. Mendes immerses us in the First World War through two young soldiers who have to deliver an important message to the high command of the British army, and their path will be full of obstacles. Everything (with the exception of a large cut in the middle of the film and some more sneaky) is shot in an imposing flat sequence that runs through the trenches, the forests and the French villages in ruins, with the photography direction of the unbeatable Roger Deakins.
'Utoya, July 22' (Erik Poppe, 2018)
In just 77 minutes, this Norwegian film portrays (in sequence, of course) one of the most traumatic events in the country's recent history. It happened in the summer of 2011 on the island of Utoya, in which some socialist youth camps were assaulted by a neo-Nazi, who took the lives of dozens of innocents. Poppe uses the uncut plane to come to understand terror and tragedy, also reflecting on what we show (and not) in audiovisual products.
'Victoria' (Sebastian Schipper, 2015)
Laia Costa led this German film set in a night in Berlin, in which a young Spanish girl meets a group of boys who will take her on a roller coaster of laughter, persecution and danger. Two hours of his life in the early morning that will turn his life around.
'Talk' (Joaquín Oristrell, 2015)
Tour de force shot in the Madrid neighborhood of Lavapies and with a cast of authentic luxury in which no one charged a single euro. This portrait of the Spain of the crisis is entirely filmed in sequence, after only four 70-minute shots in which the actors had to give their best to make the choreography come out perfect. 'Talking' is undoubtedly one of the most peculiar films of recent Spanish cinema.
'Birdman' (Alejandro González Iñárritu, 2014)
With the exception of its prologue and its epilogue, the bulk of the last Oscar winner for Best Film is narrated in a very long and virtuous virtual sequence plane. And it is obvious when Iñárritu took the opportunity to cut each of the scenes that make up the film, which does not detract from the proposal. It is the perfect example of a film that, without being shot in a single shot, is narrated in a single and very long shot.
'Fish & Cat' (Shahram Mokri, 2013)
Majestic Iranian film that we discovered in the latest edition of the Sitges Festival and that is one of the treasures of the present edition of the Atlántida Film Fest of Filmin. Not only is it fully narrated in sequence, but also dares to question the space-time unity of the technique by inserting (without cuts) repetitions and recessions, and playing with the temporal linearity to immerse ourselves in a strange and poetic reverie. It is considered, in turn, as the first slasher of Iranian cinema.
'The sad smell of meat' (Cristóbal Arteaga, 2013)
Galician low-budget film that exemplifies how even with the most basic resources films shot entirely in one shot can be taken forward. It tells the story of a man, a victim of the crisis, who in one morning desperately seeks some money to get out of his painful situation. He won the Critics Award at the Seville Festival.
'The silent house' (Gustavo Hernández, 2010)
Uruguayan horror film inspired by a real case that occurred in the 40s and shot entirely in a single sequence shot. It tells the story of a young woman and her father, who come to restore a country house before its owner puts it on sale. For 78 distressing minutes we are privileged witnesses of the strange events that will begin to occur inside the house. The film caused such an impact that Hollywood produced a remake, starring Elizabeth Olsen and also shot in sequence.
'PVC-1' (Spiros Stathoulopoulos, 2007)
Colombian thriller shot entirely in a single 85-minute shot. It tells the story of a peasant who lives a real life or death nightmare when a group of criminals places a bomb collar to extort her husband and get some money. Based on real events, she was awarded at the Cannes Festival.
'The Russian Ark' (Alexander Sokurov, 2002)
Experts say that this is the longest film (96 minutes) ever filmed on a single plane, and that it was the first one that, without cheating, delighted us with the virtuosity of a staging that seems impossible to be true. Sokurov immerses us on a guided tour of the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, on a journey through time in which the director reflects on what Russia is and what has been its role in the history of Europe. The international critic was speechless at the proposal.
'Timecode' (Mike Figgis, 2000)
Narrative experiment of the director of 'Leaving Las Vegas' and one of the favorite films in the audiovisual communication faculties. Figgis presents us with not one, but four real sequence shots of 90 minutes shown at the same time on a screen split into four, which end up converging into a single scene. Sounds better than it finally was.
'Empire' (Andy Warhol, 1964)
We will probably find dozens of works constituted in a single plane in experimental cinema. One of the best known is, without a doubt, 'Empire', in which Andy Warhol films the Empire State facade impassively without even minimally moving the camera. It was shot between 8:06 p.m. on July 25, 1964 and 2:42 p.m. the next day.
'The Noose' (Alfred Hitchcock, 1948)
The canonical example when talking about films shot entirely in a single plane. Everyone knows how Hitchcock managed to overcome the technical limitations of the time, since celluloid rolls, at the end of the 40s, did not allow filming more than 10 minutes in a row. The suspense magician approached the camera to some dark element of the scene (the jacket of one of the characters, for example) to cut the plane, change the roll, and continue rolling.
However, reviewing the film again, you will discover that there are actually two cuts in the film, quite evident, that also do not seem to have any kind of justification. For some strange reason, in the final assembly, Hitchcock betrayed his own narrative experiment.
